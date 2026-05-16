Obama's JCPOA Apocalyptic Gambit Failed, Pt 2

We refuted several blatant lies regarding Hussein’s interview on May 5, 2026 by Stephen Colbert, on his Way Too Late Show in Part one of this series. The YouTube description: Hussein “recalls his experience negotiating with Iran’s leadership and striking the landmark 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.”

“Recalls,” is Newspeak for re-writing history. Unfortunately for Hussein, we have the receipts.

Continuing on where we left off in part one:

Hussein: “So there’s no dispute that it worked. And we didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Ultimate Refutation — Current Events

Hussein made that statement a few days ago. This is what is actually happening right now:

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been largely blocked by Iran since February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched an air war against Iran. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued warnings forbidding passage through the strait, boarded and attacked merchant ships, and laid sea mines. Until the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, about 25% of the world’s seaborne oil trade and 20% of the world’s LNG passed through it.

FLASHBACK: remember when Hussein intentionally called the U.S. Marine Corps the Marine Corpse?

On Memorial Day 2011, Hussein delivered remarks at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. In his speech Hussein referred to a "Navy Corpsman" — pronouncing the word as "corpse-man" rather than the correct pronunciation "core-man." He purposely mispronounced the word twice in the same speech. That was no accident, a president giving a formal military address at Arlington on Memorial Day would have been thoroughly briefed on correct military terminology. Hussein was purposely disrespecting our military during the one day each year that we specifically honor the fallen.

…back to present:

The war’s economic impact includes the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, as well as disruptions to the natural gas, fertilizer, aviation and tourism industries, and volatility in financial markets.

Hussein literally boasted the JCPOA meant “we didn’t have to... shut down the Strait of Hormuz” — while the Strait of Hormuz was shut down, BY IRAN!

How We Got Here — The Direct Chain of Consequences

Hussein’s, multilateral negotiations yielded the JCPOA, which imposed unverifiable limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The failure of the JCPOA forced Trump to abandoned it in 2018 and implement maximum pressure sanctions. Nevertheless, Iran advanced its nuclear knowledge and expertise and continued to amass sizable stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Attempts to renegotiate a nuclear deal after the collapse of the JCPOA in 2025 and 2026 were unsuccessful. The Epic Fury confrontation took place after years of rising tension over Iran’s nuclear program, its ballistic missile expansion, and its continued military reach across the Middle East.

Hussein’s “No Dispute” Claim Is Flatly False

There was and is enormous, documented, proof that the JCPOA never “worked” if the intention was to defang Iran. On the other hand, while describing it as if it “worked” may have been Hussein’s inner demon spitting a declaration of true intent in our faces.

The sunset clauses made the JCPOA “more of a speed bump than a stop sign for Iran’s nuclear ambitions.” Transparency provisions stopped short of “anytime, anywhere” inspections and allowed Tehran to put its military bases off-limits to IAEA inspectors.

Trump vowed for years to deliver a “much better” deal preventing Iran from attaining a bomb than what he called the “disastrous” one concluded under Hussein. Iran’s continued nuclear program is the main reason we had to attack the country on February 28, 2026: “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”

Trump’s executive order withdrawing from the JCPOA stated that “the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction: that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy program,” and the agreement was designed to fail because it did not impose limitations on Iran’s ballistic missile program and allowed Iran to continue killing Americans and others through its terrorist proxy groups.

Iran’s Nuclear Status at the Time Hussein Spoke

Again, as we previously pointed out, Hussein’s CIA Director William Burns stated that in October 2024, Iran could produce enough weapons-grade Highly Enriched Uranium for a nuclear weapon in “a week or a little more.”

When Hussein signed the JCPOA, Iran’s breakout time* was extended to approximately one year. When Hussein made his “no dispute it worked” claim to Colbert days ago, Iran’s breakout time had collapsed to one week. That is the precise opposite of the deal “working.”

*Breakout time is a key term in nuclear nonproliferation policy and in this context, refers to the estimated time it would take Iran to produce enough weapons-grade enriched uranium to fuel one nuclear bomb.

The Sanctions Relief — Funding Regional Terrorism

The lifting of sanctions allowed Iran to access billions of dollars of frozen assets, and that those sums helped Iran fund and arm its regional allies including Hezbollah. Hezbollah was subsequently devastated by Israel in 2024 — but only after years of Iranian-funded buildup that the JCPOA’s sanctions relief financed.

Hussein’s Specific Boast About the Strait — In Context

Hussein boasted to Colbert that the JCPOA meant “we didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz.” The timing is extraordinary:

The immediate concerns leading up to the 2026 Iran war included Iran’s nuclear program, its ballistic missiles, its military reach in the Middle East, and failed attempts to renegotiate a nuclear deal after the collapse of the JCPOA.

On February 28, 2026, Israel and the United States began strikes against Iran. Among Iranian counter-actions was closing the Strait of Hormuz, a major global trade route for goods including fuel and gas.

Hussein delivered his “no dispute it worked” claim while the region was in active military conflict directly traceable to the post-JCPOA nuclear escalation, and while Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz — the precise scenario he claimed the sham deal had prevented.

If Only Hussein’s Strawman Had a Brain

The JCPOA did not constrain Iran’s nuclear program while it was in force from 2016 to 2018. The chain of escalation that followed was retaliation for Trump’s withdrawal as the “deal” itself was failing during its operation. Had the “deal” remained in place, Iran would have continued its quest for nuclear weapons, and would have continued to bolster its ballistic missile arsenal until intervention such as Epic Fury would have been impossible to undertake.

There is “no dispute” that the JCPOA deal failed — because the deal’s entire strategic value depended upon it remaining in place permanently, which it demonstrably did not, in part because of structural weaknesses from the beginning: sunset provisions, no missile restrictions, inadequate verification, and no constraints on Iranian regional aggression. Hussein was banking on Hillary Clinton succeeding him and ushering in the end of America, to re-emerge as Hussein’s Caliphate.

Bottom Line

Hussein’s claim that “there’s no dispute” the JCPOA worked is false on multiple levels:

There was enormous, documented, bipartisan understanding the it never worked even when it was in force

Iran concealed its prior weapons program in violation of the deal’s disclosure requirements

The deal placed no constraints on Iran’s ballistic missiles or regional proxy aggression

Iran’s breakout time at the moment Hussein spoke had collapsed from one year to one week

The Strait of Hormuz — which Hussein specifically boasted the deal had kept open — was literally closed, by Iran, and the U.S. was reopening at the exact time Hussein made the claim

The region was in active military conflict directly connected to post-JCPOA nuclear escalation

It is difficult to identify a more poorly timed or more comprehensively refuted political boast in recent memory, but to Hussein and his minions, a smooth presentation smothered in Newspeak is all that matters.

Conclusion

Hussein’s claim fails — the JCPOA did not work without military action as Iran was moving ever closer to nuclear weapons capability than when the deal was signed. The agreement illegally released enormous financial resources to Iran that funded Iranian terrorism across the region. The deal’s imaginary “constraints” were temporary by design. Hussein’s remarks were deliberately timed to rebrand his failed diplomatic fantasy as successful while hoping the current military intervention by the U.S. and Israel to stop Iran under Trump will fail.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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