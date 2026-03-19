Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 55 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 5

IRS Targets Republicans/Conservatives, Christians, Jews

In May 2013, it was revealed that the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was targeting conservative groups to remove or deny tax-exempt status. Lois Lerner, then the head of the IRS Exempt Organizations division, admitted that the agency had used "inappropriate" criteria to flag certain groups for extra scrutiny when they applied for 501(c)(4) tax-exempt status. The IRS issued what law enforcement uses to hunt down fugitives, “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) lists specifically flagging organizations with the following terms in their names:

Tea Party: The most prominent group targeted.

Patriots: Groups focused on “making America a better place” (precursor to MAGA).

9/12 Project: Groups associated with the movement started by conservative commentator Glenn Beck.

Government Spending/Debt: Groups focused on criticizing government spending, taxes, or the national debt.

Constitutional: Organizations advocating for a strict interpretation of the U.S. Constitution or “educating the public on the Constitution.”

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan’s Purse: Both led by Billy Graham’s son, evangelist Franklin Graham.

Groups applying for 501(c)(3) status (charitable/religious): IRS sent intrusive questionnaires to religious groups asking for: The Content of Prayers: One pro-life Christian group asked to provide the “text of their prayers” and the “content of their members’ religious beliefs.” Donation Details: Demands for lists of all donors and the specific amounts given, a direct violation of their members’ privacy and religious freedom.

Jewish and Pro-Israel Groups A prominent case was Z Street , a pro-Israel educational group. “Israel Special Policy”: An IRS agent told Z Street that its application was being delayed because the agency had a “special unit” in Washington to see if the group’s views on Israel “contradicted those of the administration.” Lawsuit: Z Street filed a lawsuit alleging viewpoint discrimination. In 2018, the Department of Justice settled the case and issued a formal apology, admitting the group had been subjected to “heightened scrutiny” (targeted for persecution).



The Impact: Investigations confirmed that the admission by official Lois Lerner that the Obama administration had weaponized multiple agencies against political opponents. The result was several high-level resignations and years of Congressional hearings.

Although Lois Lerner was “just following orders,” she was sacrificed and forced out through a process that combined administrative pressure and a “threatened” removal.

May 23, 2013: Following the public fallout from the IRS targeting controversy, the agency placed Lerner on paid administrative leave.

September 23, 2013: Lerner officially retired from the IRS just as an internal Accountability Review Board had finished its investigation and was reportedly prepared to propose her formal firing on the basis of “neglect of duties.”

The “Resignation/Retirement” Distinction: Because she retired before the formal firing process was finalized, she was able to leave with her full federal pension intact. Republicans in Congress argued that she should have been fired for cause to prevent her from collecting government benefits.

Obama Targets Truth-Seeking Journalists

On May 13, the Associated Press (AP) announced that U.S. Attorney General (AG), and self-professed “Obama Wingman,” Erik Holder, (first Black AG), as part of his mission to politicize the Department of Justice (DOJ), had secretly obtained two months of telephone records for its reporters and editors. Obama’s DOJ had seized records for more than 20 separate telephone lines assigned to the AP and its journalists as part of a supposed leak investigation. This was widely condemned as an infringement on the freedom of the press and led to a formal review of how the DOJ handles investigations involving journalists.

WatcherFiles.com, “Eric Holder: Obama’s “Wingman” and the Politicization of Justice,”

Holder's record reveals a pattern of placing political loyalty above legal duty, from his early involvement in the Marc Rich pardon scandal during the Clinton administration to his role as the architect of numerous Obama-era cover-ups and selective enforcement actions. His conduct fundamentally "shattered perceived DOJ independence" through his admitted role as Obama's personal protector rather than the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

Snowden Outs the Deep State

In June 2013, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked classified documents revealing the scale of global surveillance programs (such as PRISM). The PRISM program is a top-secret surveillance operation run by the National Security Agency (NSA). It is officially known as US-984XN.

Nick Younger, National Whistleblower Center, “The case of Edward Snowden,” November 19, 2020:

Snowden’s exposure of NSA surveillance is a controversial subject; supporters claim he is a hero, while detractors say he is un-American. Snowden himself though is confident about the positive impact of his disclosures. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Snowden said, “we live in a better, freer and safe world because of the revelations of mass surveillance.”

The Failure: The Obama administration’s overreach had created a “surveillance state.” In addition, the Obama crew was responsible for security lapses that allowed a massive breach.

Diplomatic Strain: The leaks revealed the U.S. had monitored the phones of 35 world leaders, including close allies like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, severely straining international relations.

Sign Up for Obamacare TODAY! Oops, system down, try again later!!

October 1 was to be the highly-touted nation-wide launch of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka “Obamacare,” insurance marketplace website. As with anything Obama touches, it was a disaster. Mission control, we have a problem! The launch failed miserably, a portent for the entire program.

Roberta Rampton, “Days before launch, Obamacare website failed to handle even 500 users.” November 21, 2013, (but the Obama team went ahead and launched anyway)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In the last days before the botched October 1 launch of President Barack Obama’s healthcare website, the team in charge was seeing alarming results from performance tests, according to internal emails released by Republican lawmakers investigating the rollout. HealthCare.gov was unable to consistently handle 500 users at once in the testing, and tests failed with 2,000 users over a three-day period, according to a series of emails between members of the information technology team at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.

The “Glitch”: On that first day, the site was virtually unusable due to technical crashes. Only six people nationwide successfully enrolled on day one.

The Fallout: The administration had to launch an emergency “tech surge” to fix the site. It took until December for the portal to become functional for the majority of users, causing a significant political blow to the program to which Obama proudly attached his name.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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