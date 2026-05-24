Stolen 2020 Election Proof Deja vu, Pt 4

Immediately following the November 3, 2020 presidential election, Russ Ramsland, founding member of Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG), experts in cybersecurity, open source investigation, and penetration testing of networks and his team reviewed the election results.

Ramsland:

So first off, it’s a myth that the entire back end of this thing isn’t connected to the internet. This happens to be the trace map for Dallas in 2018.

This is dallascountyvotes.org. And these are all the servers all over the world that it connects to and how it connects to them with the IP addresses. So it connects to Clarity, it connects to the AWS cloud, like we said, all over the place. Okay, so this is not disconnected from the internet. We found all sorts of vulnerabilities. For instance, every site like Dallas County Votes should have its own SSL. Well, we said, okay, fine, let’s just look at that.

So we went and we looked up the SSL that Dallas County Votes had. And guess what? All of these sites share the exact same SSL. We’ll just look at this little bunch right here.

And you’ll see number 21, Dallas County Votes, and we have Coffee County, and we have Miramar, Florida, Madison County, Virginia, we have everybody. To put this into simpler context, this is the same as if you and everybody for 10 blocks in any direction around you is sharing the exact same front door key. And like that, my guys love it because if they break into any site, find any vulnerability in any site, and they find them in all of them, but if they just found one in one site, they can then go laterally into all the others.

So what does the system really look like? What does the casino really look like? Well, this would be the slot machine. This is where you and I vote. And we’ll come back to that. But your vote one way or another gets transported to Central County. Sometimes it’ll come on a flash memory card. Sometimes it’ll come on a thumb drive. Now a lot of times it’s wireless over the internet, despite the fact they say it’s not. It can be on a modem line. And here at Central County, they’ve got the poll books, the voter rolls, they have databases, they have tabulation software we talked about, and they have reporting software. And they have two databases, the unofficial one and the official one. And this is what gives rise, these two databases, is what gives rise to this air gap myth. Let’s kind of walk through this, though, so you’ll understand. All of this stuff is online depending on who they deal with to one of these four companies. We’re mostly interested in this discussion with Clarity, which is Tampa, Florida, but it’s owned by Seidel in Barcelona. These are the guys that their election night reporting software reports for 28 states. And all these guys store their stuff in the cloud. In the case of Seidel and Clarity, it’s in Frankfurt, Germany. And then on election night, even though this is always being updated in real time for whatever’s happening here and here, on election night, they go through associated pressure, decision to SHQ, and the media gets it.

This was that gold display coming through here that we saw on the CNN video. Now, all of this is done nowadays either by a vote counting company like ES&S or HARD or SGO, Smartmatic, blah, blah, blah. Or it’s done by a mid-level company, like in the case of Kentucky, a company called HARP actually conducts a lot of their elections using HART equipment. But these are the EMS, the election management systems. Let’s go through it. The first thing you need to know is the official database and the unofficial database sit behind the same firewall. So our guys can go from one to the other. If our guys go in here and work their way back, or they go in here and work their way back, or there’s other ways, anything change they can make here, they can get here. So you need to know that. That’s the air gap myth. We found that we could go and change votes here. We found that we could change the tabulation software and change votes.

We found that we could actually get into the unofficial database and change votes. And all of this stuff, by the way, if you want to see, I have some of it you’ll see today. But if you don’t see one particular arrow and you want to see an example of how you do that or what it is, I’ve got them all.

You can change what goes on and goes out of the software at the voting companies and they can change it or you can change it. And then, of course, if you change it here, eventually for each election, it gets uploaded here and then it gets uploaded here to the equipment. Same thing as if you can do it here at the mid-level companies and the same progression.

If you want to change it here, it’ll then download and change here and download and change here. So, for instance, if you wanted to change the tabulation software, you could go in and change it at this level and download it. You could change it at this level and download it. Or you can go right in here and change it right down to the county level. You can also change it on Clarity’s own databases. Those are vulnerable as well.

And, of course, if you change the votes here, you can then backload them here, assuming you have all the credentials you need to get into this county system. And, in fact, you can, as you will see in a minute, because I’m going to show you that right here, there is malicious code that allows them to harvest all of the administrator passwords, etc., right here. So, if you want to change it here, you can now backload it here or you can backload it here.

At some point or another, you’re going to sync all this up so that it all agrees. I told you that SCYTL was harvesting the credentials of the county. This is actually a screenshot of some of the source code called QSNAC, and it runs on a particular piece of hardware that is located roughly in what’s an area of the whole SCYTL system that’s called SCYTL staging.

And this malware, you can see because this is the indicator that it’s there. What does it do? Well, it’s a CGI password logger. It’s also a credential scraper. It also provides an SSH backdoor, which means a cyber actor using this can execute arbitrary code on a device, and it can exfiltrate files and reload files if you want to. It has web shell functionality, so you can do it from anywhere in the world, and most interestingly, it has persistence and mitigation. What makes this really an interesting vulnerability, a piece of malware, is that there was a patch for it, but the malware itself was designed to deflect the patch elsewhere. So you might think you’ve loaded the patch, but you didn’t. You just went in and it got deflected somewhere else. The only way to really get rid of this is to do a full factory reset with the patch.

Despite the continuing protests by the evil ones, election systems world-wide have been set up to ensure the outcome is manipulated to put into office the Deep State puppet of choice.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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