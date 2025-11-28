James Angleton, the CIA’s legendary (and highly controversial) Chief of Counterintelligence from 1954 to 1974, oversaw several highly compartmented deception programs aimed at the Soviet Union and its intelligence services (primarily the KGB and GRU).

The specific program you are referring to—sending fake military “defectors” to the USSR—is most commonly known under the codenames HT/LINGUAL (the broader mail-intercept program it sometimes overlapped with), but more accurately falls under a series of operations collectively referred to in declassified literature and insider accounts as the “false defector” or “dangle” programs, with the best-documented examples being:

AE/DULLARD (early 1950s–1960s)

REDSKIN / REDCAP (false defector operations run jointly with military services)

Was Oswald recruited into either of these programs? As additional JFK files are released, we may find out. The truth is out there.

