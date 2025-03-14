Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: A Call to Action

Rubio has forced Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy back to the table, now what?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 14, 2025
Share
Transcript

After four years of intentional collapse, President Trump has his hands full Making America Great Again, Again. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is playing a key part in not only restoring American greatness abroad, but bringing his rogue department to heel. It is a time for bold and decisive action on so many fronts.

Our Sponsors: Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
Jerome’s Substack
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
What’s Going on, Pam Bondi? Where Are the Investigations?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Did Jake Sullivan Tip Joe Biden’s USAID-Burisma Kickback Scheme?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Russia’s Kursk Offensive: The End is Near?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Silicon Satan Author Cregg Lund Reveals the Hidden Darkness Behind the Silicon Valley Elite
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dr. Jerome Corsi Talks with TV Child Star Susan Olsen
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Silicon Satan - A Novel Based Upon Actual Events
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
President Trump Issues Ultimatum to Hamas
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.