Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 6 - Movin' On

To say that the Obama family story is most curious and totally unconventional is an understatement.

From the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 119:

…there is no documentary evidence that Barack Obama, Sr. and Ann Dunham ever lived together as husband and wife. Although the 1961-1962 Polk Directory for Honolulu listed students Ann S. Obama and Barack H. Obama in the same listing, indicating they were man and wife, each was listed with a separate address. Ann S was listed as renting at 6085 Kalanianaole Highway, while Barack H. was listed as renting at 625 11th Avenue.

Most parents would be primarily dedicated to settling down to nurture their newborn and solidify their relationship for the long term as two had become three. Yet, shortly after Barry’s birth, Stanley Ann Dunham moved from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Seattle, Washington. Apparently, Obama Sr. remained in Hawaii for awhile to continue his studies at the University of Hawaii.

It doesn’t sound like mom and dad were never really even two. No real cleavin’ goin’ on. Just stardust in the wind.

The Majority Report (in case your head already hurts):

When: The move occurred within weeks of the birth, most likely in early August of 1961. Dunham, then 18, enrolled as a freshman at the University of Washington (UW) for the fall quarter, attending extension classes initially while caring for the baby. This was amid the couple’s brief, strained marriage—they had wed in February 1961, but separated soon after the birth.

Where: In Seattle, Dunham and baby Barack lived in a small apartment at the Villa Ria complex (516 13th Avenue E, Apartment 2) on Capitol Hill, near UW’s campus. She relied on friends and part-time work to manage without daddy.

Why: Dunham sought to pursue her education independently, drawing upon her prior connections to Washington state (she had graduated from Mercer Island High School near Seattle in 1960, after her family moved there from Kansas). Obama Sr., focused on his economics degree, did not join them and later moved to Massachusetts to attend Harvard in 1962.

How Long: The stay in Seattle lasted about a year. By late 1962, Dunham returned to Hawaii to re-enroll at the University of Hawaii, where she filed for divorce from Obama Sr. in 1964.

How romantic. The stuff of a legend in the making, or Winston Smith fell off the wagon.

Apparently, in Seattle, care and feeding of the future leader of the free world fell upon a babysitter. From the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 123:

In an interview published in the Seattle Chat Club blog, Mary Toutonghi claimed to have babysat the future president, who ‘was a really alert baby, very happy and good size.’ Toutonghi was one of the other residents at 516 13th Avenue E., when Dunham and infant Obama lived there. A stay-at-home mother whose husband was taking classes at nearby Seattle University…

As for how Stanley paid the bills, from the hardcopy version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” page 125:

There is no indication Dunham worked while attending the University of Washington, where she was enrolled in the spring of 1962, as a full-time student. It's unclear how she paid for tuition, rent, and living expenses for herself and her infant son while she was living in Seattle from August 1961 until she returned to Hawaii, after Barack Obama Sr. had left for Harvard.

Curiouser and curiouser. So Stanley bundled up Barry and moved back to Hawaii most likely by late 1962. (A key indicator: in December 1962, she transferred her UW transcript to the University of Hawaii, and enrolled there for the spring quarter of 1963.)

Dunham and Obama Sr. were divorced on January 20, 1964, setting the stage for Stanley and Barry’s Excellent Adventure to go international.

Stay tuned for further revelations as we continue to connect the dots.

