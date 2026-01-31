Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 9 - Stateless Barry

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 245:

Stanley & Barry arrive in Indonesia from Hawaii in October of 1967. Ten months later (as seen above), Stanley renews her passport, while deleting Barry (Barack Hussein Obama [Soebarkah]).

Why erase Barry? A passport is not just an international travel document, it is a means of providing identification while in a foreign country. Did Lolo, daddy number two, adopt Barry? Maybe, maybe not. Circumstantial evidence suggests that Lolo may have adopted Barry, but no definitive proof has been found. Stanley in essence, without proof otherwise, rendered Barry “stateless!” Kinda thoughtless, ain’t it? Unless you accept his student registrations as documentation.

As we noted in the previous Substack, Obama was registered at Fransiskus Assisi under the name Barry Soetoro by his step-father, Lolo Soetoro, and used the surname Soetoro, as both an Indonesian citizen and Muslim:

From The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality, Page 137:

In writing The Obama Nation, I documented…that in Indonesia, Barack Obama was enrolled in school as an Indonesian citizen and a Muslim.

But, if the student enrollment is Barry’s permission to remain in Indonesia at that point, that again opens questions about Barry’s citizenship and religious affiliation (factual battles to be fought a few decades later). So far, facts have been losing the battle, and assumptions prevail, a continuing theme for Barry’s entire existence. Again, the stuff of which CIA Legends are made.

Another shot at the adoption angle: Indonesian law at the time stipulated any child aged 5 or younger adopted by an Indonesian father is immediately granted Indonesian citizenship upon completion of the adoption process.

Although Stanley & Barry did not arrive in Indonesia until October 1967, when Barry was 6, Lolo left for Indonesia in June 1966 while Obama was still 4 years old, potentially allowing for adoption before age 6. However, no such adoption records are to be found, which worked in Barry’s favor later in life, insisting on his U.S. citizenship.

Not to be redundant or stubborn (facts after all, are meant to be stubborn), then Barry was stateless from August 1968 through some time in 1971, when Barry supposedly returned solo (bye bye Lolo) to the U.S. (more details regarding Barry’s return to Hawaii conundrum later).

However, life goes on, and in the Barry Zone, during the “Stateless” years, that meant the arrival of another bundle of joy to the Dunham/Obama/Soetoro travelling roadshow.

Again from the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 245:

One might question Maya’s surname “Soetoro-Ng” in the timeline. To clarify, she was born Maya Kassandra Soetoro. She became Maya Soetoro-Ng after marrying Konrad Ng in 2003, and hyphenated her birth surname with her husband's surname.

A final screenshot from the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 245:

By 1971, the stage was set for Barry to return to the U.S. from Indonesia after having been immersed in Islam from age 6 to age 10.

Per the abstract of the research paper, Spotlight on middle childhood: Rejuvenating the ‘forgotten years’

Middle childhood, from six to 12 years of age, … is rich in potential for cognitive, social, emotional and physical advancements. During this period, the brain is actively undergoing synaptic pruning and, as such, is constantly becoming more refined, a process that is heavily dependent on a child’s environment. This discovery opens the door to optimizing the experiences a child needs to provide themselves with a strong foundation for adulthood.

To recap, immediately preceding and during this critical period in Barry’s personal development, his divorced mother already remarried (this time to an Indonesian Muslim), changed her and Barry’s surnames (identities), relocated them both from the U.S. to Indonesia, Barry received a Muslim-based education including learning Arabic, became stateless, gained a half-sister, and was told he was to return to Hawaii without his new father and new-born half-sister.

Such a combination of major transitions during the critical 6-10 year period certainly created challenges in Barry’s identity formation, attachment, and cultural belonging. If these events were to take place in a stable environment, a child might cope. In young Barry’s case, the environment was continuously unstable and undoubtedly traumatic.

Based on research on child development, a scenario involving parental divorce, remarriage, cross-cultural relocation, and religious education during ages 6-10 would likely result in significant, life altering trauma.

Combining the research of Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., a leading trauma researcher and psychiatrist, founder of the Trauma Center in Brookline, Massachusetts, and author of "The Body Keeps the Score," and Grant H. Brenner, MD, DFAPA in his article, Six Ways Developmental Trauma Shapes Adult Identity,” the outcome:

We will explore how life in The Barry Zone unfolds and manifests itself in future posts.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

