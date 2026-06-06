Obama: CIA Legend, Shadow President

Hussein did not leave Washington D.C. after leaving office in January 2017. Only Woodrow Wilson remained in D.C. for medical reasons. All other former presidents relocated, most often back to their home states or presidential library locations — putting geographic distance between themselves and their successor. The well being of the country was as stake, and the will of the electorate to be maintained. Hussein had other plans, to continue his conspiracy against President Trump by maintaining his position as leader of the demonic plan to destroy Trump and the MAGA movement, and prevent his own acts of treason from being uncovered.

Wilson v. Hussein

Only two presidents remained in Washington, D.C. immediately after leaving office.

Woodrow Wilson stayed in D.C. due to his severe health issues. Having suffered a massive, debilitating stroke in 1919, he was too physically frail to endure a long-distance relocation.

Barrack Hussein Obama remained in D.C. to continue to orchestrate the downfall of America.

Saggezza Eterna X post, “Let's Get Serious: Should Obama ACTUALLY Be Arrested?” May 8, 2026, with clarifying embellishments:

Josh Hammer, TribToday.com, “Why won’t former President Obama ever go away?” May 11, 2026:

Obama’s residential decision has proven to be even more symbolically potent. The 44th president has declared that he is still here and he is not going anywhere. Some recent presidents, such as George W. Bush, have decided to ride off into the sunset and enjoy a peaceful, private retirement after leaving the Oval Office. Bush even took up painting as a hobby. Obama is a golfer, but he seems to enjoy politicking and punditry more than the links. Unfortunately, the American people are suffering the consequences of Obama’s insatiable desire to insert himself into the national conversation. He has been vocal in criticizing the Trump-era GOP and boosting Democrats on the campaign trail ever since making the two-mile trek from the White House to Kalorama. Obama soared to the top of the political world after his 2004 Democratic National Convention speech vowed there was not a liberal America and a conservative America, but a singular United States of America. It’s a poignant sentiment. But once in power, Obama ruled as divider in chief.

The Shadow President Strikes Back, Again and Again

Remaining in D.C. Hussein’s deliberate choice to be better able to marshal all of the anti-Trump forces like a field commander. Hussein’s presence in D.C. gave him proximity to political operatives, media figures, and Democratic Party leadership in a way that relocating would not have elsewhere

Hussein’s increasingly direct criticism of Trump broke a long-standing norm respected by George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and other former presidents

OFA’s continued operation gave Hussein an organized grassroots political infrastructure during the Trump years, right in Hussein’s wheelhouse as the eternal community organizer.

Hussein’s 2018 midterm campaigning was unusually aggressive for a former president, and only set the stage for future election influence campaigns.

New Rules for Radicals

The combination of Hussein’s D.C. residency, maintained political infrastructure, and increasingly direct criticism of his successor was not just unusually aggressive by modern standards, it was a precursor to how the Left will operate from here on out.

Bottom Line

Hussein broke with tradition by remaining in Washington and staying politically active. The nature of the “shadow government” is being revealed on a daily basis. Hussein is running a secret parallel government, and with God’s help, President Trump is taking action to expose and defeat it.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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