Share post
Russia Cuts off Natural Gas to Europe

NATO's Cold War Against Russia Has Created A European Energy Crisis
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 05, 2025
1
2
Transcript

Dr. Corsi exposes the damage NATO is continuing to cause as it has engaged in a cold war against Russia regarding the export of petroleum to European nations. As a result, Russia is cutting off the supply of natural gas to Europe. As the winter deepens now and over the next, the citizens of the European nations will suffer.

