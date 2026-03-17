Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 53 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 4: 1 of 2

Benghazi: A Trail of Stand Downs, Death, Lies, Betrayal, Deception, and Treason

The most egregious event of the year, and perhaps of the entire time Obama sat in the Oval Office, which continues to haunt America to this day, occurred on September 11, 2012, when a terrorist attack on two U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, resulted in the deaths of four Americans, including Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.

Shawn Ryan Show, September 11, 2025, “Untold Stories Left Out of the 13 Hours Benghazi Movie:”

“We were told to stand down while Ambassador Stevens was trapped inside. They died from smoke inhalation, not gunfire. On the radio we heard, ‘If you guys don’t get here now, we’re all going to ___ die.’ That’s when we finally drove in and I fired three grenade rounds that pushed the attackers back..."

No military assets were allowed to answer the calls for help in Benghazi. The administration knew that they had given our enemies Stinger missiles, and if used to down rescue planes, would be traced back to the CIA cache in Qatar and then to the State Department’s illegal arms deal in Libya.

Lies to Cover Treason

Paul Baumgardner, Cornell International Affairs Review, “Barack, Benghazi, and Bungles: Tracing the Obama Administration’s Handling of the Benghazi Attacks,”

"Administration spokesmen, including White House spokesman Jay Carney, citing an unclassified assessment prepared by the CIA, maintained for days that the attacks likely were a spontaneous protest against an anti-Muslim film instead of a concerted military attack perpetrated by extremists affiliated with powerful local and international terrorist groups."

Truth is to the Obama administration as Kryptonite is to Superman. A lead shield of lies was liberally applied to all things Benghazi, but thankfully,

Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue lasts only a moment.

- Proverbs 12:19

"If you wish to fault the administration, it's that we didn't have a clear picture, and we probably didn't do as clear a job explaining that we did not have a clear picture, until days later, creating what I think are legitimate questions." U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, January 23, 2013.

During that 2013 Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the 2012 Benghazi attack, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton infamously asked, "What difference, at this point, does it make?" regarding whether the attack began as a protest or a planned strike. In other words, the lies that were told to cover the truth should not be questioned, because as everyone knows. the Obama administration was scandal-free, and Hillary Clinton always tells the truth, even when she doesn’t (which is any time she opens her mouth). Just walk away, fact finders.

Truth? Official Reports Continue to Defy Logic…Forget it, Jake, It’s The Barry Zone.

The following summary relies heavily upon details presented by Ricky Doggin X post, February 25, 2026:

Ambassador Stevens was sent to Benghazi to secretly retrieve U.S. made Stinger Missiles that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had supplied to Ansar al Sharia in Libya WITHOUT Congressional oversight or permission.

Clinton brokered the Libya deal through Ambassador Stevens and a private arms dealer named Marc Turi, but some of the shoulder fired Stinger Missiles ended up in Afghanistan where they were used against our own military. On July 25th, 2012, a U.S. CH-47 Chinook helicopter was downed by one of the Stingers. The helicopter did not explode as the Taliban failed to arm the missile, and the helicopter hard-landed intact. An ordnance team recovered the missile’s serial number which led back to a cache of Stinger Missiles kept in Qatar by the CIA.

Obama and Hillary descended into full panic mode, so Ambassador Stevens was sent to Benghazi to retrieve the rest of the Stinger Missiles. This was a "do-or-die" mission (literally), which explains the Stand Down Orders given to multiple rescue teams during the sieges of the U.S. “Special Mission Compound” (the “Consulate”) and the CIA Annex just over a mile away.

It was the State Department, NOT the CIA, that supplied the Stinger missiles to our sworn enemies because General Petraeus at CIA would not approve supplying the deadly missiles due to their potential use against commercial aircraft. So then, Obama threw General Petraeus under the bus as he was forced to resign supposedly due to an extramarital affair just days before he was scheduled to testify before Congress when in reality, he refused to testify in support of Obama’s phony claim of a “spontaneous uprising caused by a YouTube video that insulted Muslims.”

Obama and Hillary committed TREASON!

Hillary had an illegal private email server. The connection between Hillary Clinton’s private email server and the Benghazi tragedy was the primary reason the server’s existence was even discovered. Investigators confirmed that using the server for official business violated State Department policy. Hiding and deleting digital evidence of illegal acts became a central focus of multiple federal investigations.

Obama, In his address to the UN General Assembly on September 25, 2012—exactly two weeks after the attack—extensively discussed the YouTube video ("Innocence of Muslims"), even though everyone with two or more functioning synapses KNEW it was not. The coverup continued, but there was a potential “whistleblower”…the Taliban. Oops, that would hurt, everyone knows the terrorist always knocks twice.

The Taliban knew that the administration had aided and abetted the enemy (themselves) WITHOUT Congressional oversight or permission, so they began blackmailing Obama.

How A Deserter Saved Barack’s Bacon

Private First Class Bowe Bergdahl, U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division was stationed at Observation Post (OP) Mest, a remote outpost in the Paktika Province of eastern Afghanistan, near the Pakistani border. During the night of June 30, 2009, Bergdahl abandoned his post. Unit members Second Lieutenant Nathan Bradley Bethea and Specialist Cody Herbert later testified that Bergdahl had become increasingly disillusioned with the U.S. mission, and said he wanted to “walk to India or Pakistan” before he disappeared. 2LT Bethea publicly labeled Bergdahl a deserter.

Bergdahl’s disappearance set off a massive search operation that lasted for weeks and completely disrupted the military's mission in the region.

Bowe Bergdahl was just a useful pawn used as to cover to somehow justify, no matter how incredulously, the release of the demanded terrorists. Everyone knew Bergdahl was a traitor, but Obama used Bergdahl’s exchange for senior leaders of the Taliban regime that was toppled in 2001 as a cover story to hide that Obama was being threatened with disclosure by the Taliban about the unauthorized Stinger Missile deal.

The “Taliban Five”

Mohammad Fazl: Former Taliban Deputy Defense Minister

Khairullah Khairkhwa: Former Interior Minister, founding member of the Taliban

Norullah Noori: Former Governor of Balkh Province

Abdul Haq Wasiq: Former Deputy Minister of Intelligence

Mohammad Nabi Omari: A former Taliban security official

The Swap Beyond All Comprehension (Even For The Barry Zone)

The Obama administration knowingly violated two federal laws, but doing so enabled Obama to “justify” his treachery, again.

Violation of Law: The administration did not provide Congress with the 30-day notice required by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for transferring Guantanamo detainees. The White House argued that a “near-term opportunity” to save Bergdahl’s life justified the urgency. A total lie and deception. Bergdahl should have been in Gitmo with the “Taliban five.”

“Hard-Core” Risks: The Taliban Five are “the hardest of the hard-core.” The swap set a dangerous precedent encouraging future hostage-taking. By 2018, all five had joined the Taliban’s political office in Qatar. Following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, several of these terrorists took up high-level positions in the new Afghan government.

The Deserter’s Release Paid For With The Blood of Warriors: Members of Bergdahl’s own unit publicly labeled him a deserter. Several soldiers were killed in the subsequent search operations. U.S. military operations were damaged by Bergdahl’s actions.

In three years, Obama graduated from incompetent, to corrupt, to compromised, to traitor. Hillary is a serial liar, who perjured herself multiple times at the Congressional Hearings on Benghazi.

A dark cloud had descended over America as the 2012 election approached. But, as usual, the Obama spin masters and apologists leaped to the rescue every time. The Barry Zone’s Iron Dome of Deflection remained intact. But cracks were developing.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, next time, Obama 44 Year 5: 2 of 2.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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