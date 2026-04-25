Obama, Hitler & Satan's Throne...A Demonic Melding

Obama gave a speech in Berlin, Germany on July 24, 2008, at the Siegessäule (Victory Column). The Pergamon Museum, which houses the Altar of Zeus, is approximately two miles away. Just over a month later, back in the good old U.S.A., having been designated the Democrat nominee for President, on August 28, 2008, Hussein delivered his DNC acceptance speech in Denver, Colorado. The Denver stage looks eerily similar to that Pergamon Altar. Coincidence, or was the demon in Hussein making sure the world knew he was following in the footsteps of an earlier spell-binding dark orator and Satan’s slave?

Spiegel.de, “Is Obama Speech Site Contaminated by Nazi Past?” July 20, 2008:

Finally, Barack Obama's campaign has settled on a site for his Berlin speech. But some German politicians have now criticized his choice as being one full of Nazi-related symbolism.

The Siegessäule -- or Victory Column -- was erected in memory of Prussia's victories over Denmark (1864), Austria (1866) and France (1870/71). The column originally stood in front of the Reichstag, Germany's parliament building, but was moved by Adolf Hitler to its current location in 1939 to make way for his planned transformation of Berlin into the Nazi capital "Germania."

Andreas Schockenhoff of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats said, "the Siegessäule in Berlin is dedicated to a victory over neighbors who are today our European friends and allies. It is a problematic symbol."

The world chose to ignore the demon’s warning. Here’s the backstory.

The Altar of Zeus at Pergamon was one of the greatest monuments of the ancient world, built around 180–160 BC by King Eumenes II of Pergamon (in modern-day Turkey). It was a massive stepped altar dedicated to Zeus, decorated with an extraordinary frieze depicting the Gigantomachy — the mythological battle between the Olympian gods and the Giants.

The altar lay forgotten and in ruins until 1864, when German engineer Carl Humann was shocked by the destruction of the priceless artifacts and obtained permission to excavate the ancient city himself. What he found was one of the greatest monuments in ancient history. Stone by stone, the altar was excavated and taken to Berlin, where it was reassembled and placed in its own museum. The Pergamon Museum opened in 1930, with the altar as its centerpiece.

The Altar of Zeus…Satan’s Throne

The "Satan's throne" designation comes directly from the New Testament. In Revelation 2:12–13, Christ addresses the church at Pergamon: "I know where you live — where Satan's throne is." Many biblical scholars believe this passage refers to the Altar of Zeus, as the imperial cult of Rome was centered at Pergamon, a hub of pagan worship. It was unquestionably the dominant center of Greco-Roman religious life in Asia Minor.

After the Pergamon Museum opened in 1930, the altar caught the eye of Albert Speer, the new chief architect for the Nazi Party. Hitler had commissioned Speer to design the parade grounds for the party rallies in Nuremberg. According to historian Dr. Anthony Santoro of Christopher Newport University: "If you read what Speer wrote in German, he gives all the credit to Hitler — Hitler already had the ideas of what he wanted to do, and Speer executed them.”

Speer took direct inspiration from the Pergamon Altar and adapted it to build Hitler’s podium — the Zeppelintribüne — at Nuremberg.

In the middle of the grandstand, precisely where the bronze Altar of Zeus had stood in ancient Pergamon, Speer built Hitler’s podium. Hitler descended the steps at rallies like a tribune of ancient Rome.

The DNC stage in Denver Modeled After Satan’s Throne?

The temple stage set at Invesco Field in Denver was obviously a knockoff of the Pergamon Altar in the Pergamon Museum in Berlin. Notice the design elements and steps enabling Obama to also descend from on high before the adoring throng. Did Hussein visit the museum while in Berlin? Inquiring minds such as historian, journalist, and political analyst Michael Barone ponder.

Michael Barone, USNews.com, “Obama’s Acceptance Speech Hit Some High Notes, but His Themes Won’t Hold Up,” August 29, 2008:

Did Barack Obama have time in his visit to Berlin (when he didn't have time to fly to see the wounded American soldiers in Ramstein) to visit the Pergamon Museum? Just asking. It's something every cultured person should see.

Once again, proof that there is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call The Barry Zone.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/