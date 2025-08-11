On July 28, 2025, Arizona State Senator Mark Finchem, the Executive Director of the Election Fairness Institute (EFI), issued a press release disclosing the results of a 15-year investigation conducted by Shawn Taylor, a former Assistant Police Chief in Millersville, Tennessee, uncovering a “Magic Mortgage” money laundering scheme that appears to be tied directly to ActBlue and its donor channel.

According to Mark Finchen, “We have witnessed a level of public corruption never before seen in this nation that has been financed by everything from black market child trafficking, distribution of fentanyl from China, and cocaine from the Mexican cartels.”

He told me, “A complicated ‘Magic Mortgage’ money laundering network has fueled the lies and deceit at the heart of the Democratic Party’s ActBlue political fundraising scheme. The evidence amassed by federal whistleblower Shawn Taylor will fully expose the ongoing criminal enterprise known today as the Democrat Party.”

Image by ChatGPT.

Whistleblower Shawn Taylor, a former law enforcement officer in Tennessee, has been attempting for nearly two years to present a meticulously researched and thoroughly documented 15-year investigation into what he alleges is an extensive international criminal network behind the Democrat fundraising juggernaut ActBlue.

The reach of Taylor’s investigation is mind-boggling, for he contends that the results ultimately stretch to the opening of our southern border under the Obama and Biden regimes, starting with an agreement Archbishop Theodore McCarrick brokered with Honduras in 2011.

“When we started investigating the drug trafficking in Tennessee and identified a specific mortgage, we initially thought this could be an error. But once we dug in and pulled the property deeds, the mortgage insurance documents, and the tax documents, we realized that all these records provided a pattern of different amounts of money consistent with mortgage money laundering,” Taylor told me.

“We continued to investigate the trace and trail of money laundering into numerous mortgages connected to individuals and nonprofit organizations who all had relationships with ActBlue,” he continued. “We were able to determine through previous drug trafficking investigations that this was a transnational criminal organization that depended upon the complicity of international banks to succeed, as well as possibly our government and foreign governments.”

This article explains what Finchen and Taylor believe their investigations will prove. We’ll examine the evidence Taylor assembled, which purports to show how, as early as 2002 (two years before ActBlue existed), the Democrat party operatives behind ActBlue developed the techniques of mortgage loan fraud that, by 2016, allowed ActBlue to rake in billions of dollars, which they then utilized to fund radical left NGOs.

According to the Washington Post, Regina Wallace-Jones, then 48 years old, became the CEO of ActBlue in 2023, after serving on the Board of Directors of ActBlue Technical Services. Her job was to bring her technological expertise to the platform.

Wallace-Jones’s career before ActBlue also included work in the real estate field. Her last job before ActBlue was as the Chief Operating Officer of LendStreet Financial, a lending platform.

Finchen and Taylor allege that Wallace-Jones invested her earnings over the years in real estate in California, Texas, and Virginia. Just one example will suffice.

The analysis begins with a recent Zillow listing for 1257 Runnymede Street, East Palo Alto, California, a modest single-family, five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,668-square-foot family home, built in 2002, with a current estimated Zillow sales price of $1,727,200.

Shawn Taylor obtained a Lexis/Nexis search screenshot for the transaction history for the 1257 Runnymede Street in East Palo Alto, California. The record was found in a database called “Property History Report,” which is a subset of “SmartLinx Comprehensive Business Report,” which in turn is a subset of “Public Records.” The Lexis/Nexis database is considered “one of the largest data warehouses of public and non-public records information available anywhere.”

(You can see a larger version of the image by clicking here.)

According to Taylor, the page should be understood to tell the following history about the property:

A woman named Regina Wallace-Jones, along with Stefford Jones, presumably her husband, bought the home from Clarum Corporation on May 21, 2002, for $689,500.

On the same day, Regina Wallace-Jones and Stefford Jones received a $651,600 loan mortgage from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Inc.

Also on that day, Regina Wallace-Jones received (1) a $651,600 loan and (2) a $552,253 loan from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Inc.

Also on that day, the sale price was listed as $68,950,000, with two unlisted sources making additional loans of $10,035,000 and $55,125,000.

Then, on December 6, 2002, Regina Wallace-Jones and Stefford Jones received two additional mortgage loans, totaling $551,520 from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Inc. and $100,350 from Wells Fargo Bank.

In sum, Taylor alleges that the records establish that, in 2002, on a 2,668 square foot house with an assessed value in 2024 of $979,030.00, Regina Wallace-Jones and Steffond Jones got seven mortgage loans that totaled $67,667,323 in mortgage loans,

Taylor further alleges that the irregularities in mortgage lending do not end there. Additionally,

On December 24, 2004, Steffond Jones and Regina Wallace-Jones got a $160,000 mortgage loan from Wells Fargo Bank, and on January 13, 2005, the couple got a $250,000 mortgage loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank.

On July 15, 2015, Steffond Jones appears to have sold the Runnymeade home to himself and his wife using three mortgage loans of (1) $565,000, (2) $74,800, and (3) $565,000, from Wells Fargo Bank.

If these contentions are true (and neither the Joneses nor ActBlue has responded yet to Finchem’s and Taylor’s allegations), we get a total of $59,898,723 in loans on a house with an assessed value of less than $1 million.

Whistleblower Highlights Mortgage Money Laundering Fraud “Red Flags”

In conducting this analysis, Taylor noted that he identified what he believes are mortgage loan irregularities that are red flags to those trained to detect mortgage lending fraud:

On May 21, 2002, when Steffond and Regina bought 1257 Runnymede St. from Clarum Corporation, there were five simultaneous filings on the same day, three with identical $689,500 “sale prices,” but with different loan amounts or borrowers, as well as two other wildly different sales prices and loan amounts.

On May 21, 2002, the mortgage loan of $10,035,000 versus the listed “sales price” represented “a grossly inflated loan-to-value (LTV) ratio” that appeared to be a “highly likely synthetic debt injection or a placeholder loan.”

Taylor alleges “a pattern of layered lending strategy all within ten days—possibly to cycle fraudulent proceeds.” He regarded the multiple title transfers between Regina and Steffond as “title bouncing or self-to-self deed rotation to manipulate ownership records or reset mortgage windows.”

Taylor also found that the official documents describing 1257 Runnymede Street were inconsistent regarding whether the property had one or two stories, one or five bedrooms, etc., suggesting “structure mismatches across different reports—likely filing manipulation or identity masking.”

The Lexis-Nexis report flagged 13-14 deed transfers recorded in ~272 months, which reflects “an extremely high frequency of transactions for a residential home—common in laundering or equity cycling setups.”

Finally, Taylor noted that another item the Lexis-Nexis report flagged, which is that the current owner does not match the recorded owner (as of 3,400+ days from his analysis), fits a pattern that “implies long-term nominee occupancy or shell entity concealment.”

What makes Taylor’s investigations compelling is that he has documented a pattern suggesting mortgage loan fraud. Moreover, he claims to have seen these same facts repeated over multiple properties and many years. Thus, Taylor contends that, in 2013, for the house identified as 10856 Patowmack Drive, Great Falls, Virginia, 22066-3032, the listed sale price of $1,875,000 commanded a mortgage loan of $150,000,000 from an unlisted lender, with a deed that a Lexis/Nexis search could not find.

No official body has accused Ms. Wallace-Jones, Mr. Jones, or ActBlue of any criminal acts in connection with these claims. Currently, these allegations come only from Finchem and Taylor.

Share

This essay has been edited for clarity and to correct a math error since publication.

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. GodsFiveStones.com will now begin covering the ActBlue investigation and continue our work promoting election integrity.