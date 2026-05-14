Obama Era Clinton Foundation Pay to Play Scandal

CLAIM: Hillary Clinton’s State Department laundered money for the Clinton Foundation, creating a pay to play system that compromised national interests, and Hussein knew it.

Two Distinct Questions

Was there a pay-to-play relationship between the Clinton Foundation and the State Department under Hillary Clinton?

Was Hussein personally directing or aware of this treason?

What We Know

During Hillary Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State, a number of individuals, organizations, and countries contributed to the Clinton Foundation either before or while pursuing interests through ordinary channels with the U.S. State Department.

At least 181 companies, individuals, and foreign governments that gave to the Clinton Foundation also lobbied the State Department when Hillary Clinton ran it, and Bill Clinton was paid more than $2.5 million by firms that were lobbying Hillary Clinton’s department.

The New York Times noted there was reason to question where the Clinton Foundation ended and where the State Department began, even while finding no proof that donors received special favors.

An ethics agreement between the State Department and the Clinton Foundation was put into force at the beginning of Hillary Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State in 2009, suggesting the potential for conflicts of interest was recognized from the outset.

The Specific Pay-to-Play Examples

In one documented email chain, Clinton Foundation official Doug Band emailed Clinton’s State Department aide Huma Abedin about Crown Prince Salman of Bahrain, who was “asking to see her.” Two days later Abedin confirmed Clinton would meet with the Crown Prince. The Crown Prince had previously been denied access through normal diplomatic channels.

Katie Bo Williams, TheHill.com, “Emails: Clinton aide arranged meeting with foundation partner,” August 22, 2018:

In 2009, top Clinton aide Huma Abedin coordinated with Clinton Foundation executive Doug Band to arrange a meeting between Clinton and the Crown Prince Salman of Bahrain, which was requested by the crown prince. “Cp of Bahrain in tomorrow to Friday[.] Asking to see her[.] Good friend of ours[,]” Band wrote to Abedin on June 23 of that year, a Tuesday. Abedin replied several hours later that the crown prince had attempted to arrange the meeting through “normal channels,” but that Clinton “said she doesn’t want to commit to anything for thurs or fri until she knows how she will feel.” Two days later, Abedin reached out to Band and said: “Offering Bahrain cp 10 tomorrow for meeting woith [sic] hrc[.] If u see him, let him know[.] We have reached out thru official channels[.]” Salman in 2005 established a scholarship program as part of the Clinton Global Initiative, committing more than $32 million by 2010, according to the Clinton Foundation website

The New York Times reported that as Russia’s atomic energy agency assumed control of a multinational uranium mining conglomerate — giving Russians control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States — a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation from investors with a stake in the deal, and the Clinton-led State Department was one of the agencies that signed off on the transaction.

Jo Becker and Mike McIntire, Docs.House.gov, “Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal,” April 23, 2015:

That Was Just the Tip of the Clinton Criminal Iceberg

An IBT analysis found that the Clinton Foundation accepted $5 million from at least nine financial institutions that reached settlement agreements with the Justice Department requiring them to pay fines but avoid prosecution.

The Institutions: The analyzed banks included major firms like Barclays, UBS, and HSBC.

The Scope: The $5 million figure represents donations made directly to the Clinton Foundation, but the report also noted that the Clintons personally accepted approximately $4 million in speaking fees from these same financial firms between 2009 and 2015.

Controversy & State Department Ties: The timing of the donations and settlements drew significant scrutiny. For instance, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal highlighted that Swiss bank UBS increased its donations to the Clinton Foundation significantly after then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton intervened in a 2009 tax avoidance lawsuit brought by the IRS against the bank.

Reporting on HSBC: Jerome R. Corsi, WND.com, “Banking giant accused of laundering billions,” February 1, 2012:

NEW YORK – A former employee of HSBC in New York has 1,000 pages of customer account records he claims are evidence of an international money-laundering scheme involving hundreds of billions of dollars by the global banking giant, which reportedly is under investigation by a U.S. Senate committee. John Cruz has delivered to WND customer account records he says he pulled from the HSBC computer system before he was fired. Cruz was terminated Feb. 17, 2010, after two years at HSBC for “poor performance,” but he contends he was let go because senior management didn’t want to him to pursue his personal investigation. Cruz told WND he has “firsthand knowledge and proof of how HSBC transferred billions of dollars through accounts linked to companies that did not exist.” “I had poor job performance because the portfolio of HSBC accounts I was given to work ended up being 90 percent fictitious and fraudulent accounts,” he said. “How could I expand HSBC bank relations with fraudulent accounts that were created to be used for illegal money laundering?” Cruz came to WND with the 1,000 pages of evidence before the committee’s investigation of HSBC was reported. He previously brought his complaint to Jeremy Scileppi, bureau chief of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office on Long Island. “Scileppi was no more interested in hearing what I had to say than was the HSBC senior bank management,” Cruz said. “I got stonewalled. That’s when I decided to write a book.” Titled “World Banking World Fraud: Using Your Identity,” the book was published Oct. 7, 2011.

While the Clintons and the “Foundation” stated that these corporate relationships were tied to philanthropic endeavors and provided no personal financial gain to the Clintons themselves. Beyond the ethical questions about the overlap between the Foundation’s fundraising, paid speeches, and Hillary Clinton’s political career, the fact that it took a massive cover-up and truth denial effort to prevent criminal charges from being filed. A thorough true investigation needs to be conducted now.

The FBI “Investigations”

Four FBI field offices — in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, and Little Rock — collected information about the Clinton Foundation to determine whether there was evidence of financial crimes or influence-peddling. FBI officials presented their findings to the Justice Department in February 2016, but the meeting did not go well, with Justice Department officials indicating that the cases “were weak.”

Beginning in 2015, the foundation was accused of wrongdoing including a bribery and pay-to-play scheme, but multiple investigations through 2019 found no evidence of malfeasance.

In May 2023, it was revealed that the Justice Department had continued to investigate the Foundation until just days before the end of the first Trump presidency, when FBI officials insisted the DOJ acknowledge in writing that there was no case to bring.

Clinton’s Money Laundering Scheme, The Broader Scope

The specific claim that Hussein’s State Department laundered money for the Clinton Foundation is the most serious element:

Money laundering has a specific legal definition involving concealing the origins of illegally obtained funds

No serious investigation — including those conducted under the Trump 45 administration’s DOJ, yet still infested with Clintonistas — produced no evidence (or hid such information) meeting that legal standard

Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders himself criticized Clinton for a conflict of interest, saying he had a problem with a sitting Secretary of State whose husband’s foundation collected “many, many dollars from foreign governments — governments which are dictatorships.”

Hussein’s Specific Role

Obama appointed Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State and was aware of the ethics agreement regarding the Foundation

Although no documentary evidence has emerged showing Hussein directed or facilitated specific pay-to-play transactions, he was surely aware of what was taking place and allowed it to continue.

The Hussein administration ethics agreement required action to be taken to address the conflict of interest, and no real action took place.

The ethics agreement was not adequately enforced, and that inadequate enforcement is a tacit form of participation in the money laundering

The Uranium One Question

This deserves specific attention as the most serious national security dimension:

The confidential informant described as having explosive information about the Uranium One deal provided “no evidence of a quid pro quo” involving Clinton, according to Democrat staff summary of his closed-door testimony. Shocking?

Independent analysts said the facts did not support assertions of scandal, yet connecting bribery allegations with the Uranium One merger deal are giant smoking guns.

The investigation was compromised by the same DOJ that was investigating Clinton.

Senator John Cornyn Speaks

Republican Senator John Cornyn, who had voted for Clinton’s confirmation for Secretary of State in 2009, later said she had duped Congress, that he regretted his vote, and that Hussein should appoint a special prosecutor to investigate whether donors to the foundation gained improper access at the State Department. — a significant statement from a senator who had initially supported her confirmation.

Bottom Line

The documented record establishes:

A serious and well-documented appearance of conflicts of interest between the Clinton Foundation and the State Department under Hillary Clinton

Specific instances of Foundation donors receiving State Department access that raises legitimate pay-to-play questions

Multiple FBI investigations that were opened but were conducted by agents who were devoted to Clinton and Hussein

Legitimate concerns about the fact that the ethics agreement was not adequately enforced

No criminal prosecution despite investigations spanning multiple administrations

The documented record shows serious ethical failures and conflicts of interest that were never properly investigated. Regardless of what multiple investigations failed to uncover due to the politicization of the FBI and other agencies, this entire episode warrants another examination.

Once again, Hussein maintains to this day that his administration was “scandal-free” or “historically free of scandal,” and “Nobody in my administration got indicted,”

VERDICT: Unproven just means not YET. We say, “Justice is coming, Barry, buckle up!” Luke 8:17 - “For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest”

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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