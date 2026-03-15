Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 51 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 2

By the end of his second year in office, 2010, it was clear to objective observers that the Obama administration was failing miserably. Hope and change was being revealed as a hopeless mess. Obama was all hype and mirrors, unity became division as his ardent racism broke through his uplifting rhetoric. Reality has a strange way of overcoming propaganda.

The administration hyped legislative “victories” such as the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) which he signed in March 2010, and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street supposed reform in July. The execution, communication, and outcomes of both would later prove to be more damaging than good.

The US House Committee on Education & Workforce, “Five Reasons Obamacare is a Failure,’ March 28, 2022:

Twelve years ago, Democrats unloaded the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, onto the American people. Since then, the costs of health care and insurance have skyrocketed. Here are five reasons why Obamacare has been an utter failure:



1. Obamacare has increased the cost of health care and health insurance. The ACA’s federal mandates and spending, including Medicaid expansion and subsidized individual plans, have drastically increased the cost of health care and health insurance.



2. Obamacare increases Americans’ reliance on the federal government. …Democrats are attempting to… increase workers’ reliance on the federal government by moving them to exchange plans with higher deductibles, lower actuarial value, and narrower networks.



3. On a per person basis, Obamacare is far more expensive than anticipated for taxpayers. Employer-sponsored insurance provides better coverage and a better bargain for taxpayers compared to government-run health care programs.



4. Obamacare’s “expansion” is due in large part to improper Medicaid enrollments. In 2020, improper Medicaid payments totaled $86 billion, an increase of 21.4 percent. Most of these improper payments were due to eligibility errors. According to Dr. Blase, anywhere from 2.3 million to 3.3. million people are on Medicaid who do not actually qualify.



5. Obamacare is one step closer to socialized health care. Democrats are chipping away at our free-market health care system inch by inch.

Norbert Michel, Cato Institute, Fifteen Years of Dodd-Frank: A Legacy of Missed Targets and Regulatory Overreach, July 23, 2025:

Right there on page 1 (out of 850), it says that Congress enacted Dodd-Frank to:

…promote the financial stability of the United States by improving accountability and transparency in the financial system, to end “too big to fail,” to protect the American taxpayer by ending bailouts, to protect consumers from abusive financial services practices, and for other purposes.

Well, Dodd-Frank clearly failed to end “too big to fail” or to end bailouts; the 2023 banking crisis and the government’s response took care of those. And those two items go hand in hand with “improving accountability and transparency in the financial system,” so it’s pretty safe to judge the Act a failure based on the preamble.

Obama’s supposed dedication to the environment was laid bare as gaslighting by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The BP oil rig explosion killed 11 workers and caused the largest marine oil spill in U.S. history (millions of barrels leaked into the Gulf of Mexico).

U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works, “SENATE REPORT: President Obama and the Flawed Federal Response to the BP Disaster, May 7, 2010:

The report concludes that "President Obama and Administration officials failed in several instances to remove regulatory and bureaucratic impediments and to ensure that proper and adequate resources were brought to bear in addressing the BP disaster."

The foreign policy false promises to close Guantanamo Bay (Gitmo), de-escalate Afghanistan, and contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Guantanamo Bay

Barack Obama campaigned in 2008 on shutting it down, calling it a stain on America’s image and a recruiting tool for terrorists. On his second full day in office (January 22, 2009), he signed an executive order directing closure within one year (by January 2010). Despite reducing the detainee population from 242 (inherited from Bush) to 41 by the end of his presidency in 2017, the facility remained open—ultimately staying operational longer under Obama than under Bush.

Gitmo exposed one of Obama’s chief traits: overly ambitious goals without detailed plans. Hope for change, then deflect responsibility for the predictable failure.

Iran

The Obama campaign’s core message: Prevent a nuclear Iran through diplomacy first, backed by sanctions and the credible threat of force as a last resort, containment of a nuclear Iran, and no tolerance for a breakout capability.

In future Substack posts, we will expose Obama’s lies and treachery (including the JCPOA (nuclear deal) in 2015) that has resulted in the action President Trump initiated February 28, 2026.

Afghanistan

During the 2008 campaign, Obama had promised to refocus U.S. efforts on Afghanistan (the “necessary war” or “good war”) after what he called the Bush administration’s distraction with Iraq. Obama pledged to increase troops in Afghanistan (e.g., committing to at least two additional combat brigades) and shift resources from Iraq to stabilize Afghanistan and target al-Qaeda.

In his December 1, 2009 speech at West Point, 2010, Obama’s Afghanistan policy centered on the implementation and early outcomes of the 30,000-troop “surge.”

By 2010, the surge was underway, with troop levels rising from about 34,000 at the start of his presidency to over 100,000 by mid-2010 (including the additional 30,000 deployed in early 2010). The administration’s promises versus reality in 2010 revealed that now recurring mix of overly ambitious goals without detailed plans.

Obama Was a Failure on All Fronts

Robin V. Sears, PolicyOptions.irpp.org, “The surprising failure of the Obama presidency,’ October 1, 2010:

Barack Obama’s campaign for the presidency was a brilliant fusion of unique ingredients. Among them was the astonishing feat of persuading tens of millions of Americans to suspend their disbelief. Seduced by his presence, his soaring oratory and his vision, a new coalition of voters set aside concerns about his inexperience, his reputation for a certain cool querulousness, and his almost bizarre mélange of political values. Americans said, in historic numbers, “Well, maybe he can!” Sadly, less than halfway into his first term, many of them seem now to be concluding, “Well, maybe not…”

There have been curious failures of grace and tone from the White House almost every month. On race, Obama has made more serious gaffes than one would have expected from a Southern Democrat of an earlier generation, first siding with the vainglorious Cornell West in a battle with local police, then permitting the attack on a dedicated black civil servant, Shirley Sherrod, by a cabinet member. Both incidents resulted in damage to Obama’s message of a postracial, inclusive presidency.

New York Times most liberal columnists, Maureen Dowd:

Obama over-promised and under-performed. The stimulus package was supposed to have delivered a growing economy in time for these mid-term elections. This was to have been “the summer of recovery,” a slogan Republicans are now using to make sport of the Obama record in heavy television advertising. There was no sunny recovery this year, and the electoral damage to the Democrats will be severe.

2010 Midterm Election Losses

The 2010 United States midterm elections on November 2, 2010, resulted in major losses for Obama’s Democrat Party (the “Republican wave”) and a significant rebuke to the administration’s agenda.

Obama himself famously called it a “shellacking” in a post-election press conference on November 3, 2010. He said: “It feels bad... Some election nights are more fun than others. Some are exhilarating. Some are humbling.” But of course, it was not his failed policies, he attributed the loses to voter frustration to the slow economic recovery from the Great Recession and pledged to work toward compromise with Republicans.

Obama would prove that his definition of “compromise,” would continue to mean Republicans give, and Obama (Democrats) take. The trend continues to this day.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, next time, Obama 44 Year 3.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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