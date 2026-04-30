Obama's Unique Accomplishments, Pt 4

Obama's “accomplishments,” per this X Post, April 23, 2026: The enemy within makes several claims regarding first-ever events involving Barack Hussein Obama. In this post we cover another of the most worthy claims.

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to withdraw an existing coal permit that had been properly issued years ago.

The most prominent example occurred in January 2011.

The Spruce Mine case was a high-profile case because it was the first time in 40 years that the EPA had used its veto authority to revoke a previously issued Section 404 permit for a coal mine.

Hussein also slowed down or imposed stricter reviews on many other coal mining permits in Appalachia as part of a broader policy shift against mountaintop removal mining.

Was Hussein the “First” President to Go After the U.S. Coal Industry?

While the Spruce Mine action was unprecedented in recent decades (EPA had rarely, if ever, exercised this veto power so aggressively on an already-issued coal permit), it was not the first time any president or federal agency had withdrawn, suspended, or revoked a previously issued coal or mining permit.

Federal agencies (EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of the Interior) have long had authority to review, modify, suspend, or revoke permits when they determine that new information shows significant environmental harm or violations of law. Such actions have occurred under previous administrations, although usually on a smaller scale or under different circumstances (e.g., environmental lawsuits, new scientific data, or procedural issues).

Conclusion: The Hussein EPA’s action was overly aggressive and politically charged (placating the Green New Scammers) — informally declaring a “War on Coal,“ using the Clean Water Act as the weapon.

Context and Impact

The action against the U.S. coal industry was a clear example of regulatory overreach. A permit that had gone through the full process under the previous administration was overturned years later, “retroactively,” creating uncertainty for the entire coal industry and costing jobs and investment.

The decision was heavily litigated. A federal court initially ruled against the EPA, but the veto was ultimately upheld on appeal.

This episode fits into a larger pattern during Hussein’s reign: stricter environmental enforcement on coal mining, power plants, and a deliberate shift away from coal in U.S. energy policy.

Bottom Line

The Obama administration did revoke a major, previously issued coal mining permit (Spruce No. 1) that had been approved years earlier under Bush. This was a significant and controversial use of EPA authority that had rarely been used before on this scale.

However, claiming Obama was the “first president” to ever withdraw an existing coal permit is exaggerated. Similar regulatory reversals and permit challenges have occurred under other presidents.

VERDICT: MOSTLY TRUE ON ITS IMPLICATIONS

AMMENDED CLAIM: Hussein’s Green New Scam became the Environmental Frankenstein’s Monster

As Paul Harvey would say, now for “the rest of the story”…

The Prelude

Hussein was desperately trying to hold the Left’s Green Coalition together while maintaining some support in the effected areas.

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 comment about the coal industry became one of the most significant moments of her presidential campaign, particularly in its impact on voters in Appalachia and states like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The quote originated from a CNN Town Hall on March 13, 2016. When asked about her plan to help poor white people in areas transitioning away from old industries, she said:

“I’m the only candidate which has a policy about how to bring economic opportunity using clean renewable energy as the key into coal country. Because we’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business, right? And we’re going to make it clear that we don’t want to forget those people.”

Right, put the coal miners on the street, but don’t forget about them. How would that work…or not?

The Hillary Fallout

Despite Heartless Hillary’s attempts to frame the comment as part of a support plan, the specific phrase was her inner demon revealing real intentions.

The Obvious: Hillary was out of touch with working-class voters and hostile to their livelihoods.

The Forced Apology: In May 2016, Hillary met with an out-of-work coal miner in West Virginia named Bo Copley, who confronted her with a picture of his children. She “apologized,” calling the comment a “misstatement” and “inartful.” Inartful had become Hillary’s primary style: Never forget Benghazi, “What difference does it make?”

Hussein’s War on Coal Mutates, EPA Runs Wild

The Clean Power Plan (CPP, 2015): This was the centerpiece of the administration’s climate policy, aimed at reducing carbon emissions from power plants by 32% by 2030. It heavily incentivized a shift away from coal toward natural gas and renewables. The CCP loves the CPP.

Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS): Introduced by the EPA in 2011, these regulations required coal plants to install expensive “scrubber” technology to limit mercury and acid gas emissions. This led to the retirement of many older, less efficient coal units that were no longer financially viable to upgrade.

Unintended Consequences: The “Fracking” Boom

As Hussein was threatening the coal industry with extinction through regulations, the U.S. green engineered coal decline resulted in a massive surge in shale gas production. Cheap natural gas became a more economical choice for power companies than coal. Regardless, the Amish carry on while the Green New Scammers drive their EVs.

Meanwhile, The Red Dragon Really Digs Coal

Hussein propelled the U.S. and Communist Chinese coal sectors on drastically different trajectories. The U.S. decline was driven by Insane Hussein federal policy, as Communist China accelerated its coal industry expansion. Communist China was going through an unprecedented spike in coal usage to fuel its dramatic industrialization and urbanization explosions. Why aren’t the Greenies going after Xi?

COAL PRODUCTION U.S. v. CCP

Peak Growth (2000–2013): Communist China’s coal consumption grew by nearly 9% annually for over a decade. By 2011, Communist China was consuming nearly as much coal as the rest of the world combined.

Production Ramp-up: To meet its energy demand, Communist China significantly expanded its coal mining operations, becoming the world’s largest producer. By 2016, Communist China produced over 3.7 billion tons of coal annually—more than four times the U.S. output at the time.

Red Dragon Exhales: Communist China remains the world’s largest polluter; however, it is simultaneously building the most coal plants in the world.

While Hussein forced the U.S. to retire coal plants and implement stricter mining standards, Communist China was adding hundreds of gigawatts of coal-fired capacity to its grid, creating the stark contrast in global energy trends seen during that decade.

AMENDED VERDICT: UNDENIABLY TRUE

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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