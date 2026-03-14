Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 50 - Barack POTUS 44, Yr 1

With his Presidential election victory in 2008, Barack’s quest to occupy a position that could fundamentally change America had been achieved. He immediately set about ruling in a way that proved his words meant nothing, his ambition trumped everything, and his radical Leftism was ready to be unleashed.

Shovel-Ready Jobs Mirage

“Shovel ready” talking points: Construction could begin quickly, permits and planning were already complete, workers could be hired immediately. Examples: road repairs, bridge construction, transit upgrades, school modernization.

Where the rubber didn’t meet the road: Obama’s EPA and other bureaucracies delayed permitting due to environmental reviews. States were slow to approve projects. Many projects did not meet planning requirements, requiring engineering delays. State budgeting processes slowed the flow of funds to local governments. In 2010, Obama himself joked about the issue at a White House event: “Shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as we expected.” Obama was forgiven and others were blamed.

Stimulation = Donor Piggies “Barry” Their Snouts in the Taxpayer Trough

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA), often called the “stimulus package,” was a $787 billion economic recovery law signed by President Obama on February 17, 2009. A significant portion of the pork went to “green” energy startups.

Harbingers of the Green New Scam

Solyndra

In 2009, Solyndra was the first company funded under the expanded program created by ARRA. Solyndra received a $535 million federal loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy.

HistoryTools.org, The Spectacular Rise and Fall of Solyndra: A Cautionary Tale of Clean Energy Hubris:

Solyndra made the perfect poster child, and in 2009 the Department of Energy (DOE) offered them a mammoth $535 million loan guarantee. For the solar startup, it was a vote of supreme confidence. To the newly minted "green jobs" movement and its supporters, it was the beginning of a clean energy revolution.

In just two years, rosy forecasts of market-leading solar had curdled into financial distress – the result of management both unwilling to compromise lofty ambitions and unable to communicate honestly with backers as adaptability became critical.

Major investor George Kaiser (an Oklahoma billionaire and Obama 2008 campaign bundler who raised significant funds) held a large stake through his investment firm. Kaiser visited the White House multiple times.

Bill Allison, The Center for Public Integrity, “How an Obama fundraiser turned Oklahoma into a personal tax haven,” October 12, 2011 (From the Cheating of America), listed a series of articles that exposed the fraud from many angles:

Solyndra’s panels were more expensive than conventional flat silicon panels. Solyndra was a symbol of Obama’s crony capitalism, as taxpayer money went to friends and donors.

Solyndra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 1, 2011

1,100 employees were laid off

The U.S. government (taxpayers) lost most of the $535 million loan guarantee

The collapse led to investigations by the House Energy and Commerce Committee and FBI regarding failure to properly evaluate the loan and communications between Solyndra investors and the administration.

EV Madness, A Charging Station Too Far

Electric-vehicle loans during ARRA to accelerate development of EVs. Loan recipients

Nissan Motor Company, Loan: $1.45 billion, much of it for the production of the Nissan Leaf electric car. The first generation required recharge after 70 miles, experienced battery capacity loss (distance between recharged declined even further), and there were few charging stations. Regardless, 500,000 buyers (aka suckers) took the plunge. Ford Motor Company, Loan: $5.9 billion. According to Ava Levinson, Inc.com, February 12, 2026: “Ford CEO Admits Its EV Strategy Failed. Here’s the Company’s New Plan - The automaker is leaning into hybrids and EREVs.” CEO Jim Farley: “Ford’s electric vehicle business lost almost $5 billion last year, and the company said it expects to lose another $4 billion to $4.5 billion this year.” Fisker Automotive, Loan: $529 million to produce EVs such as the Fisker Karma. The company went bankrupt in 2013. Andre Silva, CarInterior.Alibaba.com, Why Did the Fisker Karma Fail? A Practical Guide, January 25, 2026. “If you’re researching early EVs like the Fisker Karma, here’s the quick verdict: it failed due to a mix of supplier collapse, poor reliability, and mismanagement—not just one flaw.”

Other Obama-linked figures (e.g., bundlers like Steve Westly) had ties to companies receiving DOE loans, beyond Solyndra.

Westly was part of a broader pay-to-play investigation involving the California public pension system around 2009–2011. He helped investment firms obtain CalPERS money, were paid large commissions in order to cultivate political relationships, and benefit from making political contributions.

Michael Hastings, BussFeedNews.com, “Obama Official Was Like “A Hooker Dropped Into A Prison Exercise Yard,” July 17, 2012:

In one email, Steve Westly, an Obama fundraiser whose company received close to a half billion dollars in green energy funds in 2009, cites his ties to senior Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, campaign manager Jim Messina, and secretary of energy Steven Chu.

Westly's connections were first questioned last year in a joint investigation between the Center for Public Integrity and ABC News, which listed several other Obama donors whose companies received money from the program.

By 2012, it was undeniable that the Obama Stimulus plan was a financial boondogle from day one.

rpc.senate.gov, “The Obama Stimulus: Three Years of Failure,”

For the past three years, Washington has tried to “fix” the economy by directing funds to economic sectors the Obama Administration favors. This has not worked. It is time for the government to let the private sector create jobs without fear of tax increases or the burden of excessive regulation.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, next time, Obama 44 Year 2.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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