Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 7 - Are You My Daddy?

While Stanley and Barry were living in Seattle, Washington, another mysterious visitor from the East landed in Hawaii to attend the University of Hawaii. That visitor was “Lolo Soetoro.”

From the timeline shown in the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 244:

“Lolo Soetoro” was born Soetoro Martodihardjo (or Martohardjo), the son of Soewarno Martodihardjo and Djoeminah, on January 2, 1935 in Bandung, West Java, Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia). “Lolo” was a childhood nickname, and he adopted “Soetoro” as his surname later in life. When the last name change took place is unclear.

Lolo studied geography at Gadjah Mada University in Indonesia. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in geography, he began working as a civilian employee with the Indonesian Army Topographic Service. In 1962, he received a scholarship through the Indonesian Army Topographic Service to study at the University of Hawaii, from which he earned an M.A. in geography in 1964.

Continuing from the timeline:

Stanley, on her own soon after high school, was off to a mercurial start, and it would only become more unconventional.

A brief pause to put a few “facts” in order: moved to Hawaii, married an exotic foreigner, gave birth to the future leader of the free world, separated, moved back to the mainland, moved back to Hawaii, divorced, met another exotic foreigner, married foreigner number two just four days after the one year anniversary of her first divorce (take a breath)…what next?

Surely, it was time to settle down with husband number two in order to tackle “Job 1” - to properly care for child number one, right? Well, that’s the way things work in the real world, but “real” does not apply to Barry World.

Continuing again from the timeline:

Clarification regarding the records destruction: When the Department of State (DoS) responded to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests regarding Stanley Ann Dunham’s passport records (specifically in 2009 and 2010), DoS officially stated that many applications and “non-vital records” from the 1960s were destroyed during the 1980s. In other words, Stanley may or may not have been issued one or more prior passports or filed one or more applications.

Okay, and then this: on July 19, 1965, passport B043231 was processed for Stanley but was “superseded” by F777788 on that same day. What? Correction of a clerical error discovered after issuance, or did Stanley change her mind about something?

While it is rare for an individual to hold two active passports, it was not uncommon for the DoS to cancel one and issue another in the same business cycle if the first was deemed “incorrect” or “incomplete.” Records indicate that F777788 became Stanley’s primary travel document for her subsequent move to Indonesia.

Just a wild guess: Stanley completed the first application to travel solo, then, with passport in hand, overcome by her maternal instinct, decided to lug Barry along and had to start the passport process over. Your turn.

Or actually, it was Lolo’s turn, per the timeline:

“Unusual, John?” Au con​traire, par for the course in The Barry Zone. So Daddy Number Two jets back to his country of origin, leaving Stanley and young Barry behind…per the timeline:

It takes Stanley almost a year to decide to repatriate with her new hubby…per the timeline:

Ah, the blessed reunion, the family was whole again, or was it?

My head hurts. But, I’m leavin’ on a jet plane, don’t know when I’ll be back again, Oh Barry, I’m glad to go…with or without you.

Stay tuned for more tales from The Barry Zone.

