Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 9 - A Formative 4 Years

From The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality, Page 137:

In writing The Obama Nation, I documented…that in Indonesia, Barack Obama was enrolled in school as an Indonesian citizen and a Muslim.

From 1967 to 1971, while in Indonesia for those four years, Barry, starting at age six, studied for over two years at the primary school Fransiskus Assisis, and then transferred to the state primary school SDN Besuki Menteng 01 (Besuki), for the remainder of his time in Indonesia.

At Besuki, Muslim students were taught by Muslim teachers, and religion is a part of daily instruction. Barry was registered as a Muslim, and prayed at an onsite Mosque.

Partially repeated from our previous Substack, “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 8,” per muslimpopulation.com:

Speaking to the country’s Kaltim Post, Tine Hahiyary, who was principal of Obama’s school while he was enrolled there, said she recalls he studied the Quran in Arabic.



“I remember that he studied ‘mengaji (recitation of the Quran),” Tine said, according to an English translation by Loatze.



Mengaji, or the act of reading the Quran with its correct Arabic punctuation, is usually taught to more religious pupils and is not known as a secular study.



Also, Loatze documented the Indonesian daily Banjarmasin Post caught up with Rony Amir, an Obama classmate and Muslim, who describe Obama as “previously quite religious in Islam.”

From the 2008 hardcover version of The Obama Nation, page 53:

“The evidence that Obama was a Muslim remains in the school records in Indonesia, but the story of Obama’s Muslim childhood is a missing chapter in his own autobiography. Dreams from My Father is a carefully crafted piece of political writing in which Obama’s transition to a secular and then a Christian identity is portrayed as a natural progression, whereas the reality of his life in Indonesia was that of a young boy raised in a Muslim household by a stepfather who, at least initially, was a practicing Muslim.”

Also from that same hardcover version of The Obama Nation, page 58, regarding a Nicholas Kristof article in the New York Times, “Obama: Arab, Muslim, Kissinger?” and a resulting Kristof interview:

“In his March 6, 2007, column, Kristof reported that Obama had recited the opening lines of the Arabic call to prayer, the Adhan, with ‘a first-class accent.’ Kristof also noted that Obama described the Adhan as ‘one of the prettiest sounds on Earth at sunset.’ To Kristof, this was evidence of Obama’s potential to bridge the gap between East and West, but for those concerned about Obama’s roots, it was further evidence of a deep-seated and lifelong affinity for the faith of his stepfather and his biological father.”

Thirty six years after Barry, by the official records, returned to Hawaii from Indonesia, he RECITED the prayer using a perfect ARABIC accent. Does that sound like Barry was struggling to recount vague snippets of a long forgotten dogma using his oft reputed “lazy” mind three decades later, or the ingrained convictions of a devoted student having become a life-long devotee? You decide.

For context, the opening lines of the Muslim call to prayer:

"Allah is Supreme! Allah is Supreme!

Allah is Supreme! Allah is Supreme!



I witness that there is no god but Allah

I witness that there is no god but Allah

I witness that Muhammad is his prophet... "

We will perform a deeper dive into Barry’s faith journey in a future Substack. But for now, suffice it to say, leaving Indonesia, that Islamic paradise, to return to the sand and waves of Blue Hawaii is sure to be just as mysterious as the events that have been chronicled so far.

So, in the next post, we will try our best to connect increasingly unconnectable dots, as we explore strange new realities; seek out new and ever changing explanations; to boldly go where no man has gone before, as the search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

