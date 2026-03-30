Obama: CIA Legend - Racial Arsonist

Peter Parisi, Heritage.org, “Barack Obama, Ever the Racial Arsonist,” June 25, 2023:

One way to describe the philosophical and ideological divide between former President Barack Obama and Sen. Tim Scott is that the optimistic Mr. Scott views the glass that is America today as much more than half-full, while the ungrateful Mr. Obama still sees it as half-empty—or worse. Nearly 6½ years after leaving the White House, Mr. Obama—appallingly, but unsurprisingly—continues to denigrate the country that twice elected him president in pooh-poohing the candidacy of the South Carolina Republican senator who aspires to become the country’s second Black president.

If Mr. Obama’s own election—not once, but twice—as president doesn’t refute that reflexive, knee-jerk depiction of America as irredeemably racist, it’s hard to imagine what would convince him otherwise. That’s not only gratuitously divisive, but it’s also deeply disturbing. Continuing to stir the pot for the sake of stirring the pot, Mr. Obama added: “If somebody is not proposing, both acknowledging and proposing, elements that say, ‘No, we can’t just ignore all that and pretend as if everything’s equal and fair. We actually have to walk the walk and not just talk the talk.’ If they’re not doing that, then I think people are rightly skeptical.” First of all, no one is suggesting that everything is 100% equal and fair. That’s not only an impossible standard to meet, but it’s also a total canard, and Mr. Obama knows it. But he and the left refuse to recognize the enormous strides toward racial equality the country has made over the nearly 60 years since the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It’s utterly cynical but not surprising because Democrats know that without stirring the racial pot, they wouldn’t be able to continue every election cycle to count on over 90% of the Black vote, without which they would never win the presidency or even some Senate seats in otherwise blue states. That the racial arson of Mr. Obama and his fellow Democrats has achieved its desired end was reflected in a poll published in The Washington Post on June 16, just one the day after his remarks on the podcast of Mr. Axelrod, who was a senior adviser in his presidency. The survey found: “An overwhelming share of Black Americans think the U.S. economic system is stacked against them, and a slim majority believe the problem of racism will worsen during their lives, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll that explored the attitudes of the country’s second-largest minority group.” As disheartening as that is, in and of itself, Mr. Obama’s remarks are particularly galling coming from someone who has a net worth estimated by Business Insider at $70 million and who owns four lavish homes, including island oceanfront properties on Oahu, Hawaii, and on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. By any measure, Mr. Obama has done extraordinarily well for a Black man in a supposedly “racist” country—and vastly out of proportion to what he has contributed to the well-being of the country.

Barack Hussein Obama, the ultimate race-centric community disorganizer

In 2022, keeping with his dedication to promote exclusively non-whites-only initiatives, Obama furthered his My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBK). Launched in 2014, Obama’s original My Brother’s Keeper effort has continued to grow a network of communities, partners, and programs solely focused on mentorship, youth development (indoctrination), and local action for boys and young men “of color.”

The six milestones of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance:

All children enter school cognitively, physically, socially, and emotionally prepared. All children read at grade level by third grade. All young people graduate from high school. All young people complete postsecondary education or training. All young people successfully enter the workforce. All youth remain safe from violent crime.

These milestones are the framework MBK uses to guide its programs for boys and young men of color. However, the use of the word “All” in these six metrics actually mean almost all, white people are on their own, naturally.

MBK Alliance Leadership Forum — A virtual gathering of MBK Communities to share progress on reducing “racial barriers”(which do not exist today for non-whites and are increasing as applied to white people). Example: MBK Alliance.

Support for a network of nearly 250 MBK Communities nationwide, providing radical resources and strategies tied to the six milestones.

Continued emphasis on “immersive” youth experiences, mentorship (indoctrination), and local Leftist leadership to continue the long-term divisive impact.

So, how are those milestones being realized in general, and specifically in cities with high non-white populations such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C.? Take for example, remaining safe from violence:

Reports from the mainstream media and queries using AI to gauge the crime trends would be lead one to believe crime rates in all blue cities and states are drastically declining. Yet, how is it possible for reports to indicate blue area crime is decreasing, while in Chicago for example, gun violence is dramatically increasing?

IllinoisPolicy.org, “The Policy Shop: Chicago’s youth violence problem,” August 30, 2023:

Chicago’s gun problem. Shootings in Chicago in 2022 were up by nearly one-third compared with 2019, with 868 more Chicagoans suffering as victims of gun violence. Shootings dropped from the 2021 total. Chicago Police Department annual reports show shootings in 2022 continued to persist above 2019 totals, the last year before COVID-19 pandemic tensions ushered in two of the city’s deadliest years in the past two decades.

So, not only did the jab harm people on its own, the response to the jab (school closures, lockdowns, etc.) made certain Chicagoans more violent. Interesting.

Obama emphasized that the virus had disproportionately killed Black people at higher rates and that vaccination was essential for protection.

In his widely noted May 16, 2020 virtual commencement address to HBCU graduates, Obama stated:

“Let’s be honest — a disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that Black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities...”

“Let’s be honest?” Yes, let’s be honest, Barack Hussein Obama has turned the race hustle into an art form.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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