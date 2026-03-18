Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 54 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 4: 2 of 2

In our previous Substack, we performed a deep dive into the Benghazi Betrayal, Deserter-Taliban Swap, and Hillary’s illegal server. There were too many scandals and disasters for one post, so here is the rest.

The "Red Line" on Syria: In August 2012, Obama famously stated that the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime would be a "red line" for the U.S. However, when evidence of such use emerged later, the administration's hesitation to take direct military action led to weakness and indecision, hallmark traits of Barack’s lack of leadership.

Michael Barone, aei.org, “Where the Red Line Came from — Before It Was Crossed,”

There are still nearly two years left in Barack Obama’s presidency, but historians looking back on his record in foreign policy will surely identify one costly error: his refusal to follow through on the implied threat in stating that the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons would be a “red line.”

“We have been very clear to the Assad regime, but also to other players on the ground, that a red line for us is we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized,” Obama said.

“We have communicated in no uncertain terms with every player in the region that that’s a red line for us and that there would be enormous consequences if we start seeing movement on the chemical weapons front or the use of chemical weapons.” After that question the press conference was over.

But after he was re-elected, intelligence agencies reported chemical weapons attacks in Syria in December 2012 and March 2013. An April letter to senators acknowledged that U.S. intelligence thought the Syrian regime was using chemical weapons “on a small scale.” In an April 30 press conference Obama shifted his emphasis, saying that chemical weapons use “would be a game-changer not simply for the United States but for the international community.” In September, after it became clear Syria was using chemical weapons, Obama shifted further, saying, “I didn’t set a red line. The world set a red line.” Shortly afterwards the red line vanished, as Obama ruled out military action and accepted Vladimir Putin’s offer to supervise removal of Syrian chemical weapons. But the damage was done. “The president bungled the language,” concluded longtime Washington Post diplomatic reporter Glenn Kessler. “He made it appear as if he was denying he had called it a red line, when that obviously was not the case.”

Afghanistan & Drone Warfare: Even fellow Democrats criticized for the "slow" pace of troop withdrawals and for the heavy reliance on drone strikes, which raised significant ethical and legal concerns regarding civilian casualties.

Spencer Ackerman, wired.com, “2012 Was the Year of the Drone in Afghanistan,” December 6, 2012:

There have actually been 447 drone strikes in Afghanistan this year. That means drone strikes represent 11.5 percent of the entire air war -- up from about 5 percent last year. Never before in Afghanistan have there been so many drone strikes. For the past three years, the strikes have never topped 300 annually, even during the height of the surge. Never mind 2014, when U.S. troops are supposed to take a diminished role in the war and focus largely on counterterrorism. Afghanistan’s past year, heavy on insurgent-hunting robots, shows that the war's future has already been on display.

That suggests a pattern that may endure through the next two years of troop reductions. As the humans leave, the robots take up the slack.

In other words, in order to appear that he was actually following through on a commitment, the promised “withdrawal” was merely a handoff from man to machine. There was no withdrawal.

Economic & Domestic Challenges

The “Summer of Recovery” Narrative: The administration’s own 2010 slogan worked against them in 2012. The promised economic recovery remained painfully slow. Unemployment stayed above 8% for much of the year. The $831 billion stimulus (handouts to Obama’s donors/BFFs ) had failed to deliver the guaranteed “shovel-ready” jobs. Yet another promise made, promise unkept.

The 8% Unemployment Threshold: The administration originally projected that the “stimulus” would keep unemployment below 8%. Instead, it peaked at 10% and stayed above 8% for 43 consecutive months.

It’s a classic case of a communication strategy colliding with economic reality. By the time the 2012 election rolled around, that "Summer of Recovery" tagline from 2010 never materialized. Hoping for change based upon lofty rhetoric and dreams does not work in the real world. (Don’s tell Barack)

The Solyndra Fallout Continues: The 2011 bankruptcy of Solyndra (solar company that received a $535 million federal loan guarantee [aka gift to billionaire Obama donor George Kaiser et al]) became a symbol of “crony capitalism” and failed green energy investments spilled over to the 2012 election campaign. As Kermit the Frog says, “It’s not easy being green.”

Robert Wood, forbes.com “Fallen Solyndra Won Bankruptcy Battle But Faces Tax War,” November 9,2012:

The shuttered energy concern has only $71 million to stretch across more than $900 million in unpaid debts. Is it fair for creditors to squeeze only $7 or $8 million out of the Solyndra mess? The IRS claims tax benefits to Solyndra’s smiling owners are worth about $150 million.

The Green New Scam was coming home to roost, but Kaiser kept all of the golden eggs. After all, billionaires need to eat too, tax free.

National Debt: When Obama took office, the national debt was $10 trillion. By the end of 2012, it surpassed $16 trillion, a 55% increase. The administration’s spend-fest resulted in four consecutive years of trillion-dollar deficits.

The period 2009–2012 saw the steepest part of the debt curve. Federal tax receipts plummeted as businesses closed and unemployment spiked. Safety net programs (unemployment insurance, SNAP saw record enrollment.

Executive & Legal Scandals

Fast and Furious, Even More Furious: In June 2012, the House of Representatives voted to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress. This action stemmed from the “gun-walking” operation whereby the ATF allowed firearms to be smuggled into Mexico, some of which were later found at the scene of U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry’s murder.

Recess Appointments: In early 2012, Obama made several appointments to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) while the Senate was in pro forma session. This was later challenged and eventually ruled unconstitutional by a unanimous Supreme Court, as a major executive overreach.

By the end of 2012, the Obama administration failed to revive the economy, failed to lower unemployment, failed to provide diplomatic security, repeatedly lied to the American people, exacerbated the partisan gridlock in Congress, and made numerous foreign policy blunders (especially in the Middle East). Obamacare was failing, as was its purpose (in order to burn the bridge to go back to the free market health care system, and force us on the only path forward [single-payer {taxpayer funded}, aka Medicare for all]).

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/