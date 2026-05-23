Stolen 2020 Election Proof Deja vu, Pt 3

Immediately following the November 3, 2020 presidential election, Russ Ramsland, founding member of Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG), experts in cybersecurity, open source investigation, and penetration testing of networks and his team reviewed the election results.

Ramsland:

…there was something very, very wrong going on in Dallas, Texas. Being a private company, we decided we had to do this as economically as possible. And so the first thing we did was to research all existing reports that were out there. And we started with the Everest report that was done in December of 07. It’s a big, thick report. It’s about, no, I don’t know, inch and a half thick.

Guys like Harri Hursti…Matt Blaze, those were all contributors to it. And in it, they go through every single voting system and basically just riddle them with problems. We also took advantage of a couple of C-SPAN panels, Cybersecurity and the U.S. Voting Systems. Those were back in 2016. Those were very technical panels. We looked at the ESMS Security Test Report on ElectionWare. That was an 828 of 17 report. That was a third-party report. We recently read Matt Blaze’s testimony, which was very good. And we read a whole bunch of other stuff. We worked with Securiosa. We looked at some, well, we just read a lot of stuff. Then we decided to go and, along the way, spot test some of the vulnerabilities to see if they had been fixed. And what we found is that actually almost none of the vulnerabilities have actually been fixed. So they’ve been around for a long time. We read the voter company manuals and we examined the source code. We were able to find the source code for most of these companies either on the dark web or other places. And we examined the source code. And that’s how we knew that, in fact, they’re all very similar to each other. Well, actually, Hart is the one that is most dissimilar. We traced the entire vote trail. This was kind of interesting. We didn’t realize all the places your votes go and where they’re stored, controlled, and reported. The most interesting one was Clarity, as we’ve already discussed, Barcelona. And it has its servers in Frankfurt. And right now we don’t even know for sure who owns CIDL. And the reason we don’t is that in May 23rd of this year, CIDL entered bankruptcy under circumstances that are extremely dubious. But they did. And we kind of think it was really sort of to launder the trail. And then we did a lot of examining and testing of what are called ballot marking devices. And I don’t think I have those on this PowerPoint, but I’ll bring up another one and show you how that works. Now, back here, I cited this report. And just to give you an idea about how vulnerable all these systems really are, this comes directly from that report.

So that if you look at the ElectionWare servers, there were 17 critical vulnerabilities and 49 important vulnerabilities. And we found that most of them were already still there. The clients, the ElectionWare clients, there were 24 critical vulnerabilities, 51 important ones, and most of them were still there. Now, recently, we’ve been talking about this for about six or eight months. So certainly between this and a tip off that ES&S got from the Texas Attorney General’s office, they’ve known that people were looking at them. So recently, they moved this into the cloud behind CloudFlare. The problem is you can still get into all these vulnerabilities because you just go through their FTP site called ESSvotes.com and you’re into the same situation. And recently, with the big IP report vulnerability that was reported, this got worse, particularly in the case of ES&S because that is their platform and we found it hasn’t been patched. So we said, oh, wow, we’re really going to have to get into this.

So we did. And we have over literally about 24 months now spent almost a million dollars of our own internal resources following this. We looked at ES&S, we looked at Dominion, we looked at 10x, Hart, Demtech, and SGO Smartmatic.

Demtech is actually a little more than a fake shell company for SGO Smartmatic. In fact, their registered office doesn’t actually even exist. And they count boats mostly in Virginia. 92% of the market was represented by these at the time we did it. And what we found initially was sort of interesting. The voting companies’ public facing sites, we simply revealed their hidden files to see what was there. And by the way, this isn’t hacking. This is anyone can do this. We then were shocked to find that in front of every critical file, they were posting the administrator names and passwords.

They’re in the open in a file right before the file that you might want to open. So they give you the front door key and say, insert it right here in this lock if you’d like to get in. I can tell you, by the way, that 10x operates on only one password, pink.

That’s all you need to get in to any file in 10x. ES&S has two. One of them is super123. That’s an old NSA password. And then the other one is, I think it’s green137, as I recall. Now, since we’ve been talking about it, you know, in the last week or two, they may have changed that because there’s been some real airtime now. We saw the voter registration list by precinct worldwide that these guys all do. We saw all previous vote uploads. We saw the source code.

We found that the source code was so porous that between the operators and outside players, you could change votes utterly undetected with no audit trail in the case of Hart or erasable or changeable audit trails in the case of ES&S and Dominion. We got access to all of the company’s entire AWS databases through their S3 bucket vulnerabilities. And there’s a bunch of them. We can see all the ballots. We actually saw the Dallas ballot before Dallas did. And we got access to all this counting and tallying functions. And that was really important because as you’re going to see, I think I still have them on this. If not, I’ll unhide them. We found that in Kentucky, depending on what order you query the database, you will change who wins. Obviously, some malicious code has been put into some of the counting and tallying functions.

But in short, my guys found they could make any candidate win or lose by directly altering the votes at the server database level for almost any election that most companies conduct worldwide. The way they broke the news to me is they walked in my office one day and said, Russ, who would you like to be the next premier of Indonesia? I said, what? They said, who would you like to be? I said, I heard you. They said, well, the election’s in three weeks and within our four walls right here, if you like, we can elect Donald Duck to be the next premier of Indonesia.

Despite the continuing protests by the evil ones, election systems world-wide have been set up to ensure the outcome is manipulated to put into office the Deep State puppet of choice.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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