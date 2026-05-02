Obama's Panoply of Firsts, Pt 6

Obama's accomplishments, X Post, April 23, 2026, The enemy within:

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to appoint 45 czars to replace elected officials in his office.

Obama and His “45 Czars”

The number 45 comes from the 2011 Judicial Watch report quoted below as Hussein appointed a high number of such positions, especially early in his term.

JudicialWatch.org, “Judicial Watch Releases Comprehensive Special Report on President Obama’s 45 Czars,” October 2011:

Czars appointees have seized unprecedented control over major aspects of government policy and programs. In some instances, unconfirmed czars have authority, in seeming violation of the U.S. Constitution, over certain Senate-confirmed officers. A number of the czars have been linked to scandals, thefts and kickbacks, flagrant and offensive statements, conflicts of interest, and radical leftist political ideologies and policies.

All The pResident’s Czars

The term “czar“ is not an official title. It is informal media/political shorthand for high-level presidential advisors, coordinators, or special envoys who focus on a specific policy area (e.g., “drug czar,” “pay czar,” “climate czar”).

These positions are usually created by executive order or administrative action. They often have significant influence but do not replace elected officials. They operate within the executive branch, typically under Cabinet departments or the White House.

Hussein Abuses Carter’s Little Poison Pill - SES

President Jimmy Carter signed the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 into law.

This landmark legislation created the Senior Executive Service (SES) , which officially went into effect in 1979 .

The SES was supposedly designed to be a professional, mobile corps of top federal career executives (above GS-15 level) to “improve management, accountability, and responsiveness in the federal government.”

The Supposed Purpose of the SES Replace the old “supergrade” system with a more modern executive service. Create better links between political appointees and career civil servants. Allow more mobility for senior managers (assignments in multiple agencies).

Kristine/Christine Marcy was a longtime federal executive who played a significant role in the implementation and early development of the SES. She was a strong supporter and participant in the new system, serving in multiple agencies as an SES member. Marcy served in senior roles across multiple administrations (Carter through Obama eras) in agencies including:

Small Business Administration (Chief Operating Officer)

Department of Justice / U.S. Marshals Service

Immigration and Naturalization Service-

Department of the Interior

Department of Education

Office of Personnel Management

Marcy helped shape and promote the vision of an executive corps supercharging the bureaucracy and ensuring continuity of certain goals. Field McConnell is Marcy’s brother. He is a former retired military pilot and Northwest Airlines pilot. He was the founder/host of Abel Danger, a website and video series. McConnell has referred to Marcy as “the most evil woman in the world.“

These accusations tie into his deep dives into the SES, government corruption, 9/11, and other topics.

The SES remains the framework for top career federal leadership today (roughly 7,000–8,000 positions).

SES Influence on Elected Officials

They were executive-branch staff/advisors often operating “under” confirmed officials.

Some of Hussein’s czars had too much power with limited congressional oversight.

In the wrong hands, it could be used to ensure presidential desires would continue beyond the initiating administration. Surely Hussein did not take advantage of this extra layer of bureaucratic leadership to enshrine his policies?

ObamaWhitehouse.archives.org, “Executive Order -- Strengthening the Senior Executive Service,” Signed by Barack Hussein Obama, December 15, 2015:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, in order to strengthen the recruitment, hiring, and development of the Federal Government’s senior executives; I hereby order as follows: Section 1. Policy. It is in the national interest to facilitate career executive continuity between administrations; to increase senior leadership attention to, and involvement in, executive recruitment; to reduce unnecessary burdens on applicants for executive positions; and to efficiently document demonstrated executive experience. Furthermore, it is imperative to periodically explore and promote new selection methods that effectively and efficiently identify the most capable and talented candidates for executive leadership positions to enhance the breadth and diversity of experiences among our Federal executives; to better support, recognize, and reward our executives, especially our top performers; and to strengthen executive accountability, all while maintaining a system that is focused on the public interest and free from improper political influence.

Bottom Line

Due to his limited and skewed knowledge on a wide spectrum of issues, Hussein relied heavily upon special advisors and coordinators. Obviously, his selection criteria was driven by his far-Left/Communist/Muslim ideology. His use of “czars” enabled abuse of executive power and accountability. As Hussein overtly transformed America to his liking, his underlings covertly carried out his dark vision.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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