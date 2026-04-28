Obama's Panoply of Firsts, Pt 3

Obama's “accomplishments,” per this X Post, April 23, 2026: The enemy within makes several claims regarding first-ever events involving Barack Hussein Obama. We will cover but a few of the most worthy claims.

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to have a law signed by an auto-pen without being present.

The most recent autopen controversy would lead one to believe that the device was used solely during the period 2021 through 2024 after the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. However, Hussein had opened the door for the abuse during his first term. The later consequences would merely create yet another Obama engineered constitutional crisis.

Oversight.house.gov, “REPORT PREPARED BY THE HOUSE COMMITTEE ON OVERSIGHT AND GOVERNMENT REFORM MAJORITY STAFF,” October 28, 2025:

The Biden Autopen Presidency ranks among the greatest scandals in U.S. history. As President Biden declined, his staff abused the autopen and a lax chain-of-command policy to effect executive actions that lack any documentation of whether they were in fact authorized. While President Biden became progressively less able to do his job—when every measure should have been taken to document and, if ever questioned, prove that President Biden had made final decisions—White House staff took shortcuts and ad hoc actions to keep the Biden presidency afloat. The Committee has found that there was, in fact, a cover-up of the president’s cognitive decline and that there is no record demonstrating President Biden himself made all of the executive decisions that were attributed to him.

Again, improper use of the Autopen began with Barack Hussein Obama. This was a glimpse into the dangers of the digital age of the presidency. On May 26, 2011, while in France for a G8 summit, Barack Hussein Obama became the first president to sign a bill into law using an autopen from a different continent.

The bill was an extension of three key provisions of the Patriot Act that were set to expire at midnight. Because the physical bill was in Washington and the President was in Deauville, France, the White House used a mechanical autopen to replicate his signature onto the document to meet the legal deadline.

Obama opened the floodgates, enabling him to abuse it extensively during his third term (aka the “Biden” presidency). Is it possible Hussein, or the demon within, was thinking ahead to his third term from the get go?

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (aired late 2020), Colbert asked if Obama ever watched the news and felt the situation needed “a little Barack Obama.”

Obama replied that he told people, “If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front-man or a front-woman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff... but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that.”

Yet Another Illegal Act

The autopen abuse wasn’t just a technical novelty; it sparked a real constitutional crisis.

It Depends on What You Mean by “Sign:” The Obamanistas insist that the signing requirement does not specify that the President must physically hold the pen. Imagine twenty years ago a reasonable person would not have thought it necessary to explain what the word “sign” meant. “There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call “The Barry Zone.”

Hussein Skis Down The Slippery Slope: Some members of Congress and constitutional scholars properly argue that the “signing” is a personal, non-delegable act that requires the physical presence of the President to ensure the integrity of the law. We guess it depends upon in which zone you exist.

The Impact: Since that first 2011 abuse, Obama repeated it again autopenning a $600 billion defense spending bill while on vacation in Hawaii, so he could shirk his duty as commander-in-chief while playing golf. Imagine if that had been Donald Trump. The Oversight Committee Report concluded:

Barring evidence of executive actions taken during the Biden presidency showing that President Biden indeed took a particular executive action, the Committee deems those actions taken through use of the autopen as void. The validity of the executive actions allegedly approved and signed (largely by autopen) by President Biden must be reviewed to determine whether legal action is necessary to ameliorate consequences of any illegitimate pardons granted, or executive actions implemented, throughout the Biden Autopen Presidency. The Committee finds numerous executive actions—particularly clemency actions—taken during the Biden Administration were illegitimate. Therefore, the Committee urges the Department of Justice to investigate all executive actions attributed to President Joe Biden.

Hussein did not create the Autopen, but he enabled its inevitable abuse to bring US once more to the precipice. Another Barry Box checked.

VERDICT: TRUE

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/