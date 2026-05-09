Obama: CIA Legend - Liar-in-Chief, Pt 3

At the beginning of the 21st Century, as violence by Muslims was increasing throughout the world, including in America, the debate over what to do to deal with the threat raged.

In 2015, a Muslim American and his wife killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California. Then pResident Barack Hussein Obama’s response:

ObamaWhiteHouse.archives.org, “Summary: President Obama speaks about the shooting in San Bernardino, California.” December 5, 2015,

And so my hope is that we're able to contain this particular shooting, and we don't yet know what the motives of the shooters are, but what we do know is that there are steps we can take to make Americans safer, and that we should come together in a bipartisan basis at every level of government to make these rare as opposed to normal. We should never think that this is something that just happens in the ordinary course of events, because it doesn't happen with the same frequency in other countries."

Hussein claimed that the terrorist’s motives were unclear, perhaps if he had checked with his FBI, the motive would have been more than clear.

Beau Yarbrough, SBSun.com, “Why did the 2015 San Bernardino mass shooting happen?” November 30, 2025:

Syed Farook, a devout Muslim, fantasized about committing violence of his own, inspired by terrorist groups that claimed they fought on behalf of Islam. He eventually shared those fantasies with his neighbor, Enrique Marquez Jr., according to a 37-page criminal complaint filed by the FBI against Marquez in federal court two weeks after the attack.

Hussein: “but what we do know is that there are steps we can take to make Americans safer,” is Newspeak for gun control. From Hussein’s December 5, 2015 speech:

The one thing we do know is that we have a pattern now of mass shootings in this country that has no parallel anywhere else in the world. And there are some steps we could take not to eliminate every one of these mass shootings, but to improve the odds that they don't happen as frequently: common-sense gun safety laws, stronger background checks.

Horse feathers. Sane voices spoke about the need to curtail the entry of violence-prone Anti-American forces into the U.S.

During the 2016 presidential election campaign, candidate Donald Trump suggested pausing immigration from Muslim countries, Hussein disagreed.

Ayesha Rascoe, HuffPost.com, “Obama Calls Discrimination Against Muslims Affront To American Values.” July 22, 2016:

President Barack Obama on Thursday praised the contributions of Muslim immigrants to the United States, saying any effort to discriminate against the Islamic faith plays into the hands of terrorists. “Muslim Americans are as patriotic, as integrated, as American as any other members of the American family,” Obama said at a White House reception to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. “Whether your family has been here for generations or you’re a new arrival, you’re an essential part of the fabric of our country,” he said. The Obama administration has faced criticism for its plan to admit as many as 10,000 Syrian refugees to the United States this year, with some Republicans warning that violent militants could enter the country posing as refugees.

Hussein was busy escorting into the U.S. Muslims from countries steeped in Anti-American sentiment knowing they would form their own communities to overtake and then elect Muslims in those cities. For example, Dearborn, Minneapolis, and New York City. We are experiencing that reality today, with Somali Muslims as the prime example.

Paul Bedford, MeForum.org, “99% Muslim, 43,000 Somali refugees settled in US under Obama,” November 28, 2016:

The Obama administration resettled 8,858 Somali refugees in the United States last year, and nearly 43,000 during Obama’s eight years, a huge number that is now raising concerns after a Somali refugee led a one-man attack spree on the campus of Ohio State. Like Syrian refugees, there is no adequate way to check the backgrounds of the Somalis, according to the head of the Center for Immigration Studies. The Somali refugee numbers into the U.S. from the Department of Homeland Security and State: — 2015, 8,858. — 2014, 9,000. — 2013, 7,608. — 2012, 4,911. — 2011, 3,161. — 2010, 4,884. — 2009, 4,189. The Center also reviewed other data Monday and told Secrets that some 97,000 Somali refugees have been resettled in the United States since 9/11. Of those, 99.6 percent were Muslim, and 28,836 (29.7 percent) were males between the ages of 14 and 50. In a review of the numbers he reissued after Monday’s attack, CIS Executive Director Mark Krikorian said: “We have no way of vetting people from any of the failed states of the Islamic world, whether Somalia or Libya or Yemen or Afghanistan or Iraq. The latter two actually we have more intelligence on, having ruled them for a number of years, but even that information is of limited use; we admitted two Iraqis as refugees who, we only discovered later, had been [improvised explosive device] makers back in Iraq. And the FBI fears dozens more such terrorists have been admitted as refugees. “Oh, and we resettled nearly 9,000 Somali refugees last year.”

The first Trump Administration pushed back against the assault, which was one of the reasons the Deep State knew they needed to steal the 2020 election in order to make up for those lost four years and flood the country with mass illegal immigration on an almost unimaginable scale.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/