Obamas & Mamdanis, Generational Birds of a Feather, Pt 2

In our previous Substack, “Obamas & Mamdanis, Generational Birds of a Feather, Pt 1,” we described how the Obama legend overlaps the Mamdani legend….almost like it was planned. We continue to draw out the truth. You may say, “What is truth?” Well, with the help of Mike Benz, we’ll give it our best shot.

Mike Benz, X post December 3, 2025: The CIA Pre-History Of Zohran Mamdani and Barack Obama” at 11:38:

Barack Obama’s father was identified as a CIA asset in the US drive to recolonize Africa during early days of the Cold War.

OrinocoTribune.com, “Barack Obama’s Father Identified as CIA Asset in US Drive to ‘Recolonize’ Africa During Early Days of the Cold War,” February 26, 2022:

The deep CIA penetration of Africa was evident in the Agency’s apparent recruitment of Barack Obama Sr., a protégé of Tom Mboya, an anticommunist, pro-capitalist Luo from Kenya who had served as the African representative of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions (ICTFU), which received covert CIA funding through the AFL-CIO.

Benz YouTube at 11:40:

And keep this word in mind because Zohran Mamdani’s father at Colombia right now as we speak is teaching colonial studies, African colonial studies, postcolonial studies.

Mesaas.Columbia.edu, “Mahmood Mamdani:”

Herbert Lehman Professor of Government, MESAAS, International Affairs, and Anthropology Mahmood Mamdani is the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government. He received his Ph.D. from Harvard University in 1974 and specializes in the study of African history and politics.

Benz YouTube at 12:01

Over the last decade, the US has been quietly expanding its covert intelligence empire in Africa as part of a growing geopolitical rivalry with China. Um, new book by Susan Williams. White Mouse, the CIA, and covert recolonization of Africa. She focuses mostly on ties between Ghana and the Congo. The deep CIA penetration of Africa was evident in the AY’s apparent recruitment of Barack Obama senior, a protege of Mumboa, an anti-communist pro- capitalist from Kenya, who had served as the African representative of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions, which received covert CIA funding through the AFL CIO.

MacMillan.yale.edu, “White Malice: The CIA and the Covert Recolonization of Africa,”

White Malice: The CIA and the Covert Recolonization of Africa is a book that dives into the archives, revealing new, shocking details of America’s covert program in Africa. The CIA crawled over the continent, poisoning the hopes of 1958 with secret agents and informants; surreptitious UN lobbying; cultural infiltration and bribery; assassinations and coups. As the colonizers moved out, the Americans swept in—with bitter consequences that reverberate in Africa to this day.

Benz YouTube at 12:47:

We’re back to the AFL CIO laundering CIA funds into the AFL CIO branch representing the workers, the masses in Africa, that the CIA wanted to become the prime minister. Obama was brought to the University of Hawaii in exchange and then studied economics at Harvard and then Mboya was assassinated, the CIA guy.

From our Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 1 - Daddy Dearest:”

…after arriving in Hawaii, Obama Sr. lived in a dormitory funded by the Asia Foundation, a CIA-created entity aimed at promoting pro-American sentiment among foreign students. He met Ann Dunham (Barack Obama Jr.’s mother) at the University of Hawaii’s East-West Center, which was established by Congress in 1960 with CIA involvement to “win the battle for men’s minds” through education. During the Cold War, the U.S. intelligence community used foundations and cultural exchanges as covers to influence global politics, including in Africa.

Benz YouTube at 23:30

…the Ford Foundation which Obama’s mother was funded by and so was Mamdani’s father…area institutes for political social economic research. The whole far eastern region our knowledge is extremely limited well that’s what the east west center would be Indonesia into China.

The Ford Foundation has, for decades, funded universities, research programs, and scholars in Africa. Mahmood Mamdani’s work—especially at institutions like Makerere University (the oldest and largest university in Uganda) and later Columbia University—intersected with programs and initiatives that received Ford Foundation support. At times, he benefited indirectly or directly from grants, fellowships, or institutional funding connected to the foundation.

Barack Hussein Obama has supported Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist mayor of NYC. Hussein called Zohran to offer advice after his primary win, and in April 2026, the two appeared together in the Bronx. The parallels between Zohran Mamdani and Barack Obama, including that both of their fathers became academics from East Africa and had childhood exposure to Islam. Surely this is just coincidence.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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