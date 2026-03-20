Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 56 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 6

How many failures and scandals does Obama have to cause until someone cries “foul?”

The Veterans Affairs (VA) Scandal: Systemic cover-ups regarding long waiting lists for veterans seeking medical care could not be ignored. Officials at the Phoenix VA hospital—and later across the country—falsified records to hide delays under Obama appointee VA Secretary Eric Shinseki. Shinseki was the first Asian American to serve as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. A perfect DEI pick, he remained in the role until his resignation on May 30, 2014, following the VA medical wait-list scandal.

Jonathan Martin, “Rumsfeld critic to head VA,” December 06, 2008,

Obama also cited his shared his Hawaiian roots with Shinseki.



“I grew up in Hawaii, as he did,” the president-elect noted. “My grandfather is in the Punch Bowl National Cemetery. When I reflect on the sacrifices that have been made by our veterans and, I think about how so many veterans around the country are struggling even more than those who have not served — higher unemployment rates, higher homeless rates, higher substance abuse rates, medical care that is inadequate — it breaks my heart, and I think that General Shinseki is exactly the right person who is going to be able to make sure that we honor our troops when they come home.”

So, was the failed VA head chosen for his qualifications, or because he was a Republican bashing leftist minority from Hawaii? In 2008, VA medical care was deemed “inadequate,” and Shinseki was to solve it. All it took was cooking the books.

The 2014 Midterm Elections: The Democrat Party continued to loose ground as Obamas lies, failures, corruption, and deception increased. Obama famously described the election results as a “shellacking,” as Republicans gained control of the Senate and expanded their majority in the House. Fortunately, this shift effectively stalled much of Obama’s remaining legislative agenda for his final two years.

The 2014 midterm elections resulted in a massive “red wave” for the Republican Party, giving them full control of Congress and significantly expanding their influence at the state level. Republicans gained 9 seats, flipping control of the chamber with a final 54-44 majority (plus two independents). They defeated five Democrat incumbents and picked up four open seats previously held by Democrats. Republicans expanded their existing majority to 247 seats, the highest number for the party since the 71st Congress in 1929. By the end of the cycle, Republicans had achieved their largest majority in the House since 1928 and their largest gain in the Senate since 1980.

Of course this was unacceptable to the Democrats, and their deep rooted LCS faith (Lie, Cheat, Steal) went into overdrive, as is now finally being revealed and corrected.

The Border Crisis: During the summer of 2014, a surge of unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, totaling over 50,000 children. The administration was criticized from both sides: some argued the response was too slow and inhumane, while others blamed the administration’s rhetoric for encouraging the surge.

Jerome Corsi, TheGatewayPundit, “How an Obama/Biden Deal with Honduras to Flood the U.S. with Illegal Immigrants Financed ActBlue,” September 2, 2025:

On July 25, 2014, Obama held a meeting in the White House with President Molina of Guatemala, President Cáren of El Salvador, and President Hernández of Honduras. In his remarks to the press, Obama noted the meeting was held to discuss “the rise of unaccompanied children traveling from Central American countries to the U.S. border.”

“What we have been able to determine through the arrest of a person in Tennessee involved in the illegal narcotics trade is that the thousands of abandoned children with no parents and the flow of cocaine and fentanyl coming over the border with Mexico increased substantially after the Obama administration established the Alliance for Prosperity with Honduras,” Shawn Taylor told the author. “It appears the illicit funds generated from these activities were being dumped into specific banks both in the U.S. and outside the U.S., where the banks were complicit in the money laundering crime. We further determined that actors in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) affiliated with ActBlue were drawing the illicit money out of the banks through mortgage loan fraud.”

In June 2014, as the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the Southwest border surged to record levels, Obama tasked then-Vice President Joe Biden with leading the diplomatic and regional response to the crisis.

The strategy was supposed to focus on addressing the “root causes” of migration by engaging directly with the leaders of the “Northern Triangle” countries: Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. Of course Joe had his own agenda.

Max Blumenthal, “How Joe Biden’s privatization plans destabilized Latin America and fueled the migration crisis,” July 28, 2019,

Biden has also pumped up his role in an initiative called the Alliance for Prosperity, which was applied to the Northern Triangle of Central America. The former vice president was so central to the program’s genesis that it was informally known as “Plan Biden.” Marketed as an answer to the crisis of child migration, Biden’s brainchild channeled $750 million through a right-wing government installed by a US-orchestrated military coup to spur mega-development projects and privatize social services. The Grayzone visited Honduras in July and documented, through interviews with human rights defenders, students, indigenous activists, and citizens from all walks of life, how the Alliance for Prosperity helped set the stage for a national rebellion.

The Rise of ISIS: After the 2011 withdrawal from Iraq, Obama and Hillary fueled the rapid expansion of the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014. The fall of Mosul and the subsequent humanitarian crisis involving the Yazidi people forced the U.S. back into a military role in the region, leading many to question the initial decision to exit Iraq without an adequate stay-behind force.

Ira Straus, NationalReview.com, “How Obama Caused ISIS,” August 27, 2014,

The administration has caused or exacerbated most of the current problems in the Mideast. The Syria policy of the Obama administration is the main reason for the growth of the Islamic State (or ISIS) – and with it, for the current crisis in Iraq, and for a greatly increased danger of terrorism in Europe and America. Administration policy has fanned the rebellion in Syria and kept it going for three full years, while doing nothing to bring it to a successful close. Sometimes the administration has explicitly tried to keep the rebels in a stalemate with Assad; Secretary of State Kerry said that it was his policy to do just that, in order to promote negotiations and “peace.” The result, so obvious as to make that statement a shameless Orwellianism, has been to keep the war dragging on.

The Annexation of Crimea: Russia’s move to annex Crimea from Ukraine in early 2014 was seen by critics as a failure of Western deterrence. While the administration implemented sanctions, the inability to prevent the redrawing of European borders led to accusations that the “Reset” policy with Russia had failed.

The “Russia Reset” was a signature foreign policy initiative of the first Obama term, launched in 2009. It was supposedly designed to move past the tensions following the 2008 Russia-Georgia war and find “win-win” areas of cooperation on global security.

The policy was famously symbolized in March 2009 when Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with a literal red button. In a notable gaffe, the button was labeled with the Russian word peregruzka ("overload") instead of perezagruzka ("reset"). The gaffe was a harbinger of what was to come, yet another failure.

The relationship began to deteriorate in late 2011, shifting from a "reset" to a "refreeze." The "final nail in the coffin" for the reset was Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its intervention in Eastern Ukraine. This move led to Russia's suspension from the G8 and the imposition of heavy international sanctions, ending any pretense of the reset policy.

The "Red Line" Aftermath: Though the chemical weapons crisis in Syria began in 2013, the lingering effects were felt heavily in 2014. Obama’s decision not to use force after the "red line" was crossed proved on the world stage the Obama was all talk and no action. The ultimate DEI paper tiger.

Robert Ford, en.majalla.com, “Obama’s hesitation in Syria: The red line that never was,” June 11, 2023:

Nothing symbolises the inability of the United States to pressure the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad and limit the atrocities in the civil war more than the story of President Obama’s “red line” against the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons in 2013.

I was shocked that Obama had mentioned a red line because I knew he didn’t want to use military force in Syria and to maintain our credibility none of us at the State Department had ever drawn a red line in Syria.

We watched as Obama, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, said he was willing to strike Syria even without a United Nations Security Council resolution since Russia would use its veto. He claimed he had the authority to order the strikes without congressional approval, but the issue was so serious that Congress should vote to approve the strikes first.

Afterwards, Moscow claimed it would guarantee Syria would relinquish all its chemical weapons, thus saving Obama's face.

The Ebola Scare: While the actual outbreak in the U.S. was extremely limited, the administration’s initial handling of the first cases on American soil was disorganized to say the least. Public anxiety ran high, and the late appointment of an "Ebola Czar" was seen by some as a reactive rather than proactive move.

The most visible failure occurred in Dallas, Texas, with the case of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed with Ebola in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued contradictory advice. Precursor to COVID.

For weeks, Obama failed to appoint a single point of contact. It wasn't until October 17, well into the domestic scare, that Ron Klain was appointed as the Ebola Response Coordinator. Klain was merely a political operative and lawyer rather than a medical professional. However, Obama defended the choice, arguing the role required a "master of government machinery" to coordinate across multiple agencies like the CDC, DHS, and the Pentagon. Klain was neither a master nor a coordinator. Klain was just an elite "fixer" within the Democrat Party. The choice was to ensure damage control.

Obama failed to quickly mobilize the U.S. military (Operation United Assistance) and USAID resources to West Africa, where the "root" of the problem existed. Earlier intervention in Liberia and Sierra Leone could have prevented the virus from ever reaching U.S. soil in the first place.

Obama refused to order a travel ban on the affected West African nations even though a large majority of Americans favored a ban. Obama prioritized global diplomacy over domestic security, contributing to a "trust gap" during the height of the scare. As a cover story, Obama argued that a ban would be counterproductive, making it harder to track travelers and hindering the flow of aid workers and supplies to the region. Bunk.

Michael Snyder, RINF.com, “Why Won’t Obama Ban Air Travel From Countries Where Ebola Is Out Of Control?” October 5, 2014:

Why does Barack Obama refuse to take even the most basic steps to protect Americans from Ebola? Even though it has already been demonstrated that Ebola can be brought over to the United States by a passenger on an airplane, Obama refuses to do anything that would even restrict air travel from nations where Ebola is spiraling out of control.

As with so many other things, it is hard to tell whether the Obama administration is lying, is being completely incompetent or is pursuing some sort of insidious agenda that we are now aware of yet.

We vote for door number three, the insidious agenda.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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