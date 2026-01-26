Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 5 - Out of Africa

Share

Our previous posts: “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 3 - Mystery Birth” and “Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 4 - Legendary Hospitals” reveal the contradictions, mis-directions, and plot twists regarding the ever evolving the domestic version of the nativity story of Barack Hussein Obama II.

However, the mystery continues to this day due to the still deeply buried truth of all things Obama. Is it possible that Barry’s Three Card Monte game actually originated in Kenya? Journey with us back in time to a place far, far away.

The following represents but a few of the voluminous facts revealed in “Where’s the Birth Certificate?”

From the hardback version, page 85:

In Kenya today, many persist in the belief that Obama was born there, even though no definite proof of an African birth has yet been produced. Barack Obama’s unwillingness to release his records and Kenya’s obvious delight in declaring him one of its own have merged to spawn a collection of “gotcha” moments in which African politicians, journalists and media outlets—and Michelle Obama herself—have been cited for purportedly spilling the beans on Obama’s true birthplace. Media reports claim Obama was Kenyan born. The first media report that Barack Obama was born in Kenya can be traced back to an article published June 7, 2004, by the Sunday Standard in Kenya reporting that “Kenyan-born U.S. Senate hopeful, Barack (sic) Obama, appeared set to take over the Illinois Senate seat after his main rival Jack Ryan, dropped out of the race Friday night amid a furor of lurid sex club allegations.”

On October 9, 2008, NPR published a segment titled "Trial and Triumph: Stories Out Of Africa," featuring correspondent Ofeibea Quist-Arcton. The segment included commentary regarding then-Sen. Barack Obama's U.S. presidential campaign. The initial online summary of the story described Barry as "Kenyan-born."

NPR issued a correction on April 9, 2010, clarifying: "An earlier summary of this story that appeared online incorrectly identified the birthplace of Barack Obama.”

Even Winston Smith, Orwell’s conflicted truth erasing protagonist in 1984 working full-time in the “Ministry of Truth” to revise history to coincide with the will of “The Outer Party” would be unable to keep pace with the ever fluid Barry saga.

From the hardback version of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” Page 86:

On the day of the U.S. presidential election, November 4, 2008, the Nigerian Observer published an article that referred to Obama as Kenyan-born. Under a Solomon Asowata byline and Washington dateline, the report starts, “Americans will today go to the polls to elect their next President with Democratic Party candidate, Senator Barack Obama largely favoured to win. The Kenyan-born Senator will, however, face a stiff competition from his Republican counterpart.”

Barry’s large extended family group offer differing points of view regarding Barry’s nativity story. Sifting fact from fiction is complicated by the tales told by the vast numbers of close and distant relatives and progeny of the many females Sr. took as wives, including “day wives.” Islam describes the concept of temporary marriage, known as nikah mut’ah (or simply mut’ah): a fixed-term marital “contract” of a short duration, such as a day, an hour, or longer, depending upon the “agreement” between the parties. Senior took full advantage of the allowances afforded male followers of Allah.

The CIA legend that became Barack Hussein Obama II is an intricately spun, yet fragile tapestry constructed of highly fluid canards, red herring, logical fallacies, and hidden truth still to be publicly revealed.

Stay tuned for further revelations as we continue to connect the dots.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/