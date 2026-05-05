Obama Mamma & The CIA: The Nexus

In our previous Substack, we blended the reporting of Mike Benz on X with our previous reporting establishing a link between two America hating Communist/Islamists - Barack Hussein Obama and Zohran Mamdani. After setting the stage with the overlap between the Obama and Mamdani families, Benz focused on CIA influence operations in Asia, and the connection to Hussein’s mother, Stanley Ann Dunham. Once again into The Barry Zone. Buckle Up.

Mike Benz, X post December 3, 2025: The CIA Pre-History Of Zohran Mamdani and Barack Obama”

7:31 …design intelligent programs of economic assistance, political reorientation, or psychological warfare. The whole point of this is to get the CIA, the director of central intelligence, to convince private foundations to give more money to big universities so that the CIA can use that information psychological warfare.

From our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Part 23 - Obama Momma’s CIA Roots Exposed?”

The Asia Foundation has well-documented historical ties to the CIA, especially during the Cold War era. The Asia Foundation grew out of the U.S.-backed Committee for a Free Asia, created in the early 1950s as part of Washington’s anti‑communist strategy in Asia. Declassified and historical accounts describe the Foundation as having been established and initially funded and controlled by the CIA to conduct cultural, educational, and political influence activities in Asia that official U.S. agencies could not openly undertake. In 1967, public revelations (including press reports) showed that the Asia Foundation had been receiving CIA funds indirectly through private foundations and other conduits, which its trustees acknowledged while denying that the Agency directed specific programs.

Benz Youtube @ 8:10

…Barack Obama’s father identified as CIA asset in US drive to recolonize Africa during early days of the Cold War. Now, mind you, the CIA was working was you saw in this memo right here, the assistant director of research and reports at the CIA writing to the director of central intelligence at the CIA to to for the director of central intelligence, the head of the CIA to talk to the Ford Foundation to suggest things the Ford Foundation could support. So Obama mama I noted and by the way you notice here that they say Indonesia is one of the critical areas of focus for the CIA and Ford Foundation. Literally Indonesia.

Again from our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Part 23 - Obama Momma’s CIA Roots Exposed?”

From August 1972 to July 1973, Stanley Ann Dunham received a grant from The Asia Foundation to fund her graduate work in anthropology at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. This supported her early research and fieldwork interests in economic anthropology, rural development, and Indonesian village industries (e.g., blacksmithing and women’s roles in cottage economies).

Benz Youtube @ 9:05

Well, what was Barack Obama’s mother doing in the 1960s? Ann Dunham worked with several organizations during the 70s and 80s that had intimate CIA connections during the Cold War. These included the Ford Foundation and USAID as an employee consultant, grantee or student with these organizations. She worked on micro financing projects…

Again from our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Part 23 - Obama Momma’s CIA Roots Exposed?”

Stanley Ann Dunham served as a rural industries consultant in Central Java for the Provincial Development Program (PDP I) under Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry from October 1978 to December 1980.

Benz Youtube @ 9:46

her mother Madelyn Dunham who raised Barack Obama while Ann was on assignment in Indonesia um act as vice president for the Bank of Hawaii in Honolulu which was allegedly used by various CIA front entities.

From our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Part 13 - Ka Panahou - The New Spring”

Barry’s classmates came from wealthy families, owning split-level homes with pools. During this period, he lived in a modest apartment with his grandparents. Stanley Ann arranged for Barry’s admission to the school, but his grandparents (primarily grandmother Madelyn) and the school’s financial aid program paid for his tuition during his eight years at Punahou (1971-1979). Barry’s grandmother, Madelyn Dunham, worked at the Bank of Hawaii and grandfather, Stanley Armour Dunham, was a furniture salesman.

Benz YouTube @ 10:00

Barack Obama’s mother’s anthropological work and again this is what these projects were. They were to study these populations in Indonesia, Indo-China, Africa, Eastern Europe to study their anthropological nature so that the CIA could run political reorientation and psychological operations in order to get them to vote a certain way or to get them to support a certain parliament bill or not or get them to take the streets. So you’ll see the CI1 funding on intergroup relations and intergroup tensions, human relations research, group dynamics, parapsychology research, social physics, social psychology. Study on the flow of foreign news. Study of influence of group orientation on receptivity to communicated values. Studies on attitude change research on Turkish speaking Muslims in the Soviet Union. Anthropology, economic development, yada yada yada yada. So that was Obama’s mother.

Using field workers in anthropology to run political psyops. To influence entire populations to vote in ways that support the nefarious operations of the black hats in the CIA. Tweaking group orientation, attitudes, and values for the puppet masters. Considering recent revelations, do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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