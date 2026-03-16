Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 52 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 3

In 2011, the Obama administration was involved in several high-profile debacles that would have sunk any Republican administration.

Green New Scam Comes Home to Roost

As noted in a previous Substack, In September 2011, Solyndra filed for bankruptcy after receiving a $535 million federal loan guarantee (taxpayer funded giveaway). The administration ignored warnings from its own analysts about the company’s financial health in a rush to promote green jobs. It became a symbol of "crony capitalism," especially after it was revealed that billionaire George Kaiser, a major investor in the company was also a significant Obama fundraiser. Coincidence or corruption? You decide.

Operation “Fast and Furious”

Operation Fast and Furious was supposedly just a botched 2009–2011 Obama-era Department of Justice (DOJ) sting operation in which ATF agents allowed ~2,000 firearms to be illegally sold to straw purchasers, intending to track them to Mexican cartel leaders. The guns were "walked" across the border, lost, and later used in crimes, including the murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry.

Bernadette Green, “Grothman: Fast and Furious scandal should be one of greatest scandals in American history,” June 7, 2017:

“We really haven’t gotten into how this happened in the first place, or what the motive would be for the U.S. government to try to get United States automatic weapons in the hands of Mexican drug cartels. “It’s very horrible what happened to Bryan Terry. And I would suppose, given the zeal with which they were pursuing this, there were an unknown amount of Mexican individuals who wound up being killed as a result of the actions of the U.S. government. Do you think that’s accurate?

Kathleen Millar, Foreign Policy Association, “ATF’s Fast & Furious- Obama’s ‘Weaponsgate’?”

…Project Gunrunner, and its offspring initiative, Operation Fast and Furious—an operation that only came to light when an ATF whistle blower, ATF Agent John Dodson, stepped forward with disturbing, detailed information about the ‘secret’ ATF undertaking. The facts Dodson has shared with Congress are startling indeed—enough, say some critics, to warrant an all-out ‘Weaponsgate’ type of investigation into ATF’s latest debacle.

…links between Fast and Furious and the weapon used to kill ICE Agent Jaime Zapata. Weapon used to kill ICE Agent Zapata, 32…

The original objective, says ATF, was a ‘bag and tag’ operation designed to trace the movement of assault rifles and other weapons sold by US gun dealers into Mexico and the hands of cartel killers.

Factor in the ‘rest of the story’ about the attack on Agent Terry and several other Border Patrol agents on December 14 in Peck Canyon, north of Nogales on US soil—ie, that our guys had been instructed by superiors to fire bean bags, as opposed to live ammunition, at their assailants…

Senior ATF officials, Eric Holder, the Attorney General of the United States, and, most importantly, President Barack Obama have discounted the need for Issa’s subpoenas, contending that an ‘in-house’ investigation by the Office of the Investigator General within Holder’s Department of Justice is all the situation warrants.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) went after Attorney General Eric Holder for refusing to answer questions and subpoenas for documents that implicate who approved the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives project that allowed guns purchased illegally in U.S. to be smuggled into Mexico on behalf of the drug cartels with the knowledge and consent of the ATF. “We’re not looking at straw buyers, Mr. Attorney General, we’re looking at you,” Issa said. “We’re looking at you, we’re looking at your key people who knew or should’ve known about this.” Holder shot back. “The notion that somehow or another that this Justice Department is responsible for those deaths, that assertion is offensive,” Holder said, referring to the death of American Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. “What if it’s accurate, Mr. Attorney General?” Issa responded. “What am I going to tell Agent Terry’s mother about how he died at the hands of a gun that was videotaped as it was being sold to a straw purchaser fully expecting it to end up in the hands of drug cartels?” Holder responded. “We’ll have to see exactly what happened with regard to the guns that are an issue there.”

Now, when Holder says “We’ll have to see exactly what happened with regard to the guns”—the ‘we’ he’s talking about, again, is his own organization—DOJ, whose in-house Office of the Inspector General (the same folks we suspect might have been involved in the construction of Fast and Furious) is at this very moment conducting a ‘rigorous,’ internal investigation into the situation. Repeat—President Barack Obama agrees with his Attorney General that the DOJ ‘in-house’ investigation into its own operations is sufficient. He’s standing by his man.

Yes, to this day, Holder is Barack’s self-described “wingman.” Add to that admission, the ATF reported to Holder, what could go wrong? Well, it appears that the only thing that went “wrong” was a few honest investigative journalists conducted deep dives, and quickly incurred the Wrath of the Dark Side.

Ted Galen Carpenter, “Vendetta: How the Obama Administration Harassed Sharyl Attkisson for Her Reporting on Operation Fast and Furious,” May 4, 2021:

Attkisson was the reporter who apparently attracted the administration’s greatest displeasure for stories she aired that exposed how the sting went so badly wrong. That animosity grew when her investigative articles on Benghazi became more numerous and prominent. “My Fast and Furious coverage,” Attkisson recalled in her memoir, “bled over into the Benghazi period. The Obama administration was just as frantic over my reporting on that topic. Just as desperate to learn who was talking to me and what I was learning from them.”

We will cover Benghazi in the next Substack, and regardless of what then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton thinks, it still matters. The Barack/Hillary betrayal will always matter to Charles Woods, father of sacrificed warrior Tyrone (Ty) Woods, and other family members.

The Arab Spring and Iraq

The Iraq Withdrawal: In late 2011, Obama announced the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq. The administration failed to negotiate a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) that would have kept a residual force for stability, which they later blamed for the power vacuum filled by ISIS.

Hugh Kennedy, Britannica.com “U.S. Withdrawal and the rise of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL),”

In February 2009 newly elected U.S. Pres. Barack Obama announced that U.S. combat forces would be withdrawn from Iraq by the end of August 2010, with the remaining troops due to pull out by December 2011. On June 30, 2009, after turning security responsibilities over to Iraqi forces, U.S. troops completed their withdrawal from the country’s cities and towns as scheduled.

Libya: While the U.S. helped topple Muammar Gaddafi, the administration was demonstrating a unique proclivity to “leading from behind” and failing to plan for the post-Gaddafi chaos that eventually turned Libya into a failed state.

Doug Bandow, cato.org, “The Obama Administration Wrecked Libya for a Generation,” January 10, 2010:

Libya’s ongoing destruction belongs to Hillary Clinton more than anyone else. It was she who pushed President Barack Obama to launch his splendid little war, backing the overthrow of Moammar Gaddafi in the name of protecting Libya’s civilians. When later asked about Gaddafi’s death, she cackled and exclaimed: “We came, we saw, he died.”

The withdrawal resulted in a security vacuum, allowing for the rise of ISIS, necessitating a 2014 return. It also strengthened Iranian influence in Iraqi politics and weakened the Sunni minority's political position..

Domestic Policy Stagnation

The “Jobless” Recovery: Despite the 2009 “stimulus,” (gifts for Barack’s donor class), even by 2011, the promised recovery was not realized. Unemployment remained high (hovering around 9% for most of the year).

Keystone XL: In late 2011, the administration faced heavy backlash for delaying a decision on the Keystone XL Pipeline, alienating both labor unions (who wanted the jobs) and environmentalists (who wanted a flat rejection). Barack’s dithering and belief that ignoring issues would make them go away just made matters worse.

A dark cloud had descended over America as the 2012 election approached. But, as usual, the Obama spin masters and apologists leaped to the rescue every time. The Barry Zone’s Iron Dome of Deflection remained intact. But cracks were sure to develop.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, next time, Obama 44 Year 4.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/