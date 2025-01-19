Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

State Of The Economy - 2025

Dr. Jerome Corsi Summarizes the Current State of the US Economy, and Predicts the Road Ahead
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 19, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Decades of purposeful over spending has created an imminent world-wide financial collapse. The US debt, at over $38 trillion, and growing another trillion every 100 days is unsustainable, and the crash will make 1929 seem like a soft landing.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Join Dr. Jerome Corsi on Substack: Visit The Truth Central website:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Discussion about this podcast

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Treniss Evans: The Man Who Stood Up to Biden DOJ’s Persecution
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
More Evidence Comes Out About the Obama CIA’s, FBI’s Russian Collusion Hoax and Coverup
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Deep State’s Evil Intentions Behind the CONCLAVE Movie with Mike McCormick
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Woke Mismanagement and the LA Wildfire Disaster
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Russia Cuts off Natural Gas to Europe
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Truth About Jimmy Carter’s Presidency
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
U.S. Colleges Are Grooming Terrorists
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.