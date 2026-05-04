Obamas & Mamdanis, Generational Birds of a Feather, Pt 1

The Obama legend seems to mirror the Mamdani legend. Is that possible?

Mike Benz, X post December 3, 2025: The CIA Pre-History Of Zohran Mamdani and Barack Obama”

From a June 2025 private stream for my X subscribers. Don’t miss the incredible segment in here on the CIA role in The Asia Foundation and how the CIA reached a secret agreement with the State Department to switch the funding to come from USAID when the CIA money got publicly exposed.

We covered this issue in our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 22 - Obama Momma’s CIA Roots Exposed?”

USAID has a long, complicated history of overlap and cooperation with the CIA, especially during the Cold War. In the 1960s–70s, USAID programs were sometimes used as cover for CIA officers and operations, particularly in politically sensitive countries. Aid funds in that era were often allocated by “country intelligence teams” at U.S. embassies that included the CIA station chief, giving the Agency significant influence over how assistance supported U.S. strategic goals.

Benz Youtube, starting at 0:35:

But Zoran Mamdani’s father, Mahmud Mamdani, was brought over to the US on the same CIA linked airlift Africa project that Barack Obama’s CIA asset, Barack Obama senior, was. This is from a book called White Malice (The CIA and the Covert Recolonization of Africa)…It’s basically about the CIA’s role in postcolonial Africa. The Airlift Africa project, as it was called, had already brought a number of African students to study in the US, including Washington Okumu from Kenya. In 1962, it would bring Barack Obama senior, the father of former President Barack Obama. The project was underwritten by the Kennedy Foundation and the African-American Students Foundation.

From our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 1 - Daddy Dearest”

On September 19, 1959, The Saturday Star-Bulletin, Honolulu, Hawaii printed a story highlighting foreign students arriving in Hawaii to attend the University of Hawaii. Per that article:

“The University of Hawaii, which has been attracting students from many foreign lands in recent years, has added three new countries as fall classes begin.” “One of them is Barack Obama, 25 year-old business administration major from Kenya, East Africa.”

Obama Sr. was among the early beneficiaries of a scholarship coordinated by Kenyan nationalist leader Tom Mboya, with funding raised by American activists like Helen M. Roberts and supported by organizations such as the African American Students Foundation (AASF). Mboya organized airlifts that brought hundreds of East African students to the U.S. between 1959 and 1963.

Benz Youtube, starting at 1:44:

…Airlift Africa was more than simply a project to educate young people. It was linked to the CIA as a sheep dipping dipping project intended to groom future pro-American leaders of newly independent English-speaking states in Africa. Okumu is someone who wanted very much to become a leader of his country was the kind of candidate who fitted the bill perfectly. There’s growing suspicion by now in Kenya, the US and elsewhere that (Okumu?) was working for the CIA which triggered concern about the Airlift Africa project. Again, this is these same exchange programs to build diplomatic dialogue with emerging leaders so that you can back channel with them that they’ll give Foggy Bottom (the State department) what it wants if the US, the CIA, NED, the NGOplex backs them for president.

2:42 By late 1962, the airlift had been almost completely been taken over by the state department and its direct grantees.

3:17 (by 1962) the program was broader and filled a new generation of East Africans, most of them born after World War II. Um but the 1963 airlifties were also younger than those in previous groups. went to the the US uh went to college. Among the 1963 group were Mahmood (Mahmud) Mamdani, his father. So Zohran Mamdani’s father was brought to the United States in a CIA State Department program, the same one that brought over Barack Obama’s father…both Zohran Mamdani in Uganda and Barack Obama in Kenya.

4:29 Mandani, a Ugandan, began at the University of Pittsburgh and received a doctorate in government from…the Kennedy School, Harvard Kenny School. A career in academia brought him to prominence in the US and in Africa, notably as historian of Africa and director of the Institute of African Studies at Columbia University. Now, think about how much we did on Colombia University and area studies. We literally did probably three or four streams on Colombia University and its role as a CIA shadow diplomacy network.

We covered Barack Hussein Obama’s post Occidental trip through Pakistan “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 30 - Barry & Pakistan:”

Before Barry officially enrolled at Columbia University as a junior in the fall of 1981, that summer, he traveled to Pakistan. Barry stayed in Pakistan for approximately three weeks, accompanied by two Pakistani college friends from Oxy: Wahid Hamid and Mohammed Hasan Chando (Kenyan of Indian descent). Barry had an international circle of friends — “a real eclectic sort of group,” says Vinai Thummalapally, who himself came from Hyderabad, India. (Having a circle of friends - kinda strange for a “monk.”) When Barry arrived in New York, he already knew Sohale Siddiqi — a friend of Chandoo’s and Hamid’s from Karachi who had visited Los Angeles. Siddiqi, Hamid, and Chandoobecame Barry’s “inner circle.” In Barry’s memoir, “Dreams From My Father,” Siddiqi is identified only as “Sadik” — “a short, well-built Pakistani” who smoked marijuana, snorted cocaine and liked to party. (Do monks live with drug using and sex starved party animals?)

Hussein’s subsequent “coincidental” time at Columbia in this Substack: “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 32 - Barry at Columbia”

The Obama Nation: The Supposed “Lone Wolf” Existence: Barry’s story is that during the Columbia he lived a “monk-like.” In his memoir, Dreams from My Father, Barry states he “didn’t have many friends” and “stayed in the library.” Bunk. The lack of a social or political paper trail enabled Barry to bury his emersion into Pakastani culture.

Benz Youtube, starting at 5:26:

…declassified 1999 CIA analyst memo foundation support for research in the field of behavioral sciences. CIA proposing that the Ford Foundation support political behavior research at Columbia University…Ford Foundation also supports the Mamdani family just like it did Barack Obama. Barack Obama’s mother.

From our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 22 - Obama Momma’s CIA Roots Exposed?”

There is no direct evidence that Stanley Ann Dunham was involved in intelligence work. What we can say with confidence is that she worked in environments that had historical links to U.S. foreign policy and, in some cases, indirect CIA connections, but that does not mean that she herself had an intelligence role. However, Stanley Ann’s connections, movements, locations, relationships, and education would raise anyone’s eyebrows. It raised Jeremy Kuzmarov’s eyebrows, “A Company Family: The Untold History of Obama and the CIA,” October 8, 2021:

Obama’s record as president should not have been surprising given his family background. His mother, Ann Dunham, worked for U.S. government agencies and allied NGOs—the Ford Foundation, Asia Foundation, Development Alternatives Inc., and United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—in Indonesia in the 1960s and 1970s as well as Ghana, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and Thailand.

Benz Youtube, starting at 6:08:

…1951 Declassified (in 1999) written to the director of central intelligence from the assistant director of research. Suggestions on kinds of projects we would like to see the Ford Foundation support. Examples of some projects which might satisfy the above criteria. The establishment of area institutes. The CIA telling the Ford Foundation to fund area institutes in universities, area institutes in Soviet in the Far East in Indonesia, Indochina, India, Pakistan, Iraq and then so African studies and all that in 1951 is telling the Ford Foundation, “Hey, put a [ __ ] ton of money into big universities and their area studies programs.” The establishment of area institutes, area studies, so Russian studies, Middle East studies, Latin American studies, African studies, East Asian studies.

Again from our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 22 - Obama Momma’s CIA Roots Exposed?”

Ann had training in the Russian language which, with everything combined, made her a “CIA recruiter’s wet dream.” The microfinancing projects that she worked on to help turn traditional craft industries into sustainable businesses were designed to “tether third world masses to the mentality of finance capitalism,” as Obama’s unauthorized biographer put it.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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