Signalgate & Boasberg: NSA & Rogue Judiciary Team Up To Destroy Trump

With Donald Trump’s historic return to the White House after outlasting the 2020 Coup and undending lawfare against MAGA and Trump personally, the bad actors continue to demonstrate their deep dark intentions to destroy US and replace our way of life with that of the Communist Chinese Party and the rest of the Army of Darkness.

Chaplain Gordon (Dr. Chaps) Klingenschmitt, who was once court-martialed for praying in uniform while he was in the Navy and fought back, joins Dr. Jerome Corsi to break down what has happened to religions freedom here in America and what needs to be done to defend our rights to worship without government interference and penalty.

