Obama's JCPOA Apocalyptic Gambit Failed, Pt 1

Barack Hussein Obama paused his year long propaganda tour blathering on about his demented views of “democracy” to be interviewed on May 5, 2026 by his slobbering fan, pseudo-intellectual Stephen Colbert, on his Way Too Late Show. Colbert was visiting Hussein’s Tower of Babel (Presidential Center) in Chicago, which will coincidentally be opened to the public on Juneteenth. The eye-sore is finished, why wait until that day?

Obama: CIA Legend - Barack’s Tower of Babel

America barely survived eight years of Obama’s vision of “hope and change.” Get ready for Obama’s dystopian version of our past and present as Hussein prepares the ground for his dark future, and our nightmare…unending strive, division, and racial focus.

In the Colbert interview, per the YouTube description, Hussein “recalls his experience negotiating with Iran’s leadership and striking the landmark 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.” Yes, it was a landmark for the Mullah’s, to turn Israel and US into landfill.

We posted a nine part deep dive series exposing Hussein’s eight year dance with devil (Iranian’s demonic leadership) starting with:

Obama: CIA Legend - Iran’s BFF, Pt 1; The Unclenched Fist, JCPOA, US Cash For Nukes & Terrorism, Kerry - Unfit For Command...But Perfect for Hussein’s SoS

From the outset of his presidency in January 2009, Hussein pursued a purposely doomed-to-fail dual-track Iran policy of diplomatic engagement and escalating sanctions. Obama’s primary tactic was unilateral concession. We gave, Iran took.

Richard A. Epstein, Hoover.org, “Obama’s Disastrous Iran Deal,” July 20, 2015: The first problem with the deal is that it gives Iran an undeserved respectability that comes simply from being allowed to sign a significant international agreement.

Back to the Colbert interview, Hussein: “We pulled it off without firing a missile.”

Pulled what off? Well, if enabling the Maniacal Mullahs to fulfill their decades long end times goal of annihilating the “Little Satan” (Israel) and then the “Great Satan” (US), then yes, he almost pulled it off. Now we pull off the band aid from this festering Hussein-inflicted wound.

Obama: CIA Legend - Iran’s BFF, Pt 5

2012: A Flurry Of Useless EOs, If Only Rhetoric Ruled, Secret Diplomacy - Prelude to Unfit For Command Kerry Taking Over “Negotiations”

The Obama administration's tactics with Iran failed from the beginning, and would continue to fail to permanently halt Iran's nuclear ambitions. Economic pressure also failed to curb Iran's sponsorship of terror through its proxies. In fact, Hussein’s approach further empowered the Iranian regime and its proxies even though the administration and its supporters continued to insist they had achieved diplomatic achievements that successfully stalled Iran's nuclear program without resorting to military action. Hog wash.

Hussein lied, we almost died.

Hussein: “We got 97 percent of their enriched uranium out. They were able to maintain a modest civilian nuclear program for energy.”

So, Hussein’s Secretary of State and America hating, Unfit for Command Kerry, enabled the world’s worst sponsor of terror “to maintain a modest civilian nuclear program for energy?”

Obama: CIA Legend - Iran’s BFF, Pt 6

2013: Unfit For Command Kerry’s Secret Talks, Obama And Iranian President (Mouthpiece) Exchange Meaningless Desires as the Hell-Bent Supreme Leader Calls The Shots

Terms of the 2013 Interim Deal: Nuclear Freeze: Iran agreed to halt its most sensitive nuclear activities, including stopping the enrichment of uranium to 20% (a level close to weapons-grade) and neutralizing its existing 20% stockpile. Inspections: Iran granted the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) unprecedented daily access to its enrichment facilities at Natanz and Fordow. Limited Sanctions Relief: In exchange, the Obama administration provided roughly $7 billion in “targeted and reversible” sanctions relief. This included suspending sanctions on Iran’s auto industry and its trade in gold and precious metals. Of course, the lion’s share of proceeds from the suspended sanctions, as with any other funds Iran possessed, were funneled into the nuclear arms development program and funding of its terror proxies. Obama later falsely claimed that Iran abided by the agreement. In fact, Iran did not follow the agreed-upon conditions of the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA), specifically by making further advances to its uranium enrichment capability. How rude.

"Children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard that the antichrist is coming,

so now many antichrists have come. Therefore we know that it is the last hour.”

- John 2:18

Colbert: “And so you think it (Hussein’s “Iran containment”) was working?”

Hussein: “Well, it’s not only did I think it was working. Even Israeli intelligence thought it was working.”

Liar, Liar, Hussein Wanted Israel on Fire

The Official Israeli Government Position: Israel explicitly opposed the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Washington in March 2015 in a bid to rally support against the nuclear agreement being negotiated by Obama, warning darkly of a repeat Holocaust facilitated by this “very bad deal” that “will not prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons... it would all but guarantee that Iran gets those weapons.”

Hussein: “Even our intelligence services thought it was working.”

So, “our intelligence services,” lead by traitors and Hussein lap dogs John Brennan (CIA Director) and James Clapper (Director of National Intelligence [DNI])? The same traitors who blindly obeyed Hussein’s order to lie in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) report titled “Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections,” to falsely claim Putin interfered in the 2016 presidential election to ensure “Russian asset” Trump was elected? Those intelligence services? Got it.

What Hussein omitted entirely:

1. Iran’s ballistic missile program — The intelligence community’s own Worldwide Threat Assessment simultaneously warned that Iran’s ballistic missile programs give it the potential to hold targets at risk across the region, and Tehran already has the largest inventory of ballistic missiles in the Middle East, with Tehran’s desire to deter the United States potentially driving it to field an ICBM. The JCPOA did nothing to address this — a fact U.S. intelligence consistently flagged.

2. Iran’s concealed weapons history — On April 30, 2018, the U.S. and Israel said that Iran had not disclosed a past covert nuclear weapons program to the IAEA, as required by the deal. This revelation — that Iran had violated a core JCPOA requirement by concealing its prior weapons program — directly undermined the intelligence community’s ability to say the deal was broadly “working.”

3. The sunset provisions problem — The intelligence community’s own assessments acknowledged that the deal’s constraints were temporary by design, with centrifuge restrictions expiring after 10 years and enrichment limits after 15 years — meaning even full compliance only delayed rather than eliminated the nuclear threat.

4. Iran’s regional aggression — Lifting sanctions on Iran in return for the JCPOA’s focus on constraining Iran’s nuclear program diminished the United States’ ability to address other security concerns such as Iran’s missile program or its funding of violent non-state groups. The intelligence community consistently documented Iran’s continued support for Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthi rebels, and other proxy forces throughout the JCPOA period — none of which the deal addressed.

5. The ultimate verdict — Iran’s then current status — Hussein’s own CIA Director William Burns stated during an October 2024 event that Iran could produce enough weapons-grade HEU for a nuclear weapon in “a week or a little more.” This is the ultimate measure of whether the deal “worked” in any meaningful strategic sense — Iran just before Operation Epic Fury was dramatically closer to nuclear weapons capability than when the JCPOA was signed.

Hussein: “So there’s no dispute that it worked. And we didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz.”

Hussein's claim that "there's no dispute that it worked" is demonstrably and catastrophically false — and the current geopolitical situation as of May 2026 makes it one of the most ill-timed and hollow boasts in recent political history.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/