Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 59 - Barack, Bad Penny

After moving out of the White House on January 20, 2017, Barack Hussein Obama transitioned into a "citizen-in-chief" role, to establish his post-presidency legacy in the same way he did as while POTUS 44 - as a renegade.

“Renegade” is Obama’s official Secret Service code name, the one he chose from a list of potential handles provided by the White House Communications Agency during his 2008 campaign.

The word renegade has a strictly negative connotation, primarily implying betrayal.

The dictionary definition of the word “renegade:”

A person who deserts and betrays an organization, country, or set of principles. A person who abandons their religion in favor of another (an archaic usage). An individual who rejects lawful or conventional behavior; a rebel or outlaw.

D.C. to Stay: Breaking with the tradition of former presidents who returned to their home states, Obama first leased, the purchased an $8 million home in the exclusive Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. from Bill Clinton’s former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart. The cover story was to allow their younger daughter, Sasha, to finish high school at Sidwell Friends. If Obama were to return to his “home state” would that be Kenya?

Obama still owns the property, which serves as his primary residence. The daughters have long since graduated, disproving the cover story, and revealing the true nature of the residence: a strategic base of operations from which to hatch and launch his continuing efforts to transform America into a communist/Islamic state.

Record-Breaking Book Deal: In February, 2017, the Obama’s signed a joint book deal with Penguin Random House worth more than $65 million. This shattered previous records for presidential memoirs.

Obama’s Memoirs

Obama’s presidential memoir project is supposedly being released in two parts.

Volume 1: A Promised Land, p ublished November 17, 2020. This 768-page volume covers his early life through the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Volume 2: (Untitled). Not yet published, a release date for the second and final volume has not been officially announced. Volume 2 is expected to cover the remainder of his presidency, including the 2012 re-election, the Iran Nuclear Deal, and the transition to the Trump administration. Obama should have time to finish this volume from GITMO, before final justice is served.

Speaking Engagements: Obama began a series of high-paid speeches, including addresses to Wall Street firms and global conferences, earning reportedly up to $400,000 per appearance. Even leftists argue the fees were excessive.

Policy Statements: He issued statements defending the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Paris Climate Agreement as the new administration rightfully moved to dismantle or withdraw from them.

Redistricting Focus: He threw his support behind the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, led by his former Attorney General and self-professed “Wingman,” Eric Holder, to ensure Republicans are unable to reverse decades-long Democrat gerrymandering in nationwide voting districts.

Citizen Obama Draws “Red Lines”

When Obama left office in 2017, he had no intention to follow the tradition of former presidents by staying out of the daily political fray. He explicitly carved out several “red lines”—specific conditions under which he would attack the Trump administration. In his final White House press conference and subsequent private meetings, Obama identified specific triggers for launching his attacks.

Always the ultimate hypocrite, on his way out, Obama left indispensable nuggets of wisdom by which Trump was to rule in the form of a letter which was revealed later in 2017. It highlighted three “pillars” Obama advised the new administration to protect:

Indispensable Leadership: Maintaining the international order established after WWII. Ladders of Opportunity: Ensuring the “wealth and safety” of the country through economic mobility. Guardian of Traditions: Leaving the “instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.”

Obama’s Red Line Obsession Manifests

“Systemic Discrimination:” He would fight to preserve his illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Before Biden threw the southern border wide open in 2021, enabling children of illegals “Dreamers” to become American citizens was a primary method of boosting the Democrat voting base. Of course Obama and fellow Democrats cloaked any resistance to the illegal policy as discrimination on the basis of their faith or race. Obama lashed out just 10 days after the 2017 inauguration, criticizing the “Travel Ban” as racist.

ICE.gov, “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA):”

On July 16, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas held that the DACA policy “is illegal.” The Court granted summary judgment on plaintiffs’ Administrative Procedure Act (APA) claims; vacated the June 15, 2012 DACA memorandum issued by former Secretary of Homeland Security Napolitano; remanded the memorandum to DHS for further consideration; and issued a permanent injunction prohibiting the government’s continued administration of DACA and the reimplementation of DACA without compliance with the APA. The Court, however, temporarily stayed its order vacating the DACA memorandum and its injunction with regard to individuals who obtained DACA on or before July 16, 2021, including those with renewal requests.

Institutional Integrity & Rule of Law: In that private letter left for Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Obama emphasized that the President is merely a “temporary occupant” and a guardian of democratic institutions. Kinda like Al Capone lecturing Elliot Ness. Perhaps Obama should have taken heed of his own words. Obama went on to warn against any attempt to weaponize the Department of Justice or undermine the separation of powers as he did to such a dramatic extent during his time in office. Obama’s chickens are coming home to roost in this regard, now it’s raining subpoenas. Justice is coming. Pray.

The Right to Vote and Free Speech: Obama decried “systemic efforts” to disenfranchise voters or “ferret out” student protesters (a point he reiterated in more recent 2025-2026 speeches) as existential threats to the democratic process. Again, the irony is mind-numbing.

The Deep State Was Ready

On June 16, 2015, Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency and the Deep State immediately mobilized.

Jerome Corsi, Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump, April 26, 2018:

By dawn on Nov. 9, 2016, the Deep State forces that expected Hillary Clinton to continue the leftist politics of Barack Obama were already planning Donald Trump’s demise.



What emerged from the hard left was a political strategy calculated to block Donald Trump from being inaugurated, and if that failed, to make sure Donald Trump would not long serve out his term as 45th President of the United States.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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