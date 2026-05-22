Obama: CIA Legend, Renegade, Outlaw, Pt. 2

We continue with the Saggezza Eterna @FinalTelegraph, X post, “Let's Get Serious: Should Obama ACTUALLY Be Arrested?” May 8, 2026 as started in our Substack Obama: CIA Legend, Renegade, Outlaw, Pt. 1:

The shipment of 1.7 billion dollars in unmarked cash pallets to Iran is a betrayal of Western security. This ransom funded the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism while they held American hostages. While the administration ignored Hezbollah’s global cocaine trafficking network to secure a hollow nuclear deal, they allowed a terrorist organization to operate within our own borders. The secret side deals and lack of inspections in the Iran agreement represent a total surrender of strategic leverage.

Our nine part Substack series began with, “Obama: CIA Legend - Iran’s BFF, Pt 1”

In January 2016, on the same day four American hostages were released and the JCPOA was implemented, the administration delivered $400 million in cash (the first installment of a $1.7 billion settlement resolving a pre-1979 arms dispute at The Hague), later admitting it was withheld as leverage until the prisoners were safely out—prompting widespread accusations of ransom despite Obama’s denials.

The $1.7B was just the tip of the dirty iceberg:

Under JCPOA, Iran agreed to reduce its uranium stockpile by 98%, limit centrifuges, and accept enhanced IAEA inspections in exchange for the lifting of nuclear-related international sanctions. Opponents, including many Republicans and Israeli officials, rightly argued that this constituted a major giveaway because it released $100–150 billion in previously frozen Iranian assets overseas (with roughly $50 billion becoming usable after debts), without dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure or addressing ballistic missiles, terrorism sponsorship, or human rights. The agreement’s sunset clauses further eased restrictions over time, which critics said emboldened Tehran rather than permanently curbing its ambitions.

Saggezza Eterna continues:

Obama’s feckless lead from behind strategy in Libya created the void necessary for the rise of the ISIS caliphate. He armed Syrian moderates who were effectively Al-Qaeda affiliates. Domestic policy under Obama was characterized by regulatory terrorism.

Jerome R. Corsi Substack, ‘Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 52 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 3”

Libya: While the U.S. helped topple Muammar Gaddafi, the administration was demonstrating a unique proclivity to “leading from behind” and failing to plan for the post-Gaddafi chaos that eventually turned Libya into a failed state. Doug Bandow, cato.org, “The Obama Administration Wrecked Libya for a Generation,” January 10, 2010:

Libya’s ongoing destruction belongs to Hillary Clinton more than anyone else. It was she who pushed President Barack Obama to launch his splendid little war, backing the overthrow of Moammar Gaddafi in the name of protecting Libya’s civilians. When later asked about Gaddafi’s death, she cackled and exclaimed: “We came, we saw, he died.”

The withdrawal resulted in a security vacuum, allowing for the rise of ISIS, necessitating a 2014 return. It also strengthened Iranian influence in Iraqi politics and weakened the Sunni minority’s political position..

Saggezza Eterna continues:

The IRS targeting of conservative 501(c)(3) groups was a direct assault on the democratic process. Lois Lerner’s decision to plead the Fifth Amendment confirmed the clandestine nature of this operation.

The IRS systematically targeted conservative and Tea Party organizations applying for 501(c)(4) tax-exempt status beginning around 2010-2012, subjecting them to unusual scrutiny, lengthy delays, and burdensome information requests.

The Treasury Inspector General confirmed in a May 2013 audit that the IRS used inappropriate criteria — including the words “Tea Party,” “Patriots,” and “9/12” — to flag applications for additional review.

Lois Lerner, who headed the IRS Exempt Organizations division, did invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination before the House Oversight Committee in May 2013, refusing to answer questions about the targeting.

The targeting caused real harm — many conservative organizations were effectively suppressed during the critical 2010 and 2012 election cycles while their applications languished for years without resolution.

Lerner was held in contempt of Congress in 2014 after the House voted that her Fifth Amendment invocation, following a brief opening statement, waived her right to silence.

The IRS issued a formal apology acknowledging the improper targeting.

The Lois Lerner Fifth Amendment Question

the Fifth Amendment exists precisely to protect individuals from being compelled to incriminate themselves, and invoking it is a constitutional right that carries no legal presumption of guilt. Legal scholars note that people invoke the Fifth for many reasons including protecting themselves from prosecutorial overreach even when innocent.

The political and circumstantial context made Lerner’s invocation highly significant:

She was a senior government official asked to account for the actions of her agency

She had already made an opening statement proclaiming her innocence before invoking the Fifth, which raised the question of whether she had waived her right

Her refusal to testify meant Congress and the public never received a full accounting of the decision-making process

It effectively shielded whatever internal deliberations had occurred from public scrutiny

The Smoking Gun, Hussein Pulled The Trigger

TaxNotes.com, “Obama Pressured IRS Into Targeting, House Oversight Report Says,” June 16, 2014:

Executive Summary When the President speaks, people listen. The Presidential Bully Pulpit is a unique and indisputably powerful tool available to the President alone to persuade Americans and shape a national agenda. President Barack Obama -- a highly celebrated speaker noted for his oratory -- exerts this power with uncommon vigor. President Obama’s ability to command the rapt attention of the national news media, and by extension the American people, has become his most effective and favored rhetorical tool. With his Bully Pulpit, President Obama wields the power to single-handedly shape the national dialogue. In this case, President Obama’s Bully Pulpit led to the Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of conservative tax-exempt applicants.

It was politically motivated from the top: The Justice Department investigation, conducted under Obama’s Attorney General and self-professed wing man, Eric Holder, declined to bring criminal charges against Lerner or anyone else, concluding insufficient evidence of criminal intent. What a surprise, Obama’s self proclaimed “wing man” finds no fault. The investigation was itself compromised by the political environment.

Time to Re-address TaxGate: This illegal operation was swept under the rug. It is time to establish publicly, with certainty, that violations of the law occurred, and Lerner’s refusal to testify cannot be allowed to enable the violators to escape justice.

Direct Assault on the Democratic Process

Tax-exempt status enables political organizing and speech

Systematically delaying or denying that status to one side of the political spectrum during election cycles creates an unlevel playing field

The government using its taxing and regulatory power to suppress political opposition is one of the most serious abuses imaginable in a democracy

The 2010 midterms and 2012 presidential election both occurred during the period of targeting, raising legitimate questions about electoral impact

Lerner’s Fifth Amendment Invocation Confirms the Clandestine Operation

Prevented full disclosure but did not itself prove a conspiracy

May have been legally advised regardless of guilt

Left the question of intentionality and chain of command genuinely unresolved rather than definitively confirmed

We Demand Answers Now!

The most troubling aspect of the IRS scandal from a democratic accountability standpoint is not what was proven but what was never established due to Lerner’s silence and the Justice Department’s decision not to prosecute:

Who made the original decision to target conservative groups

Whether the decision came from within the IRS alone or involved outside political pressure

Why the targeting began when it did — coinciding with the rise of the Tea Party movement and the Citizens United decision

What communications existed between IRS officials and the White House or Democratic Party operatives

Bottom Line

The IRS targeting scandal represents one of the most documented abuses of government power against political opponents in recent American history. The factual record firmly establishes that it happened, that it was improper, and that it disproportionately harmed conservative organizations during critical election cycles. What was never fully established — largely because Lerner refused to testify and the Justice Department declined to prosecute — was the full chain of command, political motivation, and whether it extended beyond the IRS itself. That unresolved core is arguably the most troubling aspect of the entire affair.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this series, as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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