In Part two of this series we refuted several of Barack Hussein Obamas blatant lies made during his May 5, 2026 interview with Stephen Colbert. The YouTube description: Hussein “recalls his experience negotiating with Iran’s leadership and striking the landmark 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.”

Hussein’s remarks ignore reality and create a fictional world in which Hussein has been right about everything and President Donald Trump is not only wrong about everything, but is twisting the conflict, making the case for his failed “diplomatic approach” over Trump’s unnecessary and dangerous military action.

When Colbert noted that Trump had branded the deal “the worst of all time” and necessitated the 2018 withdrawal from the JCPOA, Hussein quipped: “Yeah, because I did it.” In other words, facts be damned, Trump is merely trying to sully Hussein’s scandal-free and miracle-working “record.”

Hussein’s attempt to avoid blame for his failures is merely a hollow deflection strategy. He attributes Trump’s opposition as purely personal — rooted in his supposed hatred of Hussein’s legacy and ethnicity rather than genuine policy differences. Here is the precise factual record:

Is There Personal Animosity? Absolutely — Documented, both ways.

Trump’s broader pattern of systematically dismantling numerous Hussein-era moves to weaken and the destroy America — the ACA, Paris Climate Agreement, DACA, Cuba normalization, and of course the JCPOA to name but a few — are well founded, and is not a anti-Obama agenda, but rather pro-America .

As for Hussein, the established modern precedent, which Hussein has shattered, was clear — former presidents do not publicly attack their successors. America First, salute the flag. George W. Bush maintained almost complete public silence during Hussein’s entire eight years despite significant policy reversals of his own legacy. Even Jimmy Carter, known for occasional pointed commentary, generally restrained himself from direct personal attacks on successors. Hussein has broken this norm repeatedly, deliberately, and with increasing intensity.

Hussein’s DNC speech was historically extraordinary — a former president delivering what amounted to a prosecutorial indictment of his successor: He accused Trump of treating the presidency as “just another reality show” He said Trump had shown “no interest in treating the presidency as anything but a business opportunity” He warned that Trump “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t” He said Trump had demonstrated “clear disdain for the most basic elements of democratic life” These are extraordinarily personal and pointed attacks unprecedented from a living former president about a sitting one Each of these unwarranted criticisms more accurately point back to Hussein.



Trump’s Substantive Objections Are Real, Detailed, and Predated His Presidency

Hussein’s quip falls apart as a complete explanation. Trump and objective fact-driven observers articulated specific, detailed, substantive criticisms of the JCPOA that existed independently of personal animosity:

1. The Sunset Provisions

Trump’s executive order withdrawing from the JCPOA explicitly cited: “The heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction: that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy program.”

Key restrictions were temporary by design:

Centrifuge restrictions expired after 10 years

Enrichment limits expired after 15 years

After sunset Iran could legally pursue unlimited enrichment — critics argued this made the deal a delay rather than a solution

2. No Ballistic Missile Restrictions

This was perhaps the most substantive and widely shared criticism — even among some Democrats:

The JCPOA placed zero restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program

Iran continued developing and testing ballistic missiles throughout the JCPOA period

A ballistic missile program without a nuclear warhead is strategically incomplete — the deal addressed only half the threat

This was not a fringe concern — UN Security Council Resolution 2231 accompanying the JCPOA merely “called upon” Iran to refrain from missile work, with no enforcement mechanism

3. Inadequate Verification

The deal did not provide “anytime, anywhere” inspections as originally promised

Iran successfully kept military sites off limits to IAEA inspectors

The 24-day notice provision for inspections of suspicious sites gave Iran time to conceal activity

The Israeli Mossad’s 2018 theft of Iran’s atomic archive revealed Iran had concealed its prior weapons program — a core disclosure requirement of the deal it had violated

4. Sanctions Relief Funding Regional Terrorism

The deal released approximately $150 billion in frozen Iranian assets

There is documented evidence that this money funded: Hezbollah operations in Lebanon and Syria Houthi rebels in Yemen Hamas in Gaza Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps expansion

The JCPOA placed no restrictions on Iranian regional proxy activity

5. Iran’s Continued “Death to America” Posture

Throughout the JCPOA period Iran continued: Chanting “Death to America” at official government events Harassing and seizing U.S. Navy vessels in international waters Funding attacks on U.S. forces through proxy militias in Iraq and Syria Holding American citizens hostage

The “deal” normalized and financially empowered a terrorist regime whose behavior remained fundamentally unchanged as it persistently pursues Armageddon and the return of the Mahdi.

6. Bipartisan JCPOA Opposition Predating Trump

Critically — opposition to the JCPOA was not limited to Trump or Republicans:

Senator Chuck Schumer — the Senate Democratic leader — voted against the deal in 2015, calling it “a bad deal”

Senator Bob Menendez — senior Democratic foreign policy voice — opposed it

Every Republican senator opposed it

The deal was never submitted as a treaty requiring Senate ratification — precisely because Hussein knew it could not achieve the two-thirds majority required

Israeli opposition spanned the entire political spectrum — not just Netanyahu’s Likud party

Several of Hussein’s own former advisors expressed reservations about specific provisions

The Most Precise Assessment

Hussein’s “Yeah, because I did it” quip is more of a school yard taunt than Trump’s “worst deal ever” characterization. Trump’s characteristic rhetorical style rather than stating precise policy points in an overview statement wins the day over Hussein’s attempt to slather lipstick on his JCPOA pig.

Summary of Hussein’s intellectual dishonesty:

The substantive criticisms of the JCPOA were detailed, specific, and technically grounded

They were shared by serious bipartisan foreign policy figures — not just Trump

They were articulated before Trump entered politics by Republican and Democratic critics alike

The post-withdrawal record — Iran’s breakout time collapsing to one week, the eventual military confrontation — suggests the concerns about the deal’s durability were not unfounded

Hussein’s own quip is itself a strawman — reducing substantive policy disagreement to pure personal animosity, which is precisely the kind of intellectually dishonest argumentation that steelmanning is designed to counter.

The Ironic Conclusion

Hussein’s “Yeah, because I did it” quip is rhetorically clever but analytically empty. It dismisses without engaging the substantive criticisms of his signature foreign policy

”achievement” — criticisms that have been substantially validated by subsequent events. It is, in essence, Hussein strawmanning his critics rather than engaging their strongest arguments — the precise intellectual failure that serious policy analysis is supposed to avoid.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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