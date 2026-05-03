Obama's Panoply of Firsts, Pt 7

Obama's “accomplishments,” per an X Post, April 23, 2026: The enemy within makes several claims regarding first-ever events involving Barack Hussein Obama. In this post we cover one of the most impactful claims.

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to side with a foreign nation over one of the American 50 states (Mexico vs Arizona).

Arizona passed SB 1070 (”Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act”) in April 2010. The law aimed to give state and local police more tools to enforce federal immigration law, including requiring officers to check immigration status during lawful stops if they had “reasonable suspicion” of unlawful presence.

The Obama administration strongly opposed the law. The Department of Justice sued Arizona in July 2010, arguing that immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility and that SB 1070 interfered with it (preemption under the Supremacy Clause).

Mexico vocally opposed the law, saying it would harm Mexican citizens and U.S.-Mexico relations. Mexico filed an amicus curiae (”friend of the court”) brief in the Supreme Court case Arizona v. United States, supporting the Obama administration’s position. Several other Latin American countries joined them.

The ACLU and other leftist organizations joined in the fight to secure the border claiming that the law to protect America and its legal citizens was racism.

ACLU.org, “ACLU And Other Groups File Amicus Brief Opposing Arizona’s Racial Profiling Law,” September 30, 2010:

SAN FRANCISCO – The American Civil Liberties Union and a coalition of civil rights groups today filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit urging the court to keep in place an injunction blocking the core provisions of SB 1070, Arizona's racial profiling law.

The Supreme Court in 2012 struck down several key provisions of SB 1070 but upheld the “show me your papers” section (with limits to avoid racial profiling).

Obama publicly criticized the law as “misguided” and politically motivated. In reality, the federal government and foreign countries run by cartels ganged up on a U.S. state trying to address border security and illegal immigration issues.

Conflicts between the federal government and states on immigration issues — sometimes with foreign governments weighing in — have occurred before as Federal preemption lawsuits have been filed against states when states try to act independently on immigration.

The Obama/Arizona/Mexico case prioritized foreign interests and open-border policies over legitimate border state’s concerns. The core legal argument was supposedly about federal supremacy on immigration, but was actually paving the way for the foreign invasion that was well underway. From 2021 to 2024, Hussein would direct the invasion from his basement while wearing his sweats and whispering in the ear of whomever was calling the shots in the White House. The flood gates were then flung wide open for every terrorist, drug mule, rapist, murderer, etc to speed across the border.

The Rise of “Sanctuary” Jurisdictions

In the years following the decision, many Democrat-led cities and states adopted “sanctuary” policies to prevent federal immigration authorities from acting, in direct contradiction of their previous pro-federal government stance. These measures typically included:

Restricting Detainers: Refusing to hold individuals in local jails beyond their release date solely at the request of ICE.

Limiting Information Sharing: Prohibiting local officials from asking about immigration status or sharing that information with federal agencies unless required by law.

Legal Challenges: States like California passed the California Values Act (SB 54) in 2017, which was later upheld against federal challenges, further cementing the legal boundary between state policing and federal civil immigration enforcement.

Linkage to “Fast and Furious”

Operation Fast and Furious was a "gunwalking" sting operation initiated by the Phoenix ATF field office in 2009, reporting to Hussein’s self-proclaimed “wing man” Attorney General Eric Holder.

Janet Napolitano served as Hussein’s Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) from 2009–2013, overseeing border security as a core duty.

The connection between former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, former U.S. Attorney for Arizona Dennis Burke, and Mexican drug cartels centers on the controversial “Operation Fast and Furious” gun-trafficking investigation (2009–2011). Burke, a former chief of staff to Napolitano, ran the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona while it sanctioned a tactic that allowed guns to “walk” into the hands of cartel members, one of which was used in the murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry.

Burke oversaw the Arizona office and was closely involved in its planning and implementation and the the investigation of the failed program he helped create. The operation was supposedly intended to target cartel leaders by tracking "straw purchasers" who bought weapons in Arizona and moved them across the border. However, officials “lost track” of roughly 1,700 weapons, which were subsequently used by Mexican drug cartels.

During the 2011–2012 Operation Fast and Furious scandal, the under Holder heavily persecuted CBS News reporter Sharyl Attkisson for her aggressive investigation into the "gunwalking" tactics. A DOJ official labeled her "out of control" as she reported on the agency's efforts to avoid the fallout from the scandal.

Attkisson reported that the pressure, including surveillance of her computers, occurred in tandem with the DOJ’s official pushback against her journalism regarding the “Fast and Furious” operation.

In 2015, Attkisson sued Holder and the DOJ, alleging illegal monitoring of her computer and surveillance of her and her family, as noted in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals case document. Although a district court dismissed her claims, a dissenting judge on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals noted that the government’s tactics, including potential delays, obstructed her efforts to identify the officials involved in the alleged surveillance, according to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report.

Bottom Line

The Hussein administration actively sided against Arizona in court and “diplomatically” in favor of Mexico and its cartel-controlled leadership.

Hussein’s actions were not unprecedented in general in U.S. history, but were a first regarding the disastrous ramifications - millions of illegals committing violent crimes, and Democrats siding with the criminals to the detriment of American citizens. Hussein is directly responsible for the carnage.

Hussein’s ongoing campaign to destroy US by any means possible, in this case over states’ rights, immigration enforcement, and federal power, will haunt US for decades to come.

VERDICT: BEYOND TRUE, JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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