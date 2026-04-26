Obama's Panoply of Firsts, Pt 1

It’s a FIRST, Obama is Black and White

Barack Obama is the first person of mixed Black and white racial heritage to serve as President of the United States. He was born in 1961 to a white American mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, from Kansas, and a Black Kenyan father, Barack Obama Sr., from the Luo ethnic group in western Kenya.

Obama himself has spoken openly about his biracial identity throughout his life and career, including in his memoir Dreams from My Father, where he reflects at length on navigating his dual heritage — his upbringing in Hawaii and Indonesia, his relationships with his white maternal grandparents, and his efforts to connect with his African roots and the broader African-American experience.

While Obama generally identified publicly and culturally as African-American — a choice that itself generated discussion — his biological heritage is unambiguously mixed race.

Obama's “accomplishments,” per this X Post, April 23, 2026: The enemy within makes several claims regarding first-ever events involving Barack Hussein Obama. We will cover but a few of the most worthy claims.

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to preside over a cut to the credit-rating of the United States.

Standard & Poor’s reduced the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+ on August 5, 2011 — the first time the U.S. federal government was ever given a rating below AAA. Obama was president at the time.

The downgrade came four days after Congress voted to raise the debt ceiling via the Budget Control Act of 2011. The S&P cited “political brinkmanship” in the debt debate, saying it had made the U.S. government’s ability to manage its finances “less stable, less effective and less predictable.” It also said the bipartisan agreement to find $2.1 trillion in budget savings “fell short” of what was necessary.

A second downgrade occurred later — Fitch also downgraded the U.S. credit rating during the Biden administration (Obama’s third term), again citing repeated debt-limit standoffs and concerns about fiscal governance.

VERDICT: TRUE

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to be held in contempt of court for illegally obstructing oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Following the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Obama administration first halted offshore exploration in waters deeper than 500 feet after the explosion and sinking of the Deepwater Horizon rig sparked a subsea blowout that spewed more than 4 million barrels of oil into the Gulf.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman in New Orleans issued an injunction blocking the six-month moratorium, ruling the Interior Department had failed to show the spill meant there was imminent danger on all deep-water drilling rigs, calling the ban a “blanket, generic, indeed punitive, moratorium.” Rather than comply, the agency issued a second nearly identical suspension almost immediately after the first was struck down.

Judge Feldman then ruled the Obama administration acted in contempt, finding that Interior Department regulators acted with “determined disregard” by lifting and reinstituting a series of policy changes that restricted offshore drilling. “Each step the government took following the court’s imposition of a preliminary injunction showcases its defiance,” Feldman said.

VERDICT: TRUE

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to require all Americans to purchase a product from a third party.

The individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), was indeed unprecedented at the federal level. The ACA, signed by Obama in March 2010, included an individual mandate requiring most Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a tax penalty. No prior federal law had ever compelled Americans to purchase a product from a private third-party company.

The Constitutional Battle

This very point was the centerpiece of the legal challenge to the ACA. The Commerce Clause had never been used to compel commerce — only to regulate existing commercial activity. In NFIB v. Sebelius (2012), the Supreme Court actually agreed with that argument, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing that the mandate could not be justified under the Commerce Clause precisely because it was unprecedented — it would be the first time Congress compelled someone to enter commerce rather than regulating activity already taking place.

However, the Court upheld the mandate anyway, ruling 5-4 that it was permissible as a tax under Congress’s taxing power, since the penalty for non-compliance functioned as a tax.

The individual mandate was genuinely without federal precedent. Even the Supreme Court acknowledged this, though it ultimately saved the law on other grounds. It stands as a historically “unique” exercise of federal power under the Obama administration.

VERDICT: TRUE

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to spend a trillion dollars on “shovel-ready” jobs when there was no such thing as “shovel-ready” jobs.

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), signed by Obama in February 2009, was a roughly $787 billion (later estimated at $831 billion) economic stimulus package passed in response to the 2008 financial crisis. A central selling point of the legislation was that it would fund “shovel-ready” infrastructure projects — construction and public works jobs that could begin almost immediately, putting Americans back to work quickly. But taking a page from Bill Clinton’s abuse of the English language (“It depends on what the definition of the word ‘is’ is”, the non-existent “shovel-ready” jobs only existed in Obama’s vivid and flexible imagination.

Obama’s Own Admission

Obama himself later acknowledged the problem. In a 2010 interview with the New York Times Magazine, after the President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness met to discuss the slow pace of infrastructure spending, Obama reportedly laughed and said: “Shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as we expected.”

This admission was significant because it came directly from Obama and validated a core criticism that opponents had been making since the bill passed: there were no “shovel-ready jobs,” it was a con job to pass the legislation.

The Projects Weren’t Shovel-Ready

Several structural reasons explained the problem: federal and state environmental review requirements, permitting processes, procurement rules, and planning delays all meant that infrastructure projects could not begin spending money quickly even when funds were available. Critics had warned of exactly this before the bill passed.

The specific use of the term “shovel-ready” was a selling point for a stimulus of this scale, followed by a public presidential admission that it was not accurate, was genuinely without precedent.

VERDICT: TRUE

CLAIM: Hussein was the first President to abrogate bankruptcy law to turn over control of companies to his union supporters.

The claim involves the 2009 auto bailout, and Obama’s failure to handled it properly. The Big Three American automakers — GM, Ford, and Chrysler — had long struggled with high labor costs, legacy pension and healthcare obligations, and a product lineup increasingly out of step with consumer preferences. When the 2008 financial crisis hit and credit markets froze, GM and Chrysler found themselves facing imminent collapse.

The United Auto Workers (UAW), staunch supporters of Obama, made claims that had the same legal status as those of other unsecured creditors under bankruptcy law, but the UAW recovered a much greater proportion of the debts owed to it.

BuckeyeInstitutre.org, “The Obama Administration’s Auto Bailout Failure,” October 18, 2012:

Looking closely at the numbers demonstrates the extent to which, in financial terms, the Obama Administration’s auto bailout really was a transfer of funds from taxpayers to the United Auto Workers labor union. As James Sherk and Todd Zywicki explain in a recent Heritage Foundation report, because bankruptcy law requires equal treatment for similarly situated creditors, it is possible to calculate precisely how sweet a deal the UAW received in the Chrysler and GM bankruptcies. By comparing the treatment of the union’s trust funds, which were unsecured creditors, to the treatment of other unsecured creditors, they calculate that the UAW received $26.5 billion more than they would have received under the normal application of bankruptcy law, in which similarly-situated creditors are treated equally. That figure actually exceeds taxpayers’ expected losses for the auto bailouts, which the Treasury estimates will amount to $23 billion.

Bankruptcy typically brings uncompetitive wages down to competitive levels, and a cornerstone of bankruptcy policy is the requirement that creditors’ priorities are preserved in the same order — known as the “absolute priority rule.”

By comparing the treatment of the union’s trust funds to the treatment of other unsecured creditors, analysts calculated that the UAW received $26.5 billion more than it would have received under normal bankruptcy law, in which similarly-situated creditors are treated equally — a figure that actually exceeds taxpayers’ expected losses from the auto bailouts.

In the Chrysler case specifically, the government arranged a sale of nearly the entire company to a newly created “Chrysler” capitalized by the government for $2 billion, with secured creditors receiving just 29 cents on the dollar on senior debt worth $6.9 billion.

Chrysler ultimately emerged from bankruptcy owned primarily by the United Auto Workers union’s retiree healthcare trust and Italian automaker Fiat.

Looking Under the TARP:

The bailouts were covered under the U.S. government’s new Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). Both GM and Chrysler had sizable ownership stakes held by the U.S. government and the UAW’s retiree healthcare trust. However, the UAW’s trust fund received 17.5% of the equity of New GM but had no voting rights or governance rights beyond selecting one independent director.

The use of government power to manage a politically directed bankruptcy restructuring of this scale was genuinely without precedent. The specific mechanism — using Section 363 of the bankruptcy code to engineer a rapid asset sale that bypassed normal creditor priority rules — was, as one legal analyst described it, “a process without precedent — a bankruptcy combined with a bailout, incorporating the worst elements of both.”

Bottom line: The core claim — that Obama manipulated bankruptcy proceedings in ways that advantaged his supporter/donor group, the UAW, over other creditors of equal legal standing — is well-documented and credible. It constitutes an “abrogation” of bankruptcy law, a legal and political judgment that provided preferential treatment to the UAW relative to other unsecured creditors. That is an undeniable matter of record.

VERDICT: TRUE

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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