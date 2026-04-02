Obama: CIA Legend - The Kenyan Candidate

In our last Substack, we revealed why after leaving the White House, Obama became obsessed with sharing with the world his distorted view of “democracy.” Again, Hussein was still up to his eye balls in his continuing conspiracy to overthrow the actual democratic institutions of the Unites States. Taking time away from the cabal’s primary goal of destroying Donald Trump, his supporters, and the democratic election system that had already chosen him (Trump) twice, and was about to do so again, meant that the temporary focus shift had to be of extreme importance. Why?

The answer lies in the indoctrination Barry received as a youth in Hawaii from card carrying communist Frank Marshall Davis, one of Barry’s first and most influential mentors.

Barry Obama/Soetoro returned to Hawaii from Indonesia in 1971 at age ten to live with his grandparents and attend Punahou School. He first met Frank Marshall Davis around that time — sources say as early as 1970 or 1971 — through his grandfather Stanley Dunham, who was friends with Davis.

Obama describes in Dreams from My Father visiting Davis’s home in Waikiki for talks about race, life, and identity, especially as a teenager in the mid-1970s. These visits continued until Obama graduated from Punahou in 1979 and left for college at Occidental. Davis died in 1987.

Obama portrays Davis as a colorful older Black voice who shared stories and blunt advice about race. Obama leaves out the obvious lectures he received regarding politics, sex, and culture. Why"?

Well, let’s have Frank educate us as he did Barry:

Mentor Frank: Tutors Barry on The Evil of American Democracy

Hawaii.edu, Frank’s Blog 1949, “Frankly Speaking,” excerpts compiled from editorials Frank Marshall Davis wrote for the Honolulu Record:

May 12, 1949: How Our Democracy Looks To Oppressed Peoples For a nation that calls itself the champion of democracy, our stupendous stupidity is equalled (sic) only by our mountainous ego. Our actions at home and abroad are making American democracy synonymous with oppression instead of freedom. Four years ago, we had the opportunity for world leadership. This was near the end of World War II, a global conflict for freedom and liberation We shouted our antagonism toward the superior race the ones of the Nazis. But before the guns grew cold, we interpreted freedom, and liberation to be the exclusive possession of the imperialist governments of Europe. I have watched with growing shame for my America as our leaders nave used our golden riches to re-enslave the yellow and brown and black peoples of the world. As the colonials see it, the Marshall plan is a device to maintain what they call “white imperialism “ and no manner of slick phrases can convince them otherwise. They also see our congressional failure to pass the civil rights program as merely the domestic side of the same coin of the oppression of non-white peoples everywhere. Billions To Bolster Empires Tinder the Marshall plan, billions of U S dollars have been used to bolster the tottering empires of England, France, Belgium, Holland and the other western exploiters of teeming millions of humans The Dutch have used their share to make war upon the Indonesians who are guilty of wanting self-government, France and England have gotten the financial means of crushing rebellions against white Imperialism in Asia and Africa with callous disregard for the natural rights of the subject peoples, we have told Western Europe to rebuild itself through taking out tremendous profits by robbing the 150,000,000 black Africans who get only ignorance and poverty and the print of the aggressors’ heels stamped hard into the face. With our usual genius for suppressing the common people, we backed the oppressors in China. We poured in a Niagara of cash to the corrupt Kuomintang, thus insuring the enmity of millions of Chinese who thereby faced a harder fight for freedom and the end of feudalism. These crimes we have committed in the name of democracy. They have the blessing of the makers of our bipartisan foreign policy. And if anyone thinks we can be right on the international front and wrong at home, that our aid to imperialism is not the same as our rebuff of the idea of equality for all Americans, let him remember that the bipartisan coalition that passed the Marshall plan is the same bipartisan coalition that thus far has wrecked the civil rights program. Our national leaders may be complacent about discrimination based on color, religion or national origin, but the non-white world is not Read, for instance, the report of Lawrence C Burr, a correspondent for the Associated Negro Press writing from Madras, India. This article, appearing in Negro periodicals on the Mainland in April, said. What the East Thinks of the West The victory of Southern Democrats and Republicans over the right to limit debate in the Congress of the United States - Was staggering blow to American prestige in this part of the world Never having too much faith in the ‘white man’s’ way of life, the colored peoples of the East interpreted this victory as a warning not to have too much to do with the democracies of the West. Being in the midst of a campaign for freedom and self government, Asiatic nations want no part of a political system that perpetuates hypocritical government As a result of this fiasco, the gulf between East and West has widened rather than become more narrow. Already Communist leaders are capitalizing on this out-moded means of keeping the Negro in virtual serfdom Russia continues to point to the fact that discrimination and segregation based on race does not exist there With Chinese Communist armies on the verge of total victory there is a very real possibility that other nations of the East will come into the orbit of Communist domination. To Whom the Oppressed Look I want to point out, for the benefit of the FBI, that Lawrence C Burr is not a Communist. He is a YMCA official in Madras but like most Negroes he has felt oppression and doesn’t like it. Burr also notes that Paul Robeson will be given a “royal welcome” when he visits India later this year at the invitation of Prime Minister Nehru who long sought to have Robeson come there. And then Burr adds. ‘Well known for his part in the truggle (sic) for human freedom and equality through the years, Robeson will perhaps receive the greatest ovation ever accorded an American. In the minds of many Indian leaders, the noted singer symbolizes the aspirations of oppressed peoples in all sections of the world.” We may as well face it. The oppressed peoples of the world are not looking to our Wall Streeters, our’ brass hats, our Trumans or our Vandenbergs for laceration. These leaders had their chance — and muffed it.

Again, re-read the prior Substack and Hussein’s own words “President Obama’s remarks from the 2023 Democracy Forum.” One can almost overlay that text upon the quotes above, resulting in a near perfect match. Frank’s favorite movie must have been “The Manchurian Candidate,” released in 1962, as Frank then created his Kenyan Candidate.

To unravel Frank and Obama’s lies, deceptions, canards, and vast schools of red herring, would itself take a book, or perhaps a series thereof, rather than a few Substack posts. But the dark impact manifested in young Barry, and his subsequent development into a political and cultural weapon of mass destruction is just now being uncovered.

The hyper-twisted, reality-averse, hate-America diatribes of Frank, absorbed in total by Barry’s immature mind during those formative years created the Frank-enstein monster that became Barack Hussein Obama. Barry’s early perverted worldview was but the dark beginning. Over the following decades, as Barry shape shifted into Barack Hussein, he gravitated into an ever growing universe of radical left influencers that added fuel to the fire that ultimately consumed Obama’s soul.

An Antichrist was created that has wreaked havoc on America and will continue to do so until the entire truth is revealed and an accounting is realized through a resurrected proper justice system (the very justice system Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro politicized and radicalized beyond recognition).

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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