Obama's Panoply of Firsts, Pt 5

Obama's “accomplishments,” per this X Post, April 23, 2026: The enemy within makes several claims regarding first-ever events involving Barack Hussein Obama. We cover another one in this post.

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to fire an inspector general of AmeriCorps for catching one of his friends in a corruption case.

In June 2009, President Barack Obama removed Gerald Walpin, the Inspector General (IG) of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), which oversees AmeriCorps.

Walpin, originally appointed by President George W. Bush in 2007, had investigated Kevin Johnson (then-mayor of Sacramento, former NBA star, and a known Obama supporter and political ally).

Walpin’s office found that Johnson’s nonprofit, St. HOPE, had “misused” $850,000 in AmeriCorps grants. Allegations included using federal funds for personal errands (e.g., washing Johnson’s car), political activities, and other improper purposes. There were also related concerns regarding inappropriate conduct with students.

Todd F. Gaziano, “What Is Obama Trying to Cover Up?” June 23, 2009:

Obama's latest, and perhaps most problematic, change of position is his firing earlier this month of Gerald Walpin, inspector general of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), a federal agency that promotes and coordinates volunteerism. According to the agency's website, the CNCS inspector general "conducts and supervises independent and objective audits and investigations of Corporation programs and operations . . . to promote economy and efficiency and prevent and detect fraud and abuse in the Corporation's programs and operations."

But two years ago, then-Senator Obama co-sponsored the Inspector General Reform Act, which was eventually enacted last year as the Improving Government Accountability Act. Part of the purpose of that law, as outlined in the Senate report, was to make sure that IGs operate with "sufficient independence to do their jobs well," without fear of political repercussions. Thus, the law requires the president to communicate "in writing the reasons for any" removal or transfer of an IG. The Senate report says this provision is intended to "ensure that Inspectors General are not removed for political reasons." Good luck with that.

The Slap on the Wrist (April 9, 2009)

St. HOPE Academy reached a civil settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS/AmeriCorps). The key terms were:

Repayment : St. HOPE agreed to repay $423,836.50 — roughly half of the approximately $847,000–$850,000 in AmeriCorps grant funds it had received. Initial cash payment: $73,836.50 (paid within days). Remaining $350,000 as a stipulated judgment, to be paid in annual installments of $35,000 over 10 years, plus 5% interest.

Kevin Johnson (who was St. HOPE’s founder and former CEO, and by then Mayor of Sacramento) personally advanced $72,836.50 of the initial payment to help St. HOPE meet the deadline. He was not personally required to repay any money out of his own pocket beyond this advance.

Dana Gonzalez (former Executive Director) contributed $1,000 toward the initial payment.

Suspension: St. HOPE, Kevin Johnson, and Dana Gonzalez had previously been suspended from receiving any new federal grants or contracts (a debarment-like action). This suspension was lifted as part of the settlement.

Training Requirement : Johnson and Gonzalez were required to complete mandatory grant administration training.

No Personal Financial Penalty on Johnson : Johnson faced no direct fine, restitution order, or personal repayment obligation beyond the temporary loan he gave to St. HOPE.

No Criminal Charges: Despite Walpin’s office referring the case for potential criminal and civil prosecution (citing misuse of AmeriCorps members for personal errands, washing Johnson’s car, political activities, etc.), no criminal charges were ever filed against Johnson or Gonzalez.

Walpin pushed for stronger accountability. The case ended in a settlement that Walpin criticized as too lenient (a “wallpapering” deal that didn’t really hold Johnson personally responsible).

On June 10–11, 2009, the White House gave Walpin an ultimatum: resign or be terminated within an hour. Obama formally notified Congress that he no longer had “the fullest confidence” in Walpin and intended to remove him. The removal became effective after the 30-day notice period.

Obama Was the First President to Fire an IG?

No , he was not the first president ever to remove an inspector general. Ronald Reagan removed all 15/16 IGs early in his 1981 term shortly after taking office. Other presidents have also replaced or removed IGs, especially holdovers from the previous administration.

However, in the modern era after the 2008 Inspector General Reform Act (which Obama himself co-sponsored as a senator and which required 30 days’ notice to Congress with an explanation), Walpin’s case was the first such removal of a confirmed IG. Congressional Research Service reports noted that, from 2000 until at least 2020, Obama’s removal of Walpin was the only instance of a president removing an IG.

OverSight.house.gov, “The Firing of the Inspector General for the Corporation for National and Community Service,” November 20, 2009:

“This firing creates a chilling effect on the efforts of Inspectors General to investigate waste and wrongdoing by those politically connected to this President,” said Rep. Darrell Issa. “The appearance of cronyism stopping a serious investigation is deeply disturbing and will have significant consequences on future investigations.” The 62 page report, titled “The Firing of the Inspector General for the Corporation for National and Community Service,” details how prominent allies of the President were able to effectuate Walpin’s removal absent a thorough White House review. The report further describes how the White House Counsel’s Office withheld information from Congress and misled investigators after Rep. Issa and Sen. Grassley questioned the President’s methods and motives for removing Walpin.

The firing drew bipartisan criticism, even Democrats such as Claire McCaskill questioned the process and lack of a detailed explanation. A House-Senate investigation raised concerns that the White House relied upon incomplete or one-sided information from Walpin’s critics at the agency.

Hussein’s Flimsy White House Defense

White House position : Obama lost confidence in Walpin due to alleged “bizarre” or incompetent behavior (including claims he appeared disoriented or confused during a May 2009 board meeting) and complaints from the U.S. Attorney’s office and the CNCS board about how he handled investigations. They denied the firing was retaliation for the Johnson probe.

The Truth: Walpin, Republicans, and good-government groups knew that the timing of the firing was political retaliation. Walpin had aggressively pursued misconduct involving Obama’s friend and political supporter, and Walprin was also raising issues with other AmeriCorps programs. The abrupt manner and obvious fake cover story fueled accusations of undermining IG independence.

Walpin maintained that he had acted with integrity and that the firing was payback for trying to hold Hussein’s buddy accountable for serious misconduct. Walpin sued for reinstatement but lost in court. What a surprise, a DC court backed Hussein. If Trump legitimately fired an IG would the outcome have been different? You decide.

Bottom Line

Yes, Obama did fire the AmeriCorps/Corporation for National and Community Service IG while that IG was investigating misuse of funds by one of Obama’s political allies/supporters. It was just one of many example of cronyism during Hussein’s reign. So, although Hussein was not the “first President” to fire an IG in a broader historical sense — it was the first notable removal under the strengthened post-2008 rules. Hussein abused his presidential power over inspectors general and trampled on the independence of watchdogs. What a surprise.

VERDICT: NO, WITH PROVISO

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/