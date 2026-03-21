Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 57 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 7

In 2015, the Obama administration faced a series of administrative scandals, cyber security breaches, and foreign policy failures. Thankfully, Obama was prevented from pursuing more of his dark endeavors by the "lame duck" dynamic following the 2014 midterms, with the Republican-controlled Congress intensifying its oversight of Obama’s intentional wrongdoing.

The OPM Data Breach: In June 2015, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced one of the largest data breaches in U.S. history. Hackers linked to Communist China stole the records of approximately 22.1 million people, including highly sensitive security clearance background checks (SF-86 forms) and 5.6 million sets of fingerprints. OPM Director Katherine Archuleta, another Obama DEI appointment, was the first Latina to lead the agency. Having fulfilled her dark roll in damaging the department, she resigned under pressure in July.

Aaron Boyd, “OPM Director Archuleta resigns,” July 10, 2015:

Less than 24 hours after telling reporters she would not be stepping down as the head of the Office of Personnel Management, agency director Katherine Archuleta tendered her resignation July 10. “Today I informed the OPM workforce that I am stepping down as the leader of this remarkable agency and the remarkable people who work for it,” Archuleta said in an email to staff Friday, stating she submitted her resignation to President Barack Obama that morning, which he accepted.

Is the primary reason that Archuleta switched from not quitting to tendering her resignation (being fired), Obama once again acted to prevent bad press?

The Gold King Mine Spill: In August, EPA contractors accidentally breached a plug at an abandoned mine in Colorado, releasing 3 million gallons of toxic wastewater into the Animas River. The spill turned the river bright orange and contaminated waterways across three states and the Navajo Nation. Obama’s EPA was slow in notifying downstream communities.

Also in 2015, the DOJ prosecuted Duke Energy, which plead guilty to nine Clean Water Act crimes for a coal ash spill and paid $102 million in fines and restitution. Yet, since it was the EPA itself that caused the Gold King spill, its actions were not considered crimes.

Senate Committee EPW, govinfo.gov, ”Oversight of the Cause, Response, and Impacts of EPA’S Gold King Mine Spill,” September 16, 2015:

Committee member Senator Dan Sullivan, Alaska pointed out the disparate treatment of private organizations versus governmental entities due to “sovereign immunity” while questioning yet another Obama DEI appointee and climate alarmist EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy:

…two U.S. Supreme Court cases that said the EPA violated the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act. The North Dakota Federal Court just recently said, the Waters of the U.S. Rule, which we have debated here, a lot of us think it violates the law, we had a Federal Court saying that it is very likely that it did violate the law. Do you think a private sector company could serially violate the law and not pay consequences? Ms. MCCARTHY. So this is the way the process works when you do rules. EPA interprets the law as best it can, it develops the rules. The vast majority of them do go to court and the vast majority, EPA wins. The times we don’t we listen to that court decision and we take appropriate action. That does not mean we have violated the law or the Constitution.

The lack of criminal prosecution led to the introduction of several bills in Congress aimed at holding federal agencies to the same criminal standards as the private sector, though none have fundamentally altered the doctrine of sovereign immunity.

Continued VA Shortfalls: While the major scandal broke in 2014 (see our previous Substack), 2015 was defined by Obama’s failure to implement the Veterans Access, Choice, and Accountability Act (Choice Act). Investigations revealed that wait times remained high in many regions despite the reforms, and the department faced a $3 billion budget shortfall that almost forced some facilities to close in the summer of 2015. Obama consolidated the program’s funding back into the VA internal budget.

In mid-2015, the VA faced a $2.6 billion budget shortfall. The administration requested that Congress allow it to "reallocate" or "sweep" funds from the Choice Program—which had a dedicated $10 billion fund—to cover internal VA costs, such as hepatitis C medications and care at VA-run facilities. The pharmaceutical industrial complex wins again.

The Hillary Clinton Email Investigation: In March 2015, action was being taken regarding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. This political crisis for the Obama administration persists today. The FBI launched its formal investigation into the mishandling of classified information later that year.

Jessica Taylor, “From FUBAR To Russian Phishing: The Latest From Hillary Clinton’s Emails,” October 1, 2015:

The latest release of more than 3,800 emails totaling more than 6,000 pages from Hillary Clinton’s time at the State Department contained revelations into both the security of her controversial personal server, her dealings with her aides and top officials, and, of course, some humorous insights into the now-Democratic candidate for president. While Clinton maintains she never used the personal server to send or receive classified information, a number have been deemed classified retroactively in the new bunch. According to Politico, the latest release brings the number of classified emails up to 400, while the new bunch contains three of the newly classified 215 marked “SECRET,” the midlevel classified designation.

Hillary’s misuse of that server would boil over on the stove in 2016, which will be covered in tomorrow’s Substack. So stay tuned, we are still fighting for justice.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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