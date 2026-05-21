Obama: CIA Legend, Renegade, Outlaw, Pt. 1

Hussein’s Teflon is finally wearing off, or like a space capsule re-entering earth’s atmosphere, the protective tiles are burning off one at a time. Even Hussein’s vast phalanx of co-conspirators and human shields - members of the ongoing coup, mainstream press, elected Democrats at all levels (except for Senator John Fetterman), the party “faithful,” etc., cannot prevent the truth of high treason from being exposed.

A growing army of astute observers are reviewing Hussein’s actions like not so cold case detectives. It’s obvious to any independent thinker that a serial criminal (renegade) has been on a rampage. It is time for this crime spree to be stopped and for the perps to be brought to justice. After all, no one is above the law…or we shall see if it is even possible to revert to real justice.

Saggezza Eterna @FinalTelegraph, X post, “Let's Get Serious: Should Obama ACTUALLY Be Arrested?” May 8, 2026:

The historical record of the Obama presidency is a ledger of criminal activity disguised as progressive evolution. Barack Obama transformed the executive branch from a constitutional office into a weapon of partisan warfare. His tenure established a precedent for the total subversion of the American republic. We are living in the wreckage of a nation he intentionally dismantled to satisfy a radical vision of globalist integration. The immunity he enjoys is a symptom of the systemic corruption he perfected. Jailing Obama is the only way to restore the integrity of the law.

We began a Substack deep dive into all things Obama (The Barry Zone), posting on almost a daily basis, beginning January 9, 2026, with “Barack Obama The Legend: The Early Years.” To present, we have uncovered dozens of crimes in The Barry Zone, and intend to continue peeling back the dark layers of this poisonous onion.

Saggezza Eterna continues:

Operation Fast and Furious remains a singular act of state-sponsored homicide. By arming Mexican cartels with over 2000 weapons, the administration facilitated the murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. The Department of Justice under Eric Holder engaged in a protracted campaign of stonewall tactics to shield the President from the consequences of this bloodshed. This was a deliberate effort to create chaos to justify the restriction of the Second Amendment.

We covered Fast and Furious and related issues in “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 52 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 3”

Operation Fast and Furious was supposedly just a botched 2009–2011 Obama-era Department of Justice (DOJ) sting operation in which ATF agents allowed ~2,000 firearms to be illegally sold to straw purchasers, intending to track them to Mexican cartel leaders. The guns were "walked" across the border, lost, and later used in crimes, including the murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry.

Saggezza Eterna continues:

Similarly, the Benghazi tragedy exposed a chilling indifference to American lives. For weeks, the administration circulated a debunked narrative about a YouTube video while four Americans were left to burn. This was a calculated deception intended to protect a campaign narrative of foreign policy success. The elite apparatchiks in the media dutifully laundered these lies for their patron.

Our Substack on Benghazi: “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 53 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 4: 1 of 2”

The most egregious event of the year, and perhaps of the entire time Obama sat in the Oval Office, which continues to haunt America to this day, occurred on September 11, 2012, when a terrorist attack on two U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, resulted in the deaths of four Americans, including Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.

Saggezza Eterna continues:

The structural weaponization of the intelligence community began under his direct supervision. The use of the FISA court to spy on the Trump campaign via the fraudulent Steele Dossier is an act of high treason. Obama knew about the Clinton email server and the subsequent insurance policy managed by the FBI. The unmasking of Michael Flynn and the subsequent leaks to the press were illegal operations designed to cripple a transition of power. He turned the DOJ into an opposition research arm. Crossfire Hurricane was an insurrection conducted from within the Oval Office. This was the birth of the deep state as a formal entity.

Jerome R. Corsi, “Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump,” March 13, 2018, from the book description:

At 2:45 AM on Nov. 8, 2016, television networks announced to a stunned nation that Pennsylvania had gone for Donald Trump, making him the president-elect of the United States, defying all odds in a surreal victory that sent the Deep State-well-funded hard-left extremists, the mainstream media, Obama/Clinton holdovers in the government bureaucracy, and clandestine forces within the US intelligence apparatus-into an immediate panic. By dawn on Nov. 9, they were already planning Trump's demise: a political strategy calculated to block him from being inaugurated, and, if that failed, to ensure that he would not serve out his term as the 45th President of the United States.

In August of 2018, the Deep State, in the form of the “Mueller Investigation” (Inquisition) struck back.

Jerome R. Corsi, “Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s ‘Witch Hunt’” March 12, 2019 from the book description:

In Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt”, New York Times bestselling author of Killing the Deep State Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. meticulously details the psychological torment he was subjected to in what the media has simply called, “The Mueller Investigation.”



In late 2018, in an FBI closed conference room with no windows, Dr. Corsi was confronted for hours upon hours at a time by detailed questioning about events that occurred in 2016. Dr. Corsi’s inquisition was worthy of the Gestapo or KGB, designed to break even the most cooperating witness. Over a period of two months, three of Mueller’s top prosecutors and an army of FBI agents—up to nine government officials at a time—questioned Dr. Corsi with his attorney, David Gray. Throughout this harrowing ordeal, Dr. Corsi handed over his personal computers, his cell phone, all of his email accounts, his Twitter account, and his Google account. Finding no “smoking gun,” Mueller’s prosecutors blew up the meetings. Dr. Corsi refused to lie to the prosecutors to give them the ammunition they needed to prosecute Roger Stone, and as a result he was told he would be charged with a criminal offense for lying to the FBI and the Special Prosecutor.



At seventy-two years of age, Dr. Corsi was subjected to extreme mental anguish, imagining that he may never see his family again as a free man.



Rather than conducting an honest investigation, Mueller’s Special Prosecutors reinforced a prefabricated narrative aiming to charge President Trump with Treason. Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s "Witch Hunt" exposes the inner workings of this governmental escapade, and clearly states why Mueller has no case against the President.

Dr. Corsi refused to sign a bogus plea deal indicating Trump had prompted him to seek out Julian Assange in prison in London to secure Hillary Clinton’s “stolen” emails. It was a pack of lies. After defiantly telling the persecutors “Take a Hike” indicating that he would not lie to stay out of prison by falsely implicating Trump. Within weeks, an incoherent Mueller was exposed during congressional hearings, and the Witch Hunt’s claims went up in smoke. No charges were filed against Dr. Corsi.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this series, as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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