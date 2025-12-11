Jerome’s Substack

Jerome's Substack

Question: Will Justice Be Done for the Political Crimes of the Past 10 years?

Investigations are Ongoing, Whether the Criminals Will be Held to Account is Yet to be Seen
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 11, 2025

Barack Hussein Obama and Crooked Hilary Clinton began the criminal activity from the moment it appeared that Hillary might lose the 2016 presidential election.

Obama and Hilary assembled a team of minions to carry out the Coup d’Etat against President Trump following his surprise victory.

The criminals continue to conspire to take down Trump and the country to this day.

We must endeavor to right the ship of state, and with God’s intervention, it will succeed.

