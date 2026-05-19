Stolen 2020 Election Proof Deja vu, Pt 1

Immediately following the November 3, 2020 presidential election, Russ Ramsland, founding member of Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG), experts in cybersecurity, open source investigation, and penetration testing of networks and his team reviewed the election results.

Within days, following a rigorous investigation, Ramsland’s team concluded:

Dominion Voter Systems and Edison Research have been accessible and were certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China. By using servers and employees connected with rogue actors and hostile foreign influences combined with numerous easily discoverable leaked credentials, these organizations neglectfully allowed foreign adversaries to access data and intentionally provided access to their infrastructure in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020. This represents a complete failure of their duty to provide basic cyber security. This is not a technological issue, but rather a governance and basic security issue: if it is not corrected, future elections in the United States and beyond will not be secure and citizens will not have confidence in the results.

Dr. Jerome Corsi interviewed Russ Ramsland and posted the video on corsination.com. Notable excerpts:

First off, don’t think voting system, think casino. In casinos, the house always win. And how does that happen? Well, all of the slot machines are connected to a central computer that keeps track of how the casino is actually doing. And the casino operator monitors it and he changes the odds of winning on the fly. So that at the end of the night, you’re guaranteed that the casino wins. That’s how they fund all those beautiful hotels and entertainment and cheap food is because you’re paying for it one way or another. The casino operator can belong to the casino or in fact could hack into the casino system and change the odds themselves on the fly. So welcome to the American electronic voter system. The Democrat Party is the casino operator and the American voter is the player who will, by design, lose. We just witnessed this in this election. Trump was clearly on his way to victory on election night and then several key states shut down and altered the odds in the system. And then suddenly Trump was behind.

Ramsland was not surprised, he witnessed the same cheating the year before in Kentucky. In August 2019, ASOG determined that the gubernatorial race was being targeted to ensure Republican Matt Bevin would lose to Democrat Andy Beshear. ASOG alerted the Bevin campaign which blew them off as conspiracy theorists. On election night, the conspiracy was no longer a theory. The steal was in motion.

The following screen shot shows the cheating in action.

…right here in the gold is a feed from a company called Clarity Elections. And this company is owned by Seidel. Seidel is a Barcelona, Spain company. And the feed right here is actually coming from a server in Frankfurt, Germany. So they’re the last people that actually own and control your vote and can change it and vote it however they want.

The totals appear on the screen in two places: the gold box, and the blue (Beshear) and red (Bevin) “lower third” below.

At the time of the screenshot, the totals in the gold box were updated in Frankfurt before the lower third posted the new numbers. At the exact same time, 560 votes were subtracted from Bevin’s total as 560 votes were added to Beshear’s total. The lower third then updated seconds later before the typical observer realizes what is happening. How does a candidate lose votes while the opposing candidate gains the exact same number of votes? You decide.

CNN makes sure you are only paying attention to the numbers in the gold box as the slight of hand is taking place and the computers resolve the differences.

Gold box above: Beshear: 674,508 Bevin: 661,675

Lower third: Beshear: 673,948 Bevin: 662,235

The process was repeated throughout the tabulating process that night until Beshear was declared the winner. This is but one method that is being used to steal our elections.

Ramsland:

We did about a 12 to 14 month very in-depth look at the entire voting system and what we found shocked us. But this really all started out in 2002 with the HABA Act, the so-called Help Americans Vote Act. It probably should have been called Turn the American Elections into a Casino Act

…when we started running electronic elections, the private companies with private shareholders under contract to really came in to run our elections. And these companies have virtually no transparency or supervision. The election system infrastructure is very complex. It’s a patchwork. In some cases, every single county is a little different in terms of the collection of equipment and the software and the companies that provide different pieces of the software. It’s a real patchwork. But what is true is that all of it is absolutely completely connected to the internet at all times. And the idea that it’s air-gapped is a myth. I wish people would quit repeating that. It’s sort of the emperor’s new clothes of our time. The voting companies’ own manuals will show you that it’s completely connected to the internet. We have read every one of them.

The battle continues today as Russ Ramsland and Colonel Phil Waldron continue to shine light on the election darkness nation-wide, now in Georgia.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Stay tuned as we perform a deeper dive.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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