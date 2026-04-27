Obama's Panoply of Firsts, Pt 2

Obama's “accomplishments,” per this X Post, April 23, 2026: The enemy within makes several claims regarding first-ever events involving Barack Hussein Obama. We will cover but a few of the most worthy claims.

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to by-pass Congress and implement the Dream Act through executive fiat. (Assuming legislative authority and thus violating constitutional separation of powers, etc.)

In June 2012, Obama’s Department of Homeland Security issued the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy through a memo signed by DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano. DACA shielded from deportation individuals who had been brought to the United States illegally as children, granting them renewable two-year work permits and protection from removal.

The Legislative Background

The DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) had been introduced in Congress repeatedly since 2001 but had never passed. It failed most notably in December 2010 when it passed the House but fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a Senate filibuster. Congress had explicitly considered and rejected the policy through the normal legislative process.

Obama’s Own Prior Statements

Obama had repeatedly and explicitly stated before implementing DACA that he did not have the constitutional authority to do what he later did:

In March 2011 Obama said: “I can’t just bypass Congress and change the immigration law myself... That’s not how a democracy works.”

In May 2011 he said: “I swore an oath to uphold the laws on the books... Now, I know some people want me to bypass Congress and change the laws on my own... that’s not how our system works.”

In October 2011 he said: “The idea of doing things on my own is very tempting, but that’s not how our system works.”

Liar, Liar, Hussein Sets the Constitution on Fire

Hans A. von Spakovsky, Heritage.org, “DACA Is Unconstitutional, as Obama Admitted,” September 8, 2017:

Responding in October 2010 to demands that he implement immigration reforms unilaterally, Obama declared, "I am not king. I can't do these things just by myself." In March 2011, he said that with "respect to the notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order, that's just not the case." In May 2011, he acknowledged that he couldn't "just bypass Congress and change the (immigration) law myself. ... That's not how a democracy works." Then in June 2012 he implemented DACA anyway, just months before a presidential election.

The Constitutional Violations of DACA

Hussein committed several serious constitutional violations:

Separation of Powers — Article I of the Constitution vests all legislative power in Congress. Immigration law is explicitly a congressional domain. By creating a new class of legal status not authorized by statute, Hussein legislated from the executive branch.

Take Care Clause — Article II requires the president to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” By selectively refusing to enforce existing immigration law for an entire class of people, Hussein violated this obligation.

Prosecutorial Discretion Limits — The administration defended DACA as a legitimate exercise of prosecutorial discretion — the well-established executive power to prioritize enforcement resources. True prosecutorial discretion applies to individual cases, not the wholesale suspension of law for an entire demographic category of hundreds of thousands of people. What Hussein wants, Hussein does, regardless of illegality.

Legal Challenges

DACA faced years of legal challenges. In 2018, a federal judge in Texas ruled it unlawful. The Supreme Court addressed DACA in Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California (2020), ruling 5-4 that the Trump administration had not followed proper administrative procedures in rescinding it — but notably the Court did not rule that DACA itself was constitutional or lawful, leaving that question unresolved.

In 2021 a federal district court in Texas ruled DACA unlawful, and in 2022 the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling, agreeing that Obama had exceeded his authority. The case continued working through the courts under the Biden administration.

DAPA — King Hussein Obama Takes Yet Another Bite of the Poisonous Apple

In November 2014, Hussein went even further, announcing Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), which would have shielded millions more illegal immigrants from deportation. This was blocked by federal courts and never took effect. In 2016 the Supreme Court deadlocked 4-4 in United States v. Texas, leaving in place a lower court injunction blocking DAPA — effectively killing it. Per von Spakovsky:

The unconstitutionality of Obama’s actions were confirmed when Obama tried to implement a second, similar program in 2014 called the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program, or DAPA. Like DACA, DAPA provided an administrative amnesty for illegal aliens who came to the U.S. as adults and gave them work authorizations and access to government benefits.

Hussein’s Abuse of Power is Legendary

Obama’s own prior statements acknowledged he lacked the authority he later claimed

Congress had explicitly rejected the underlying policy

Federal courts have repeatedly found DACA to be unlawful

The scale of the action — affecting hundreds of thousands of people — went well beyond traditional prosecutorial discretion

Even some legal scholars sympathetic to “immigration reform” (Democrat scheme to grow its voter base by all means) acknowledged the action was not constitutional, arguing that it set a dangerous precedent for executive overreach.

Historical Significance

King Hussein Obama’s implementation of DACA represented one of the most significant and controversial exercises of unilateral executive power in modern American history — made more striking by his own prior admissions that he did not believe he possessed that power.

King Hussein’s lawless actions regarding DAPA and DACA were but the tip of the iceberg.

The Heritage Foundation, YouTube video, “Lawless: The Obama Administration’s Unprecedented Assault on the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” posted November 17, 2015,

In "Lawless", George Mason University law professor David E. Bernstein offers a scholarly and unsettling account of how the Obama Administration has undermined the Constitution and the rule of law. He documents how the President has presided over one constitutional debacle after another – from Obamacare to unauthorized wars in the Middle East to attempts to strip property owners, college students, religious groups, and conservative political activists of their rights, and more.

VERDICT: TRUE

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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