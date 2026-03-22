Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 58 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 8

In 2016, as the Obama administration entered its final year, several specific scandals and failures topped off the legacy of the purposely worse administrations in history. From long-standing foreign policy failures to new internal and political scandals, Obama prepared to hand-off the demise of America to the closer-to-be Hillary.

The Iran "Ransom" Payment: In January 2016, Obama airlifted $400 million in cash to Iran, supposedly to secure the release of four American prisoners. While the administration argued it was a legal settlement of a decades-old debt, it was not just a "ransom payment" that set a dangerous precedent for hostage-taking, but also an extorsion down payment for Iran to stay silent regarding what they knew about Obama’s more sinister acts in the region. The extortion demand, which was secretly met, increased to $1.3 billion.

FinancialServices.house,gov, “Subcommittee Investigates Dangers of Ransom Payments to Iran,” September 8, 2016:

WASHINGTON -- The Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing Thursday on the Obama Administration’s decision to pay $1.7 billion to Iran in cash, even as senior Justice Department officials warned that Iran would see the payment as ransom for four Americans being held prisoners by the regime that the U.S. labels the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism. Originally believed to be a $400 million cash payment to Iran, it was revealed earlier this week that the Obama Administration made two additional cash payments totaling $1.3 billion to Iran.

Foreign Policy Retreat: The Syrian Civil War exploded as Obama was unable to intervene in a meaningful way to stop the humanitarian crisis in Aleppo. Obama’s ISIS Frankenstein’s monster was raping, burning, and murdering its way across the territory as Obama’s “lead from behind” strategy failed miserably.

Leon Wieseltier, Brookings. edu, “Aleppo’s fall is Obama’s failure,” December 19, 2016:

If Obama wants credit for not getting us into another war, the credit is his. If he wants credit for not being guilty of “overreach,” the credit is his. If he wants credit for conceiving of every obstacle and impediment to American action in every corner of the globe, the credit is his. But it is a shameful and incontrovertible fact of our history that during the past eight years the values of rescue, assistance, protection, humanitarianism and democracy have been demoted in our foreign policy and in many instances banished altogether. The ruins of the finest traditions of American internationalism, of American leadership in a darkening world, may be found in the ruins of Aleppo.

The "Red Line" Legacy: Though it started years earlier, the 2016 retrospective of Obama's disastrous presidency, the 2013 Syrian "red line" gaffe became emblematic of the Obama’s strategic failures. Emboldened adversaries such as Russia (which increased its presence in Syria in 2016), would again carry forward for Trump to resolve.

Guantanamo Bay Failure: Despite a final weak push in early 2016 to fulfill his signature 2008 campaign promise (close GITMO), Obama did not close the detention facility, kicking the can forward for Trump to handle.

The Rise of "Obamagate": Since the moment Donald Trump announced his candidacy for President in 2015, as he descended the escalator in Trump Tower, the Deep State conspired to prevent him from winning the November election. In late 2016, the FBI launched "Crossfire Hurricane," a witch hunt into completely fabricated links between the Trump campaign and Russia. Recent revelations have just begun to expose the abuse of power and weaponization of intelligence agencies to not only influence the 2016 election, but to destroy Trump and his supporters in every way unimaginable.

Jerome Corsi, “Coup d’État: Exposing Deep State Treason and the Plan to Re-Elect President Trump,”

Coup d’Etat blows the lid off the Deep State’s efforts to prevent the Trump presidency, disrupt his agenda, and prevent his reelection.

The truth behind Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel baseless investigation.

The identity of the Trump cabinet member who proposed wearing a wire to take down Trump.

How the FBI entrapped members of the Trump team—and how they unsuccessfully tried the same with Corsi.

How the Democratic establishment faked evidence of Russian interference.

The truth behind Julian Assange’s arrest, and what the Deep State wants to prevent him from exposing.

How the FBI abused FISA law to spy on Trump—and how they tried to hide it.

Mueller’s continued coverup that the media refuses to report.

The DNC Email Download: The leak of Democratic National Committee emails in July 2016 revealed internal bias against Bernie Sanders. Obama and Hillary created what goes far beyond scandal, it rigged the system to ensure Trump would not be elected, and when he did win, morphed into a full-blown coup d’etat. The political instability the plotters created that year has increased to a potential America-ending constitutional crisis that will not end until the truth is revealed. That time is now.

Bill Binney, former Technical Director at the NSA, proved the leak was a download, not a Russian hack. Having failed to bring down Donald Trump for supposedly colluding with Julian Assange to steal Hillary’s emails, the conspirators persecuted one Trump associate after another. The conspiracy failed. Jerome Corsi was their “hail Mary” final attempt.

Jerome Corsi, Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt,” March 12, 2019:

In late 2018, in an FBI closed conference room with no windows, Dr. Corsi was confronted for hours upon hours at a time by detailed questioning about events that occurred in 2016. Dr. Corsi’s inquisition was worthy of the Gestapo or KGB, designed to break even the most cooperating witness. Over a period of two months, three of Mueller’s top prosecutors and an army of FBI agents—up to nine government officials at a time—questioned Dr. Corsi with his attorney, David Gray.

Throughout this harrowing ordeal, Dr. Corsi handed over his personal computers, his cell phone, all of his email accounts, his Twitter account, and his Google account. Finding no “smoking gun,” Mueller’s prosecutors blew up the meetings. Dr. Corsi refused to lie to the prosecutors to give them the ammunition they needed to prosecute Roger Stone, and as a result he was told he would be charged with a criminal offense for lying to the FBI and the Special Prosecutor.

Rather than conducting an honest investigation, Mueller’s Special Prosecutors reinforced a prefabricated narrative aiming to charge President Trump with Treason. Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s "Witch Hunt" exposes the inner workings of this governmental escapade, and clearly states why Mueller has no case against the President.

the entire matter is an investigation in search of a crime—to force lying testimony from witnesses if that’s what it takes to achieve Deep State political objectives.

When presented with a plea deal based upon the lie that Trump was the mastermind behind a plot to steal Hillary’s emails, Corsi concluded that he would rather spend the rest of his life in prison and be able to go before God having stood for the truth, he told Mueller’s persecutors to “take a hike.” The conspiracy to take down Trump failed. Corsi was never prosecuted for the fake crime. The rest of the story is unfolding now.

HealthCare.gov & ACA Costs: By late 2016, many Americans saw significant spikes in Affordable Care Act premiums (some over 20%). This became a major campaign issue, as the illegal program had failed to make healthcare "affordable" for the middle class.

The “Down-ballot” Political Failure

By the end of 2016, due to the damage Obama caused, the Democratic Party was going through institutional collapse. By the time Obama left office:

The GOP controlled the White House, the House, and the Senate.

Democrats had lost roughly 1,030 seats in state legislatures, governorships, and Congress since 2009.

The Democrats had put their entire faith in their 16 year plan. Obama carrying the ball for the first 8 years, then Hillary finishing US off. There was no Plan B, no “bench strength” cultivated to carry on the dark mission.

The Obama administration’s legacy is one of a series of high-profile scandals and failures. Obama’s mission to start the destruction of the U.S. through strategic setbacks was not as transformative as he had hoped. The "Fast and Furious" gun-walking operation, IRS targeting of conservative groups, and further exacerbation of the VA’s issues, all led to intense congressional investigations and public distrust. So, in that regard Obama succeeded.

The Lowlights of the Reign of President 44

Abroad: In the realm of foreign policy, Obama and Hillary failed in their “Stinger” operation in Libya resulting in the 2012 Benghazi attack, during which they sacrificed Ambassador Stevens, Sean Smith, and CIA contractors Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty. The creation and rise of ISIS following the flawed withdrawal from Iraq, further eroded American credibility after the unenforced "red line" in Syria.

At home: The technically disastrous rollout of the Obamacare, and inability of Obama to conceal the real purpose of the program - Medicare for all, was a failure for 44, but victory for America. Obama’s failure to close GITMO highlighted significant gaps between his ambition and legislative/operational reality. By the end of 2016, these issues, coupled with the loss of over 1,000 Democrat seats nationwide, were evidence of the calculated institutional and policy decline that helped propel Donald Trump to victory over the closer of the intended dark side plan, Hillary Clinton.

But Satan never sleeps and never accepts defeat, so the fight ahead to save America would be the most contentious in American history. The fight is ongoing.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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