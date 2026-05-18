In Part three of this series we continued to refute but a handful of Barack Hussein Obama’s blatant lies made during his May 5, 2026 interview with Stephen Colbert. The YouTube description: Hussein “recalls his experience negotiating with Iran’s leadership and striking the landmark 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.”

Hussein continued the portion of the interview focusing on his failed JCPOA with Iran with the following covert suggestion:

Now, if your agenda was to bring about regime change in Iran, well, that wasn’t the goal of the agreement.

Hussein delivered a carefully constructed false conditional insinuation — framing it as an implied explanation for why Trump abandoned the JCPOA. The clear rhetorical message to Colbert's audience was: Trump's real unstated agenda was regime change all along, which is why he rejected a deal that only addressed nuclear containment. Surely Trump did not take action because not only did the JCPOA fail, it failed on purpose to enable the Maniacal Mullahs to pursue Armageddon.

President Donald Trump and his administration have maintained that the official objective of U.S. policy and recent negotiations with Iran is not regime change, but rather dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities. While the administration has floated the idea of overthrowing the government at times, to rattle the Maniacal Mullahs, the main priority remains ensuring that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons.

Evidence Against Hussein’s Insinuation

1. Trump’s Primary Stated Justification Was Nuclear

Trump said explicitly: “It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. That is why in Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we obliterated the regime’s nuclear program at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. After that attack, we warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons, and we sought repeatedly to make a deal.”

This is a nuclear containment argument — precisely the same goal Hussein claims his JCPOA was designed to achieve, and failed to achieve.

2. Trump Explicitly Denied Regime Change

The administration stated: “This is not a so-called regime-change war.” The official stated policy was explicitly not regime change. We believe from the outset, that Trump knows, based upon our lessons learned in the Middle East over the past few decades, that regime change must take place from within to succeed. Therefore, regime change may be our desire, but it is up to the Iranian people to achieve. The U.S. will merely support the effort, which Who sane failed to do in 2009.

The 2009 Green Movement — The Purposely Missed Opportunity

One of the great hypotheticals of Hussein’s presidency involves the Iranian uprising that began on June 12, 2009, after Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was announced the winner of contested presidential elections. Hussein publicly downplayed the prospect of real change at first, saying the candidates whom hundreds of thousands of Iranians were risking their lives to support did not represent fundamental change. When he finally did speak out, he couldn’t bring himself to say the election was stolen: “The world is watching and inspired by their participation, regardless of what the ultimate outcome of the election was.”

The Real Reason Hussein Stayed Silent

The most damning explanation is not strategic caution but deliberate calculation:

Hussein wasn’t just reluctant to show solidarity in 2009 — he feared the demonstrations would sabotage his secret outreach to Iran. Behind the scenes, Hussein overruled advisers who wanted to do what America had done at similar transitions from dictatorship to democracy and signal America’s support.

In other words Obama actively chose the Iranian regime over the Iranian people because he was already secretly pursuing what would eventually become the JCPOA. The nuclear deal was prioritized over the democratic aspirations of millions of Iranians.

If Hussein backed the Iranian people, and the regime were to be replaced seventeen years ago, what has happened since would not have happened in the first place.

3. Trump Pursued Diplomacy First

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated: “Last June, Operation Midnight Hammer obliterated their nuclear program to rubble. Afterward, we told them plainly, ‘That’s it. Now make a deal.’ They arrogantly refused. We said, ‘Rebuild it and we’ll stop you again, this time, far worse.’ Well, President Trump, Secretary Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, they bent over backwards for real diplomacy, offering pathway after pathway to peace.”

This narrative — bomb, then offer diplomacy, then bomb again after diplomacy failed — is inconsistent with a pure regime change agenda from the outset.

4. The Steadfast Rationales

In the weeks leading up to Trump’s decision to strike Iran and in the frenetic days since, the president and his administration justified why the attacks were necessary and what the U.S. was dedicated to achieve in Iran: no nukes, no ballistic missiles, no terrorist proxy support.

Hussein’s insinuation requires one to believe, as was most likely his actual purpose, that Trump was deliberately concealing his true motives, for which there is no evidence.

The Deeper Problem With Hussein’s Insinuation

Hussein’s regime change framing contains a significant logical flaw that deserves direct challenge:

Even if regime change was one of Trump’s goals, that does not validate Hussein’s JCPOA. The two propositions are independent:

A president can simultaneously believe the JCPOA was a bad nuclear deal and want regime change in Iran

Wanting regime change does not make the JCPOA’s sunset provisions, missile exclusions, inadequate verification, and sanctions relief to a terror-sponsoring regime any less problematic

Hussein uses the regime change insinuation as a rhetorical escape hatch — implying that anyone who found the JCPOA inadequate must have had ulterior motives, which conveniently dismisses all substantive criticism without engaging it with facts

The Most Precise Assessment

Hussein’s insinuation was fundamentally dishonest as deployed:

Trump’s primary stated justification was explicitly nuclear containment — the same goal as the JCPOA

The administration officially denied regime change was the war’s objective

Substantive bipartisan criticism of the JCPOA predated Trump and had nothing to do with regime change agendas

Hussein uses the insinuation to avoid engaging the legitimate policy failures of his deal

The conditional framing — “if your agenda was regime change” — is classic political innuendo, allowing Hussein to make the accusation while technically maintaining deniability

The Ultimate Irony

Hussein himself admitted in the same Colbert interview: “My basic theory was that Iran couldn’t become a nuclear state. That the regime itself was murderous, oftentimes towards its own people. Iran has engaged in state-sponsored terrorism, was a threat to the United States and allies of ours.”

Hussein’s own characterization of the Iranian regime — murderous, terrorist-sponsoring, threatening — is virtually identical to the characterization Trump used to justify military action. The difference between Hussein and Trump was not in their assessment of the Iranian regime but in their chosen strategy for dealing with it. Hussein’s insinuation that Trump’s opposition to the JCPOA was secretly about regime change rather than nuclear policy therefore collapses under scrutiny of Hussein’s own words in the same interview.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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