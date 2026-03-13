Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 49 - Barack Runs For President

Barack, junior U.S. Senator from Illinois (elected November 2004, (sworn in January 2005), announced his candidacy for President of the United States on February 10, 2007. So much for earning your way to the top.

February 10, 2007 — Barack formally launched his presidential campaign in Springfield, Illinois, on the steps of the Old State Capitol (the same location where Abraham Lincoln delivered his “House Divided” speech in 1858). At the time, he had been a U.S. Senator for only 25 months and was still widely viewed as a relative newcomer (“junior senator”).

Key Positioning : He ran as an outsider who would bring “hope and change,” criticizing the Iraq War (which he had opposed from the start) and promising to transcend partisan divides. His relative inexperience was both a vulnerability and a strength — he contrasted himself with the “Washington insiders” like Hillary Clinton.

Primary Season (2007–2008) : Barack defeated the heavily favored Hillary Clinton in a long, hard-fought Democrat primary. He clinched the nomination on June 3, 2008, after winning the final primaries and securing enough superdelegates.

General Election: Barack chose Senator Joe Biden as his running mate and faced Republican Senator John McCain. He won decisively on November 4, 2008, becoming the first “African American” (actually, half-black) president (and the first sitting U.S. Senator elected president since John F. Kennedy in 1960).

In short, the “junior senator” phase (2005–2007) was the launching pad for his 2008 presidential run. He went from state senator → U.S. Senator → President in just four years.

Only one full term in the U.S. Senate (2005–2008)

No prior executive experience

Just eight years in the Illinois State Senate (1997–2004)

His rapid rise was fueled by:

2004 Democratic National Convention keynote speech that made him a national star

Massive grassroots fundraising (small-dollar donors via the internet)

A message of hope that resonated after the Bush years and the Iraq War

GOP Nomination of McCain Guaranteed Barack’s Victory

The quintessential “maverick” (RINO) McCain failed to even solidify his own base due to his consistently wrong-headed and bull-headed stances on several issues.

Rush Limbaugh was one of John McCain’s harshest and most consistent conservative critics for decades, particularly during the 2000 and 2008 Republican primaries and the 2008 general election. Limbaugh repeatedly exposed McCain as not a conservative — a “maverick” who betrayed core Republican principles on issues like immigration reform, campaign finance (McCain-Feingold), and even foreign policy. He viewed McCain as too willing to compromise with Democrats and the media.

Limbaugh’s feud with McCain was part of a larger conservative talk-radio pushback against “maverick” RINOs who crossed party lines, when Democrats never returned the favor to do what is in America’s best interests. Limbaugh’s influence helped solidify the view among many grassroots conservatives that McCain was not “one of us.”

In short, Rush Limbaugh’s verdict on John McCain was consistent for nearly 20 years: not conservative enough, too cozy with the media and Democrats, and a danger to the Republican base. As always, Rush was right on all of the above.

After McCain secured the GOP nomination in 2008, Limbaugh urged conservatives to vote against Barack Obama but never warmed to McCain. He continued calling him out as a RINO and predicted the ticket would lose (which it did). In one 2008 segment he said the media had “picked the GOP’s candidate” and were now trying to destroy him (McCain). The Republican base was already experiencing the negative effects of McCain’s treachery.

For example, McCain spent years fighting his own party leadership to pass the before mentioned Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002. Commonly known as McCain-Feingold, was “disastrous” because of the massive shift it caused in the American political landscape. While the law aimed to “clean up” politics by removing large, unregulated donations, it simply pushed that money into the shadows, making the system less transparent and more polarized.

McCain’s campaign failed to present a consistent and positive message amidst a global financial collapse. His 2008 campaign is a case study in political mismanagement.

On the other hand, Barack’s campaign, in league with his cheerleaders in the formerly mainstream media, hid the truth of his past, his far-Left worldview, and prospects for what it meant for America in the future.

Key examples:

Barack’s longtime pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, saying “God damn America” in sermons criticizing U.S. foreign policy and historical racism. Barack had attended Trinity United Church of Christ for 20 years.

Barack’s continued associations with unrepentant domestic terrorists Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn, various Black Panthers, and other racists and hate-America Leftists.

His ties to ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now). US House Committee on Oversight: “Perceptions that ACORN is a charitable organization are simply wrong and part of ACORN’s efforts to deceive the American people,” said Rep. Issa in releasing the report. “ACORN is a political machine that uses a complex corporate web, connections to the SEIU, and powerful political allies to break laws in pursuit of a partisan agenda. This report shines more disinfecting sunlight on ACORN’s secretive methods of abusing taxpayer funds and charitable donations.”

Per The Obama Nation: Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality:”

Radical Influences: Obama was shaped by “Communist and socialist mentors,” specifically citing Frank Marshall Davis in Hawaii and later associations with Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn in Chicago.

Religious Identity: Despite Obama’s publicly declared Christian faith, Obama has “extensive connections with Islam.” His father and stepfather’s backgrounds and Obama’s childhood years in Indonesia demonstrate a deeper Islamic influence than acknowledged.

“Extreme Leftism”: Obama’s policy platform—including universal healthcare—as “Marxist” or “far-left,” would weaken the United States.

Identity Politics: Obama identifies with his “African blood” than his American roots, and thinly hides his Black-centric worldview.

Barack’s quest to occupy a position that could fundamentally change America had been achieved. Now what?

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth in The Barry Zone continues.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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