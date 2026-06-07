OBAMA HAD SECRET KILL LIST managed by his CIA Director, John Brennan.

Dalton Fischer Podcast, Obama’s Secret Kill List Revealed By Ex-CIA Officer | John Kiriakou, posted September 8, 2025:

0:00 In the Obama administration, John Brennan had the Tuesday morning kill list meetings because the tech got sophisticated enough that you could just write up a list of people that you want to kill that week and you dish out the assignments. The teams go out, they kill everybody that’s on the list and then they meet next Tuesday and get that kill list and you just do it week after week. Well, if you’re not having to devote armies of targeting analysts to finding these guys, if your computers can find them just based on their, you know, email messaging, text messaging, whatever, metadata there, your job’s easy. You just fire a missile from the drone, or you drop a guy in that does a close-in shot, and then you get back on the helicopter and fly home. 1:08 He Obama started in ‘09 and kept it going. 1:16 Joe Biden kept it or revived it, but it was something that they were very proud of in the Obama administration. They were just going out whacking everybody. Well, nobody, nobody dropped more missiles from drones than Obama did. No, nobody. Nobody. And you know, I naively said, you know, the oversight committees need to be on this. And then a friend of mine said to say what in their re-election campaigns - we need to kill fewer terrorists. If I’m reelected, we’ll be a good one. America in the 21st century.

Every Tuesday Barack Obama, John Brennan, and other high-ranking officials, would meet and create a hit list of people to assassinate that week.

Hussein personally approved or reviewed some strike and target decisions, especially outside Pakistan, and the White House used a secret nominations process to evaluate suspected militants. Journalistic accounts also described a “kill list” shorthand for the target-selection process, which is why the phrase became common in coverage.

They would then execute the selected assassinations by drone, air strike, tactical teams or individual hitman and then do it all over again the next week.

The Hussein administration claimed that the strikes were authorized under the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) and reviewed through internal executive-branch procedures, yet the system lacked transparency and meaningful judicial oversight.

The Hussein administration interpreted the 2001 AUMF as giving broad authority to use drone strikes not only against al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban but also against their “associated forces” and successor groups in countries far beyond Afghanistan.

Hussein justified its expanded actions by arguing that the new targets were “associated forces” of al-Qaeda or the Taliban, a concept the executive branch developed internally rather than one Congress explicitly wrote into the AUMF.

According to John Heilemann in his book “Double Down,” Hussein once said to his staff in a 2012 discussion about drone strikes, he was “really good at killing people.”

Hussein conducted the most drone strikes over his entire presidency and normalized and expanded the program far beyond Bush.

In Hussein’s last year (2016), he dropped 26,172 bombs in seven countries, a record high for a single year.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ), a London-based non-profit, played a central, long-running role as one of the first independent organizations to systematically track and publicly report on U.S. covert drone strikes and civilian harm.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, TheBureauInvestigates.com, “Only 4% of drone victims in Pakistan named as al Qaeda members,” October 16, 2014:

As the number of US drone strikes in Pakistan hits 400, research by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism finds that fewer than 4% of the people killed have been identified by available records as named members of al Qaeda. This calls in to question US Secretary of State John Kerry’s claim last year that only “confirmed terrorist targets at the highest level” were fired at. The Bureau’s Naming the Dead project has gathered the names and, where possible, the details of people killed by CIA drones in Pakistan since June 2004. On October 11 an attack brought the total number of drone strikes in Pakistan up to 400.

Only 704 of the 2,379 dead have been identified, and only 295 of these were reported to be members of some kind of armed group. Few corroborating details were available for those who were just described as militants. More than a third of them were not designated a rank, and almost 30% are not even linked to a specific group. Only 84 are identified as members of al Qaeda – less than 4% of the total number of people killed.

DRONES STRIKE ESIMATES 2009-2016:

-Total Drone Strikes: 563+

-Total Drone Strike Targeted Deaths: 4,000+

-Total Drone Strike Civilian Deaths: 800+

BOMBS DROPPED 2009-2016:

-Total Bombs Dropped: 91,930+

-Total Targeted Deaths from Bombs: 19,500+

-Total Civilian Deaths from Bombs: 4,950+

Kiriakou continued:

4:29 John (Brennan) and all his cronies like Jim Clapper and Jim Comey and Hillary Clinton and all these other ones who thought they were untouchable, now they’re going to have to answer for their actions.

Put Hussein at the top of that list.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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