Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 8 - Indonesia Arrival

“Mommy, where’s daddy Lolo? …and where are we?”

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 244:

So, Lolo left his new wife and her son in Hawaii and returned home to Indonesia. It would be almost a year until wife Stanley decided to join him abroad. In the meantime, from the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 249:

A letter to the file by INS/DOJ investigator Robert R. Schultz, dated May 24, 1967, documents a telephone conversation he had with Dunham in Hawaii on May 12, 1967. “She also indicated that her son is now in kindergarten and will commence the first grade next September and if it is necessary for her and the child to go to Indonesia she will educate the child at home with the help of school texts from the U.S. as approved by the Board of Education in Honolulu,” Schultz wrote.

The next month, also from the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 244:

Four months later, Stanley & Son fly to Indonesia to begin their Expedition Into Islam.

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 244:

Barry would have been 6 years old. Apparently, in another one of his dreams, he was on the wrong plane. Or, perhaps he saw a toy Pan Am jet in the duty free shop at the airport in Japan and that image stuck. At this point, with the growing stack of unverifiable information, it is no wonder that later in life even Barry would struggle to stick the landing without a foot fault.

Fun fact: The CIA used Pan American World Airways (Pan Am) for transportation, personnel placement, and potential operations, particularly during the Cold War era.

Regardless, as the story goes, Barry was apparently again a member of a family unit. But, there do not appear to be any photos of Lolo, Stanley, and Barry together from the time Stanley met Lolo for the four years until the introduction of Maya. Kinda weird, ain’t it? Ran out of money for film?

The population of Indonesia during the 1960’s was nearly 80% Muslim. Presidential Decree No. 1/PNPS of 1965, formally known as the “Prevention of Abuse and/or Blasphemy of Religion” decree was enacted on January 27, 1965. The decree officially sanctioned six religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Confucianism. Indonesian law mandated that all citizens possess an identity card indicating their religious affiliation. Religious affiliation was also required on school enrollment forms.

Barry goes to school in Indonesia.

Below is a photocopy of his registration card at the Indonesian Fransiskus of Assisi School in Jakarta, which he attended for two years starting in 1968. The card identifies him as “Barry Soetoro,” citizenship “Indonesia,” religion “Islam,” parent “L. Soetoro Ma.”

In his memoir, "Dreams From My Father," Barry acknowledges studying the Quran and describes the public school as "a Muslim school.”

After attending the Catholic Fransiskus Assisi school, Barack Obama transferred to State Elementary School Menteng 01 (also known as SDN Besuki or the Besuki school). Besuki was an elite school, attended by children of president Suharto and grandchildren of former vice presidents. Muslim students attended prayer at an onsite Mosque.

From muslimpopulation.com

Speaking to the country's Kaltim Post, Tine Hahiyary, who was principal of Obama's school while he was enrolled there, said she recalls he studied the Quran in Arabic.



"At that time, I was not Barry's teacher but he is still in my memory" claimed Tine, who is 80 years old. The Kaltim Post says Obama's teacher, named Hendri, died.



"I remember that he studied 'mengaji (recitation of the Quran)," Tine said, according to an English translation by Loatze.



Mengaji, or the act of reading the Quran with its correct Arabic punctuation, is usually taught to more religious pupils and is not known as a secular study.



Also, Loatze documented the Indonesian daily Banjarmasin Post caught up with Rony Amir, an Obama classmate and Muslim, who describe Obama as "previously quite religious in Islam."

But Barry was concurrently attending school in Hawaii?

From WND article by Jerome R. Corsi, “Another Obama puzzle: 3rd grade in 2 countries?”

The release of two sets of State Department documents through a Freedom of Information Act request has given new life to the puzzle of how Barack Obama could have attended third grade in Hawaii, as claimed by a classmate, while he has stated he was living in Indonesia at the time. The indication Obama attended third grade in 1969 at Noelani Elementary School in Honolulu comes from an old photograph made public by classmate Scott Inoue. The informal photo shows Obama and Inoue against a background of what appears to be Christmas drawings by schoolchildren posted on a classroom bulletin board. “The photo shows Barack Obama’s arm around me in the third grade at Noelani in 1969,” Inoue told WND. “My mother wrote that inscription on the bottom of the photograph at the time the picture was taken.” The inscription reads: “Scott & Barry 3rd grade 1969.”

Admitting failure is a humbling, yet character building exercise. This attempt to clarify and codify has resulted, once again, in more questions than answers. Perhaps further exploration will shine light on the darkness, with the Lord’s help.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Tune in again as the search for truth in the Barry Zone continues.

In the meantime, read “The Obama Nation” for more enlightenment.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/